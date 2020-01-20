NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (the Company) (TSX: FXC & FXC.WT) announced that it will ring the opening bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on January 22, 2020 in celebration of its commencement of trading on the TSX on November 21, 2019 following its successful $190 million equity offering.

“This is an exciting milestone for FAX, and we’re proud to celebrate our successful listing on the TSX as we continue to build recognition in the capital markets and broaden our investor base,” said Blair Driscoll, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank our valued team members, investors, and partners for their contributions to the launch of our Company. There remains a tremendous opportunity to grow our business through prudent long-term investments in the underserved and undercapitalized Canadian small-cap market which we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of.”

Operational Update

As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s unaudited book value per share was approximately $4.30. The Company’s investment team has been encouraged by its prospects and near-term opportunities and currently anticipates that it will begin deploying capital in the first quarter of 2020. In taking a thorough and patient approach to investing, the Company expects that the diligence process in reviewing and structuring potential investments will take time. The team has been working diligently to refine its potential investment pipeline and has reviewed and met with close to 100 potential investee companies. It has narrowed its focus to a handful of possible targets, including both public and private companies. The investment team is led by Marc Robinson, most recently an award-winning small cap portfolio manager at LDIC, and Nickolas Lim, who has extensive investment and M&A experience as the vice-president of permanent capital entities at Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel (the investment management subsidiary of Fairfax Financial) and with Brookfield Asset Management.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Authi Seevaratnam has joined the investment team as Associate, Investments. Mr. Seevaratnam was previously employed with Cambridge Global Asset Management, where he spent more than three years as an equity research analyst. Mr. Seevaratnam is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Seevaratnam will provide valuable support to the investment team in executing on the Company’s investment strategies.

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company with a business objective to maximize its intrinsic value on a per share basis over the long-term by seeking to achieve superior investment performance commensurate with reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality businesses. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high-quality small cap public and private businesses located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, the United States.

