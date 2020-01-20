On 13 March 2019, Pandora announced a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 507. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from employee share option programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2.2 billion in the period from 14 March 2019 to 19 March 2020 at latest.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of

shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 6,846,036 1,854,135,560 13 January 2020 35,000 343.10 12,008,668 14 January 2020 27,470 348.10 7,821,888 15 January 2020 38,249 354.30 13,551,452 16 January 2020 20,000 357.10 7,141,924 17 January 2020 34,281 367.06 12,583,163 Accumulated under the programme 6,996,036 1,907,242,655

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 7,420,924 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.42% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

