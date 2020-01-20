ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa De Lago Events (“CDLE”), a Southern California-based events company, will host the annual reception for the Association of Bridal Consultants (“ABC”) Orange County Chapter on Tuesday, January 21st at 6:00 PM. The reception will be held at CDLE’s Chuck Jones Center for Creativity located at 3321 Hyland Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.



Since 1955, ABC has provided educational and networking resources for professionals in the wedding industry, including access to secured vendor relationships, discounts, and training seminars. This year’s Orange County reception will provide an opportunity for the top local industry professionals to gather, share best practices, network, and more.

“Casa De Lago Events is honored to host such an important and meaningful event for the Association of Bridal Consultants Orange County Chapter,” said Tony Jakstis, Co-Founder and CEO of Casa De Lago Events. “As a full-service events company that specializes in weddings, we greatly value the opportunity to learn from our peers and expand our network.”

“This event is all about connecting the leading wedding industry professionals in Orange County so that we can continue to provide unique and memorable moments that our customers expect and deserve,” said Eric Acuna, Co-Director of the ABC Orange County Chapter and District Manager at Friar Tux Shop. “We are thankful to Tony Jakstis and Casa De Lago Events for hosting our 2020 reception, and to all of this year’s sponsors and participants.”

Event sponsors include:

Planners – Friar Tux, Events by Robin, Flawless Wedding and Events

Venue – Casa De Lago Events

Photography – Frank Salas

Videography – Ashlee Bee

Rentals and Draping – Events by Milan

Stationary – Darla Marie Design

Linens – BBJ

Signage – Type J Creative

Champagne Towers – Bottles + Blooms

Balloons – Balloon Babes

Dessert – Mr. & Mrs. Creamery

Band, DJ, and Lighting – Invisible Touch

Photo Booth – A Blissful Day Photo Booth

Classic Car – Tooker Classics

Hair + Makeup – Flawless Faces

Bridal Gown – Mon Amie

Tuxedos – Friar Tux

Lighting - Till Dawn Productions

About Casa De Lago Events

Casa De Lago Events is a full-service event planning company that owns and operates venues throughout Southern California, including Casa de Lago (Orange, CA), Chuck Jones Center for Creativity (Costa Mesa, CA), Casa Bonita (Fullerton, CA), Los Caballeros Banquet Hall (Fountain Valley, CA), and Casa Bella (Anaheim, CA). CDLE specializes in planning and hosting weddings, anniversaries, corporate parties, Quinceañeras, Bar mitzvahs, and many other types of social events. The company is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary , has grossed over $20 million in revenue since its inception, and will host well over 500 events this year alone. CDLE Co-Founder Tony Jakstis also serves as the President of Operation Gift a Smile , a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping local at-risk and disadvantaged youth.

casadelagoevents.com