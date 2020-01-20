SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucinda Otto from Zephyr Real Estate’s Marin office was recently certified as a California Green Business . She is just one of a small handful of Certified Green Businesses serving the real estate industry.



The California Green Business Network works with small to medium-sized businesses to promote a robust green economy. The Network is committed to making communities healthier and more livable while managing resources responsibly and saving money. These businesses have met high standards of sustainability, and are leading the way toward making a positive impact in California.

In addition, Lucinda Otto holds a Green Designation from the National Association of REALTORS®. Green designees are skilled at advising homeowners on how to take actionable steps to improve a home’s market value with green alternatives. Those who hold this designation are granted exclusive opportunities to market green properties and enjoy access to resources available through the members-only Green REsource Council. For buyers seeking an environmentally friendly home, sellers wanting to capitalize on their green improvements or homeowners curious to learn how simple changes can make a big difference, Green designees are a great resource.

As a seventh-generation Californian, Lucinda grew up in the Bay Area and lived in San Francisco for over 20 years before crossing the Golden Gate to make her home in Marin. She holds a BFA degree in drama from NYU and an MA in Education from Stanford University. Her previous career in the arts and teacher training has proved invaluable to her career in real estate. She has two daughters now attending UC Santa Cruz and the University of Oregon.

“We congratulate Lucinda on her commitment to the industry and to the environment,” remarked Jenn Pfeiffer, Sales Manager at Zephyr’s Marin regional office. “She brings a great deal of skill and talent to the table, and is an important part of our team.”

She may be reached at lucindaotto@zephyrsf.com or 415.505.7837.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, LuxeSF; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com .

