DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON 13 TO 17 JANUARY 2020 AS PART OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Issy les Moulineaux, January 20, 2020

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on 22 January 2019.

These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(number of shares) Weighted average purchase price (euros) Market 13-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 29,372 99.9680 XPAR 13-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 11,000 99.9692 CHIX 13-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 5,000 99.9660 TRQX 13-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 8,336 99.9681 BATE 14-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 4,222 99.9474 XPAR 14-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 796 99.9527 CHIX 14-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 417 99.9257 TRQX 14-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 1,544 99.8618 BATE 15-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 35,741 99.9879 XPAR 15-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 10,524 99.9880 CHIX 15-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 3,400 99.9848 TRQX 15-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 14,322 99.9840 BATE 16-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 39,299 99.4328 XPAR 16-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 10,265 99.4216 CHIX 16-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 2,989 99.4622 TRQX 16-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 3,576 99.4953 BATE 17-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 357 100.0000 XPAR 17-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 686 100.0000 CHIX 17-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 91 100.0000 TRQX 17-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 681 100.0000 BATE

Total 182 618

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (information available only in French) ( https://www.sodexo.com/fr/home/finance/regulated-information/share-buybacks.html ).

