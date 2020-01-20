TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EEStor Corporation (the “Company”) (TSXV: ESU) announces that it has terminated negotiations with FWG Ltd. (“FWG”) and will not be proceeding with the previously announced acquisition. The parties have been unable to reach agreement surrounding the structure of the proposed acquisition, and as a result have elected not to move forward. No funds were advanced by the Company to FWG, and the Company has not assumed any contingent liabilities arising from the proposed acquisition.



About EEStor

EEStor is a developer of high energy density solid-state capacitor technology utilizing patented Composition Modified Barium Titanate (CMBT) material. EEStor is committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

