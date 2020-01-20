VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuLegacy Gold Corporation (TSXV: NUG; OTCQB: NULG.F) is pleased to report that Mr. Mark Bradley, a Senior Project/Chief Geologist for Barrick Gold Corporation supervising major exploration teams and a Principal Geologist assessing new North American exploration opportunities, has joined NuLegacy Gold as Nevada Exploration Manager.



Mark was the Cortez Project team leader during the discovery and definition of Barrick Gold’s multi-million-ounce Goldrush deposit. For this he was a co-recipient of the prestigious Thayer Lindsley Award for International Mineral Discovery from the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. During the Goldrush discovery program he guided and managed the Cortez exploration team of 20+ geologists and a couple hundred drilling, construction and logistical contracting personnel.

Mark worked with all the members of NuLegacy’s team of former Barrick Gold executives and geologists during their tenures at Barrick Gold. He will be responsible for the administration and execution of NuLegacy’s exploration programs so the geo-technical team can, with his input, focus exclusively on interpretive geology and locating the down-dip source/s of the high-grade intercepts drilled to date.

As well as developing the Spring 2020 exploration program Mark will prioritize streamlining the permitting process to complete the expansion of the AV Plan of Operations (PoO) environmental permit in anticipation of drilling the highly prospective Rift Anticline in the fall of 2020. Assays from the Fall 2019 drilling are being processed for reporting mid-February.

About NuLegacy Gold Corporation: NuLegacy is a Nevada exploration company focused on discovering Carlin-style gold deposits on its premier district scale 108 sq. km (42 sq. mile) Red Hill Property in the prolific Cortez gold trend of Nevada.

To date NuLegacy has discovered the Iceberg Carlin-style gold deposits and has identified several more highly prospective exploration targets that are being drilled this year.

NuLegacy’s Red Hill Property is located on trend and adjacenti to the three multi-million ounce Carlin-type gold deposits (the Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush deposits) that are amongst Barrick Gold’s largest, lowest cost and politically safest gold minesii.



i The similarity and proximity of these deposits in the Cortez Trend is not necessarily indicative of the gold mineralization in NuLegacy’s Red Hill Property.

ii As extracted from Barrick’s Q4-2013 and Q1-2014 reports. As reported by Barrick, the Goldrush resource contains 8,557,000 indicated ounces of gold within 25.78 million tonnes grading ~10.57 g/t and 1,650,000 inferred ounces within 5.6 million tonnes grading ~9.0 g/t.

Dr. Roger Steininger, a Director of NuLegacy is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG 7417) and the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for approving the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

