The global market for specialty adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.
Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand from medical sector. Stringent regulations is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied. The specialty adhesives market is semi-consolidated. The major companies include 3M, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Master Bond Inc., and Permatex, among others.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Growing Demand for Construction Activities
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumption
1.2 Scope of the Study
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from Medical Sector
4.1.2 Shifting Focus toward Adhesive Bonding for Composite Materials specifically in Aerospace Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Declining Automotive Industry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5. MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Resin Type
5.1.1 Polyurethane
5.1.2 Epoxy
5.1.3 Radiation-Curable
5.1.4 Cyanoacrylate
5.1.5 Anaerobic
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Aerospace
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Building & Construction
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.2.5 Packaging
5.2.6 Industrial Assembly
5.3 By Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East & Africa
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik S.A.)
6.4.3 H.B. Fuller Company
6.4.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.5 Master Bond Inc.
6.4.6 Nexus Adhesives
6.4.7 Permabond LLC
6.4.8 Pidilite Industries Ltd.
6.4.9 Sika AG
6.4.10 Threebond International Inc.
7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry
