GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 20 cents per share. This dividend is payable on Feb. 14, 2020 to shareholders of record on Feb. 5, 2020.



William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “We are pleased to announce an 11% increase in our quarterly cash dividend to 20 cents per share from our previous 18 cents per share level. This increase reflects the confidence of our Board of Directors in the prospects for the Company in 2020 and beyond.”

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.6 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance services. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Contact: William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933

Robert N. Shuster, retiring Chief Financial Officer, 616.522.1765

Stephen A. Erickson, incoming Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3914



