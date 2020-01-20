BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”), wishes to advise that the counterparties to the contracts detailed in the release to the ASX on 20 January 2020 are top tier Chinese cathode manufacturers B&M Science and Technology and XTC New Energy Materials respectively.



