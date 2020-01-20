CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trent Abraham, Chairman of the Board of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TSX.V:VM) (the “Company” or “Voyageur”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Sifton, ICD.D, CPA.CA, to the board of directors. Ron will also Chair the Audit Committee.



Ron has had an illustrious business career and brings with him a wealth of experience and business acumen. He was an integral part of the management team of Newalta Corp that delivered dynamic growth making Newalta one of Canada’s largest waste management companies. Ron was the Executive VP, CFO and director of Newalta Corp. (now Tervita Corporation). Newalta (Tervita) is a leading provider of industrial waste management and environmental services in Canada.

In addition, Ron has sat on multiple boards and board committees of both private and public companies, as well not-for-profit entities. These include:

Director, Chair of Audit Committee - Calgary Handibus Association, a non-profit organization devoted to accessible transportation in Calgary

Director, Chair of Audit, Compensation and Special Independent Committees - BQE Water, a public company specializing in mine water treatment and management

Director and member of Compensation Committee - Tellus Holdings, an Australian waste management company.

Director and member of Audit Committee (Chair), Compensation Committee, Corporate Governance Committee & Special Independent Committee - Ceiba Energy Services, a service provider of stand-alone water disposal and oil treating facilities. Ron also served as Interim President and CEO during the take-over of Ceiba by Secure Energy Services.

Trent Abraham, chairman of the board at Voyageur, states, “We are thrilled to add Ron to our team. His vast knowledge and experience will be a major value add to our board and to our Company. Ron has a long track record of success and a strong business acumen that will help Voyageur continue to hit our milestones.”

About Voyageur

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol VM. Voyageur is focused on the development of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) minerals. The current focus is developing barite and Iodine radiocontrast products and developing bromine-based pharmaceutical products.

Voyageur’s goal is to generate positive cash flow from operations through its signed joint venture with Chief Medical Supply Ltd. – Alberta’s only pharmaceutical manufacturer. The joint venture contemplates turnkey manufacturing, bottling and distribution of barium radiopharmaceuticals for MRI, X-ray and CT scan applications. The Company also contemplates similar Health Canada registration applications for iodine and bromine products also for medical applications. Voyageur owns 100% interest in three barium sulfate (“Barite”) deposits including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace, as well as significant interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium & bromine brine project in Utah, USA.

About ImagingX Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur formed ImagingX, a gross revenue-sharing joint venture company with Chief Medical Supply Ltd (CMS). CMS provides high quality, competitively-priced pharmaceuticals and hemodialysis products to pharmacies and hospitals in Canada. Operating from both its 81,000 square-foot plant in Calgary, Alberta and its 163,000 square-foot facility in Mississauga, Ontario, CMS can supply products coast-to-coast. Regulated by Health Canada and complying with the Canadian Food and Drug Act, CMS has both drug and medical device establishment licenses issued by Health Canada. CMS currently has the combined bottling capacity of 760,000 bottles per day and has a turnkey sterile bottle line ready for ImagingX iodine contrast production.

ImagingX is employing a strategy of selling competitively-priced radiopharmaceuticals for MRI, X-ray and CT scan applications. The main focus to date has been on barium, with the inclusion of iodine in 2020. The joint venture obligates Voyageur to provide the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient minerals for the products and CMS to manufacture the products. The partners each split gross revenue 50/50. This joint venture relationship is designed for ImagingX to be highly competitive by controlling all input costs under the motto of:

“From the Earth to the Bottle”

