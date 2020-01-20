TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because of the government’s unwillingness to abandon cuts to publicly funded education and negotiate a fair collective agreement, Catholic teachers across Ontario will be engaged in a full withdrawal of service on Tuesday, January 21.

Media are invited as OECTA President Liz Stuart joins fellow Catholic teachers on picket lines at the following times and locations:

8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Chaminade College School, 490 Queen’s Drive, Toronto

11:15 – 11:45 a.m. Father Michael Goetz Secondary School, 330 Central Parkway West, Mississauga

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Kaleed Rasheed Constituency Office, 1420 Burnhamthorpe Road East, Mississauga

*times are approximate and subject to change

- 30 -

OECTA represents the almost 45,000 professionals who teach all grades in publicly funded English Catholic schools in Ontario.

