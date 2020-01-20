Regulated Information
Publication of a transparency notification
(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings)
20 January 2020 at 19.00 CET
Summary of the notification
Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 17 January 2020, it has received two transparency notifications from RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten, E3V & Partners BV and an unnamed physical person, in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.
In their notifications, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten, E3V & Partners BV and the unnamed physical person report that, pursuant to acquisitions of voting securities or voting rights:
Content of the notifications
The first notification dated 17 January 2020 contains the following information:
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons acting in concert
Persons subject to the notification requirement
RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV)
Kris Vansanten BVBA
Kris Vansanten
E3V & Partners BV
Physical person
Date on which the threshold is crossed
08/01/2020
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3
Denominator
109,873,001
Notified details
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Kris Vansanten
|1,870,000
|1,870,000
|1.70%
|Kris Vansanten BVBA
|130,000
|130,000
|0.12%
|RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV)
|1,000,000
|1,520,000
|1.38%
|Subtotal
|3,000,000
|3,520,000
|3.20%
|Physical person
|755,155
|755,155
|0.69%
|E3V & Partners BV
|352,000
|0.32%
|Subtotal
|755,155
|1,107,155
|1.01%
|TOTAL
|4,627,155
|0
|4.21%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|TOTAL
|0
|0
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CALCULATE
|4,627,155
|4.21%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Kris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten BVBA. Kris Vansanten controls for 75% Quanteus Group BV, of which RSQ Investors is a division. The physical person controls E3V & Partners BV.
Additional information
N/A
The second notification dated 17 January 2020 contains the following information:
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons acting in concert
Persons subject to the notification requirement
RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV)
Kris Vansanten BVBA
Kris Vansanten
E3V & Partners BV
Physical person
Date on which the threshold is crossed
15/01/2020
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
5
Denominator
109,873,001
Notified details
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Kris Vansanten
|1,870,000
|1,870,000
|1.70%
|Kris Vansanten BVBA
|130,000
|130,000
|0.12%
|RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV)
|1,520,000
|2,395,000
|2.18%
|Subtotal
|3,520,000
|4,395,000
|4.00%
|Physical person
|755,155
|755,155
|0.69%
|E3V & Partners BV
|352,000
|352,000
|0.32%
|Subtotal
|1,107,155
|1,107,155
|1.01%
|TOTAL
|5,502,155
|0
|5.01%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|TOTAL
|0
|0
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CALCULATE
|5,502,155
|5.01%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Kris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten BVBA. Kris Vansanten controls for 75% Quanteus Group BV, of which RSQ Investors is a division. The physical person controls E3V & Partners BV.
Additional information
N/A
Miscellaneous
This press release can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/media/regulatory-releases.
The notifications can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-structure
Contact person for questions on the transparency press release, the notification and the shareholder structure of the Company: Company Secretary, company.secretary@nyrstar.com.
About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be
For further information contact:
Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs T: +41 44 745 8157 M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com
Attachment
Nyrstar
Zurich, SWITZERLAND
Press release transparancy notifications 20 January 2020 - ENFILE URL | Copy the link below
Nyrstar LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: