TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge Canada Inc. ("Emerge") today announced the special year-end non-cash notional, reinvested income and capital gains distribution per unit (the "Distribution") for Emerge ARK Fintech Innovation ETF for the 2019 tax year.



Please note this is a late distribution notice. The record date for the Distribution is December 31, 2019, payable on January 10, 2020. Details regarding the Distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Ticker Reinvested

Capital Gains

Distribution

Per Unit Emerge ARK Global Disruptive Innovation ETF EARK

EARK.U - Emerge ARK Genomics & Biotech ETF EAGB

EAGB.U - Emerge ARK Fintech Innovation ETF EAFT

EAFT.U $0.103565

$0.079865 Emerge ARK AI & Big Data ETF EAAI

EAAI.U - Emerge ARK Autonomous Tech & Robotics ETF EAUT

EAUT.U -

These annual non-cash capital gains and income distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective fund at year-end. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the net asset value per unit of the respective fund following the distribution and reinvestment is the same as it would have been if the distribution had not been paid.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2020. There are no 2019 distributions for the other exchange-traded funds managed by Emerge (the “Emerge ARK ETFs”).

Distributions for the Emerge ARK ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distribution, please visit www.emergecm.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Emerge undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Emerge Canada Inc.



Emerge Canada Inc. provides clients with elite investment strategies. Currently, Emerge offers ETFs and separate accounts through ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK Invest”).

ARK Invest is providing thematic research and investment recommendations for each of the Emerge ARK ETFs. Please find a brief description below.

ARK Invest is a Manhattan-based thematic disruptive innovation technology specialist that is headed by Catherine Wood, CEO/CIO and Founder. Cathie Wood is gaining broad industry recognition for her ground-breaking work in thematic disruptive investing. Accompanying Catherine Wood is an analyst team with deep subject matter expertise and is focused in the technology themes ARK Invest feels are the fastest growing in the world. In the Global Impact Disruptive Innovation Separate Account Strategy and ETFs , you will find the following focuses: fintech, genomic health care breakthroughs, industrial developments with robotics, 3D printing, autonomous electric cars, battery storage, and next generation internet/web/internet of things, cloud and cyber security/big data. ARK Invest, as well as being a leader in disruptive investing, has achieved strong performance and industry recognition. For more information, please visit www.emergecm.ca.

