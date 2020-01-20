Atria Plc Inside information 20 January 2020, at 6 pm



Atria lowers its 2019 full-year forecast for net sales



Atria Plc’s net sales growth in 2019 is slightly lower than expected. Atria lowers its net sales forecast for 2019 and expects the full-year net sales at comparable exchange rates to remain at the 2018 level. The reason for the lower net sales forecast is the slightly weaker sales in Finland and Russia during the end of the year. Despite the lower increase in net sales, the company does not change its EBIT guidance



According to preliminary unaudited data, Atria's net sales in 2019 is approximately EUR 1,450 million (EUR 1,438 million). At comparable exchange rates, net sales will increase by approximately 1.4%.



Updated guidance is:

Consolidated EBIT in 2018 was EUR 28.2 million. In 2019, EBIT is expected to be better than in 2018. At comparable exchange rates, net sales for 2019 are expected to remain at the 2018 level.



Previously published guidelines were:

Consolidated EBIT in 2018 was EUR 28.2 million. In 2019, EBIT is expected to be better than in 2018. At comparable exchange rates, net sales for 2019 are expected to grow compared to 2018.



Atria will publish its 2019 financial statement report on February 13, 2020, approx. 8 am.



For more information, please contact Juha Gröhn, CEO, Atria Plc, tel. +358 400 684 224.



ATRIA PLC

Juha Gröhn

CEO



