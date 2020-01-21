KIHEI, HAWAII, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Orthogonal Thinker Inc. (“Orthogonal” or the “Company”), a holding company focused on health and well-being through clean-label, whole plant products as well as psychoactive compounds, announced the appointment of Company Co-Founder Jason Hobson as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). David Nikzad, Co-Founder of Orthogonal and key spokesperson for the Company, has been named as Executive Chairman.

In addition, the Company’s recently announced Alkaloid Accelerator portal is now accepting applications. The Alkaloid Accelerator is a first-of-its-kind investment platform that embodies Orthogonal Thinker’s forward-thinking approach to the nutrition and wellness industry. Currently, the investment platform supports Orthogonal subsidiaries EI.ventures and Maui Raw. EI.ventures is a formulations company that holds the intellectual property rights for plant-based psychoactive compounds. Maui Raw is a clean-food CPG company committed to delivering non-GMO vegan clean label food products. In addition, the Accelerator recently began incubating PsillyLife, the Company’s lifestyle brand designed to promote the benefits of psilocybin.

Orthogonal Thinker invites visionaries, founders, and entrepreneurs that have built businesses aligned with the Company's mission of individual empowerment through health and wellness to apply to the Alkaloid Accelerator. The Company’s current areas of investment focus are clean label foods, cannabis, hemp, cannabidiol (CBD), and psilocybin. The Alkaloid Accelerator is open to applicants from a breadth of categories, from continuing education, virtual reality, adtech, food and beverage to crypto and blockchain developer tools, transportation, aerospace, fitness, and wellness. Applications to participate can be submitted here.

As CEO, Hobson will have an integral role in overseeing the Alkaloid Accelerator program as well as overseeing all of Orthogonal’s subsidiaries. Hobson is an experienced investor and seasoned real estate and business attorney. Hobson and Nikzad have worked closely together for over two decades and their passion for supporting conscious companies continues to steer Orthogonal’s operations.

“I am proud to take the helm of Orthogonal as we support a new generation of companies that reflect our commitment to individual empowerment through health and wellness,” Hobson said. “We are propelling our mission by uplifting concepts and businesses that are suitable for the Aquarian Age and the overall advancement of humanity.”

The Company plans on applying its keen sense of business and market acumen to empower the entrepreneurs the Company invests in. The Alkaloid Accelerator is designed to add strength and harness synergies within the Orthogonal portfolio of companies.

For more information about Orthogonal Thinker Inc., visit www.orthogonalthinker.com.

About Orthogonal Thinker Inc.

Orthogonal is a platform company focused on health and well-being through clean-label, whole plant products, and prodrugs, including psychoactive compounds. Orthogonal utilizes deep learning technology and emotional intelligence (EI) to elevate and empower humanity with plant medicine to set a new standard for health and mental wellness. We call it a “New Standard of Farma.”

