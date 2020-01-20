NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ambulance stretchers market was valued at USD 640.0 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Globally, key players in the ambulance stretchers market are catering to the demand of these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. In November 2018, Ontario signed an agreement with HeliMod, for the equipment of an improved stretcher system in the Ornge fleet of AW139 helicopters.



The increasing trauma and accidental cases, escalating geriatric population, a surge in medical tourism, increasing healthcare expenditure, a surge in alertness among the general public about emergency services, and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are the primary growth drivers for the ambulance stretchers market.

Electrical segment are expected to grow at a faster rate in the ambulance stretchers market in 2018

On the basis of technology, the market is subdivided into pneumatic, manual, and electric powered. Of all technologies, the electrical segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market, owing to mounting investment by major players in the innovation and launch of technologically advanced products.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America is the largest ambulance stretcher market as in the region, owing to presence of a large number of key players, promising reimbursement scenario, and escalating geriatric population. In addition, a surge in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and a mounting need for high-quality healthcare services are also up surging the growth of the North American ambulance stretchers market.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global ambulance stretchers market are Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getting Group, Stryker Corporation, Omega Surgical Industries, Dragon Industry (ZJG) Co., Ltd., Medline Medical Equipment, Inc., Fu Shun Hsing Technology Co., Ltd., Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med Co., Ltd., and Ferno-Washington, Inc.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the product types, the emergency stretcher segment is expected to grow at a faster rate in the market.

Among all the technologies, the manual accounted for a foremost share in the ambulance stretchers market.

Of all the end-users, the hospitals and clinics accounted for a foremost share in the ambulance stretchers market.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global ambulance stretchers market on the basis of product type, technology, end user, and region.

Global Ambulance Stretchers Market Coverage

Product Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Emergency Stretcher

Transportable Stretcher

Technology Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Manual

Electric Powered

Pneumatic

End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Hospital & Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Emergency Service Provider

Geographical Segmentation

Ambulance Stretchers Market by Region

North America

By Product Type

By Technology

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product Type

By Technology

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product Type

By Technology

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Product Type

By Technology

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

