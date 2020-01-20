Company announcement 01/2020
NNIT releases preliminary figures for 2019 and preliminary guidance for 2020
In connection with reporting the collected consensus information back to analysts, the preliminary, unaudited figures were unfortunately disclosed by a mistake. Please find further information below.
Revenue increase of 1.7% and an operating profit margin of 7.8% before restructuring costs (8.0% in constant currencies) in 2019.
Performance highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019 and guidance:
NNIT will provide the financial statement for Q4 2019 and the annual report 2019 on January 29, 2020 as planned.
About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark’s leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its clients, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to clients in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2019, NNIT A/S had 3,207 employees. NNIT has approximately 350 clients of which around 150 are located outside Denmark. More than 30% are international life sciences clients (December 2019). For more information please visit www.nnit.com
