New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Isoflavones market is expected to grow from USD 1.05 Billion in 2018 to USD 1.54 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019-2026, according to the new report published by Fior Markets. Rapid urbanization along with an increasing number of health-conscious consumers willing to spend on healthy diets predominantly in the U.S., China, India, and South East Asia will enhance the growth of the isoflavones market. The application of soy isoflavones in the manufacture of various hair care products, including hair oil and shampoos is expected to boost market growth. Isoflavones are used primarily in the healthcare sector because they are used to cure various diseases on a large scale. Due to its large-scale application in the healthcare sector, the global isoflavone market is expected to rise substantially over the forecast period. Isoflavones reduce the risk of breast cancer and, by reducing cell multiplication, it also prevents the growth of cancer cells. They are also a key source of antioxidants that lowers cholesterol levels and thus protects the cardiovascular system and also reduces the risk of stroke and heart disease. Furthermore, isoflavones induce bone formation and increase bone mass, due to these factors the market is expected to witness a rise in demand during the forecast period.

Isoflavones are phytoestrogens primarily produced by legume plants, especially soybeans, which is potentially useful in lowering cholesterol and treating certain cancers and symptoms of menopause. Isoflavones products are derived from soy, red clover, and other sources. Growth in this market is driven primarily by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising cancer prevalence, technological advances in isoflavone production, and the rapidly increasing geriatric population. However, side effects such as migraine headache, thyroid disorders, food allergies and increased heart rate auxiliary to the over consumption may hamper the growth of the global isoflavones market.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/407127/request-sample

Key players operating in the global Isoflavones market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Aushadi Herbal, Boli Naturals, Fujicco Co., Ltd., Guzen Development, Herbo Nutra, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and SK Bioland among others. To enhance their market position in the global Isoflavones market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in january, 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced today that it has successfully completed its €1.544 billion acquisition of Neovia, creating a global leader in value-added products and solutions for both production and companion animals.

The soy segment had a market value of around USD 1.00 billion in 2018

The type segment is divided into soy, red clover, chickpea and others. The soy segment emerged as the leader in the global isoflavones market with a revenue of around USD 1.00 billion in 2018. Genistein and daidzein are the main isoflavones present in soybean, which help in promoting overall health and wellness which is one of the primary reasons driving this increase in demand. Soy isoflavones are mainly used in cosmetic applications. Similar to estrogens that activate estrogen signaling pathways, these products improve skin elasticity, hydration of the tissue, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. These products also have strong antioxidant properties that reduce ageing due to free radicals from UV rays and other environmental threats. These products help in reducing the redness of the skin thereby decreasing the appearance of dark spots and enhancing market growth.

The pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.18% in 2019-2026

The application segment includes pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and food & beverages. The pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.18% over the forecast period. The various health benefits of isoflavones make it a popular raw material amongst the pharmaceuticals industry. This increased growth rate can also be attributed to the prevalence of diseases such as cancer, osteoporosis, and arthritis as isoflavones reduce the risk of the above mentioned diseases and provide therapeutic effects. Different research studies conducted throughout the world by government research agencies have provided reliable evidence that isoflavone can minimize the cancer risk.

The powder segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.67% in 2019-2026

The form segment includes powder and liquid. The powder segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 5.67% over the forecast period due to factors such as ease in handling and usage in a wide range of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. A majority of global players such as Herbo Nutra, ADM and Frutarom offer powdered isoflavones. Dietary supplements, nutraceutical supplements, clear drinks, food and beverages are some of the popular applications where isoflavones are used mostly in powder form resulting in an increased demand of the powdered isoflavones in the forecast period.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/isoflavones-market-by-source-soy-red-clover-chickpea-407127.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Isoflavones Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North America region led the global Isoflavones market with a market share of 37.24% in 2018 owing to presence of a large number of product extract manufacturers in the region. The Europe region held a considerable share market owing to various health benefits of isoflavones. Also, large scale demand of isoflavones in cosmetic industries is acting as a driving factor in the growth of Europe.

About the report:

The global Isoflavones market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Tons), consumption (Tons), imports (Tons) and exports (Tons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=407127&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/



Related Reports

High Speed Steel Cutting Tools Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/high-speed-steel-cutting-tools-market-by-product-385957.html

Microencapsulation Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/microencapsulation-market-by-technology-spray-technology-emulsion-technologies-others-385958.html

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/non-destructive-testing-and-inspection-market-by-technique-projector-mirror-385959.html

Optical Films Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/optical-films-market-by-product-type-polarizer-385960.html