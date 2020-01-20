New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2020 Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market: Sales and Market Shares of Major Suppliers, and Profiles of Current and Emerging Companies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838901/?utm_source=GNW





Competitive Assessments



- Abbott

- Affymetrix

- Agilent Technologies

- Applied Gene Technologies

- Arca Biopharma

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- Biokit

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- Biotest

- Cepheid

- Decode Genetics

- Diadexus

- Eiken Chemical

- Elitech Group

- Enzo Biochem

- Exact Sciences

- Fujirebio

- Grifols

- Hologic

- Illumina

- LabCorp

- Leica Biosystems

- Li-Cor Biosciences

- Myriad Genetics

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- PerkinElmer

- Proteome Sciences

- Qiagen

- Roche

- Scienion

- Sequenom

- Shimadzu

- Siemens Healthineers

- Sierra Molecular

- Takara Bio

- Tecan Group

- Thermo Fisher



List of Tables



France Molecular Diagnostics Market By Major Supplier

France HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales By Major Supplier



Germany Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier

Germany HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales by Major Supplier



Italy Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier

Italy HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market by Major Supplier



Spain Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier

Spain HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales by Major Supplier



UK Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier

UK HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales by Major Supplier



Contains 129 pages and 10 tables



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838901/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001