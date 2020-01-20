Regulated Information

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings)

20 January 2020 at 19.00 CET

Summary of the notification

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 17 January 2020, it has received two transparency notifications from RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten, E3V & Partners BV and an unnamed physical person, in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.

In their notifications, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten, E3V & Partners BV and the unnamed physical person report that, pursuant to acquisitions of voting securities or voting rights:

on 8 January 2020, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten BVBA and Kris Vansanten held 3.20% of the voting rights of Nyrstar. RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten BVBA and Kris Vansanten have thereby crossed the 3% threshold. Together with E3V & Partners BV and the unnamed physical person, on 8 January 2020, they held 4.21% of the voting rights of Nyrstar; on 15 January 2020, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten, E3V & Partners BV and the unnamed physical person hold 5.01% of the voting rights of Nyrstar. They have thereby crossed the 5% threshold.

Content of the notifications

The first notification dated 17 January 2020 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification requirement

RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV)

Kris Vansanten BVBA

Kris Vansanten

E3V & Partners BV

Physical person

Date on which the threshold is crossed

08/01/2020

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3

Denominator

109,873,001

Notified details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Kris Vansanten 1,870,000 1,870,000 1.70% Kris Vansanten BVBA 130,000 130,000 0.12% RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV) 1,000,000 1,520,000 1.38% Subtotal 3,000,000 3,520,000 3.20% Physical person 755,155 755,155 0.69% E3V & Partners BV 352,000 0.32% Subtotal 755,155 1,107,155 1.01% TOTAL 4,627,155 0 4.21% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0 TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 4,627,155 4.21%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Kris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten BVBA. Kris Vansanten controls for 75% Quanteus Group BV, of which RSQ Investors is a division. The physical person controls E3V & Partners BV.

Additional information

N/A

The second notification dated 17 January 2020 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification requirement

RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV)

Kris Vansanten BVBA

Kris Vansanten

E3V & Partners BV

Physical person

Date on which the threshold is crossed

15/01/2020

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5

Denominator

109,873,001

Notified details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Kris Vansanten 1,870,000 1,870,000 1.70% Kris Vansanten BVBA 130,000 130,000 0.12% RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV) 1,520,000 2,395,000 2.18% Subtotal 3,520,000 4,395,000 4.00% Physical person 755,155 755,155 0.69% E3V & Partners BV 352,000 352,000 0.32% Subtotal 1,107,155 1,107,155 1.01% TOTAL 5,502,155 0 5.01% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0 TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 5,502,155 5.01%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Kris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten BVBA. Kris Vansanten controls for 75% Quanteus Group BV, of which RSQ Investors is a division. The physical person controls E3V & Partners BV.

Additional information

N/A

Miscellaneous

This press release can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/media/regulatory-releases .

The notifications can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-structure

Contact person for questions on the transparency press release, the notification and the shareholder structure of the Company: Company Secretary, company.secretary@nyrstar.com .

About Nyrstar

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs T: +41 44 745 8157 M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

