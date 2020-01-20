REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON 13 TO 17 JANUARY 2020 AS PART OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Issy les Moulineaux, January 20, 2020
Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on 22 January 2019.
These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to free shares award plans.
Information on these transactions are the following:
|Trading date
|LEI
|ISIN
| Volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average purchase price (euros)
|Market
|13-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|29,372
|99.9680
|XPAR
|13-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|11,000
|99.9692
|CHIX
|13-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|5,000
|99.9660
|TRQX
|13-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|8,336
|99.9681
|BATE
|14-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|4,222
|99.9474
|XPAR
|14-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|796
|99.9527
|CHIX
|14-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|417
|99.9257
|TRQX
|14-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|1,544
|99.8618
|BATE
|15-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|35,741
|99.9879
|XPAR
|15-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|10,524
|99.9880
|CHIX
|15-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|3,400
|99.9848
|TRQX
|15-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|14,322
|99.9840
|BATE
|16-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|39,299
|99.4328
|XPAR
|16-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|10,265
|99.4216
|CHIX
|16-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|2,989
|99.4622
|TRQX
|16-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|3,576
|99.4953
|BATE
|17-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|357
|100.0000
|XPAR
|17-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|686
|100.0000
|CHIX
|17-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|91
|100.0000
|TRQX
|17-Jan-20
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|681
|100.0000
|BATE
Total 182 618
Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (information available only in French) (https://www.sodexo.com/fr/home/finance/regulated-information/share-buybacks.html).
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On‑site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world.
Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.
Key figures (as of August 31, 2019)
22.0 billion euro in consolidated revenues
470,000 employees
19th largest employer worldwide
67 countries
100 million consumers served daily
14.8 billion euro market capitalization (as of January 17, 2020)
