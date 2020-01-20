New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The marine lighting market was valued at USD 367 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 538.1 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). The growth of the market is majorly driven by increasing seaborne trade activities, growth of shipbuilding industry, and growing demand for cruise & commercial ships are the factors driving the market growth. However, price fluctuations of raw materials may hamper the market growth.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2349
By Application, compartment and utility segment is expected to grow continuously over the forecast period owing to its significance in commercial marine application. These lights are ordered by guidelines to be made of blast confirmation materials. Container and commercial ships are the key users of these lighting. LEDs are estimated to hold the largest share of the market, by technology, light-emitting diode (LED) lights have a higher lifespan and electrical efficiency than halogen and xenon lights. Shipyards across the globe are adopting LED lights as these lights are more energy efficient and have better luminosity. Hence, LEDs are projected to be the largest segment by technology.
The rising shipping activities in the countries of Latin America such as Mexico, Brazil, Panama, and Colombia is creating the marine lighting market of the Latin American region to hold significant share of the market. Further, the oil & gas industry of Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is playing crucial role in the transportation activities through waterways. Which is further anticipated to make the Middle East & Africa a promising region for marine lighting market. Also, North America is one of the key region of the global market and is also estimated to grow with decent growth rate over forecast period
Further key findings from the report suggest
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/marine-lighting-market
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry by Ship type, by Technology, by Application, by Light type, by Installation area by End use, by Channel and by Region:
Marine Lighting Market by Ship type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Marine Lighting Market by Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Marine Lighting Market by Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Marine Lighting Market by Light Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Marine Lighting Market by Installation area (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Marine Lighting Market by End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Marine Lighting Market by Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2349
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)
Browse more similar reports on Automotive and Transportation category by Reports And Data
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-vehicle-to-everything-v2x-market
Automotive Diagnostics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-automotive-diagnostics-market
Automotive Metal Stamping Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-metal-stamping-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: