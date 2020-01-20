VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 37th annual Mineral Exploration Roundup launches today at the Vancouver Convention Centre East. As one of the world’s premiere technical mineral exploration conferences, Roundup brings together industry leaders and innovators from around the world to share ideas, create connections and generate collaborative solutions for the future of the industry in BC and globally. With the theme of “Lens on Discovery,” this year’s Roundup will explore technical highlights and industry successes, taking a closer look at projects that demonstrate the passion, skill, and innovation of BC’s modern mineral exploration industry.



The 2020 conference kicks off at the Opening Ceremonies with remarks from Parliamentary Secretary Paul Lefebvre, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Michelle Mungall and Vancouver Deputy Mayor Lisa Dominato, sharing perspectives on behalf of federal, provincial and municipal government. This will be followed by a keynote address from exploration expert Fraser MacCorquodale, General Manager of Exploration at Newcrest Mining, one of the world’s largest gold mining companies. New programming for 2020 includes panel discussions on the recent UNDRIP (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples) legislation in BC and stories from Indigenous youth in mining and exploration. Part of the Gathering Place programming, these sessions exemplify the innovative content and cross-industry collaboration facilitated through this widely anticipated, multi-day showcase.

In addition to the above, Roundup 2020 features a prominent lineup of speakers and sessions including:

Seeing the Unseeable – the 2020 theme session will explore new ways to see ore systems undercover, at depth or on the surface, to improve drilling success of these deposits that increasingly require looking undercover and to deeper targets.

– the 2020 theme session will explore new ways to see ore systems undercover, at depth or on the surface, to improve drilling success of these deposits that increasingly require looking undercover and to deeper targets. The Government-Industry Forum will examine the need for land access, streamlined regulatory and permitting processes, and support from the public and First Nations communities to ensure a competitive mineral exploration industry in BC. The session will begin with a presentation on lessons in public engagement from Dawson Creek City Councillor Blair Lekstrom followed by a panel of provincial and federal leaders exploring the competitiveness of BC’s minerals sector. Panelists include Minister Michelle Mungall and MLA John Rustad . The session will close with the fireside chat between Rob Stevens, AME’s Vice President of Regulatory and Technical Policy and Parliamentary Secretary Paul Lefebvre .

will examine the need for land access, streamlined regulatory and permitting processes, and support from the public and First Nations communities to ensure a competitive mineral exploration industry in BC. The session will begin with a presentation on lessons in public engagement from followed by a panel of provincial and federal leaders exploring the competitiveness of BC’s minerals sector. Panelists include and . The session will close with the fireside chat between and . The UNDRIP panel will bring together industry, political and First Nations leaders to share insights on what this new legislation means for the industry and provincial and First Nations governments on the path to reconciliation. Panelists include Doug Caul, Deputy Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation , and Celeste Haldane, Chief Commissioner at BC Treaty Commission .

panel will bring together industry, political and First Nations leaders to share insights on what this new legislation means for the industry and provincial and First Nations governments on the path to reconciliation. Panelists include , and . On the Innovation Stage, the Vanguard Panel will delve into how technological advancement is reshaping the future of the industry and what role technology can play in attracting capital.

This year’s Roundup will place a lens on the newest trends and opportunities in mineral exploration today through a dynamic program of Technical Sessions, Short Courses, company and project exhibits, and networking events. Technical Session highlights include regional overviews of mineral exploration and mining activities in BC, the Yukon, and Alaska; a look at new ideas on the geology of the North and South American Cordillera stemming from frontline geological initiatives; and insights into raising capital, business risks in today’s financial markets and the outlook of a variety of key metal and mineral commodities.

A flagship of the conference, AME’s Gathering Place continues to offer a space for industry and Indigenous groups to share information through respectful dialogue, encouraging explorers to foster mutually beneficial relationships through meaningful engagement. 2020 programming will explore topics such the work of the BC Regional Mining Alliance and Indigenous women in mining and exploration, while sharing best practices and lessons learned from Indigenous, industry, and government perspectives. In the Innovation Hub, companies that are leading the way in technological innovation will share insights on applications for the mineral exploration and development industry.

Presented by the Association for Mineral Exploration, Roundup 2020 runs through to Thursday, January 23 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East. For conference details, please visit roundup.amebc.ca and follow @AME_BC on Twitter, @Association.for.Mineral.Exploration on Facebook and @bcminex on Instagram with the hashtag #AMERoundup for regular updates.

About AME:

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates, protects, and promotes the interests of thousands of members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and throughout the world. AME encourages a safe, economically strong, and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events, and tools to support its membership.

About AME Roundup:

AME’s Mineral Exploration Roundup conference is the premier event for the mineral exploration industry in British Columbia. Held annually in Vancouver, Roundup attracts more than 6,000 people from over 49 countries representing all facets of the mineral exploration industry including academics, prospectors, geologists, investors, and suppliers. Roundup provides delegates the opportunity to learn about more than 100 projects and prospects located in 15 countries across six continents.

