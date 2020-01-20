Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by the Company to EXANE BNP Paribas, as of December 31 2019 trade date, the following elements appeared in the liquidity account:

63 500 Tarkett shares

€ 1 129 524

During the 2nd half-year 2019 contract summary, it traded a total of:

Purchase : 421 831 shares, for an amount of € 5 921 861 (1 907 transactions)

Sale : 360 831 titres, pour un montant de €5 087 105 (1 685 transactions)

As a reminder, as of October 16, 2019, date of the beginning of the interventions, the following elements appeared in the liquidity account:

€ 2 000 000



