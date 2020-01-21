Pune, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southeast Asia Dietary Supplements Market size is set to reach USD 10.60 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle-induced disorders, or Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs), such as diabetes and cancer, will be a key factor driving the food supplements market growth. Estimates computed by the World Health Organization (WHO) state that close to 8 million people die every year in Southeast Asia due to NCDs, amounting to 55% of the total deaths in the region in a given year.

According to the WHO, four risk factors – tobacco, alcohol, lack of exercise, and poor diets – are primarily responsible for the spread of NCDs in the region. For instance, the WHO found that at least 25% of boys in Malaysia and Thailand are obese and a massive number of schoolchildren across Southeast Asia are largely physically inactive. As a result, there is a dire need for the people in the region to consume nutrition-filled dietary supplements not only for a healthy body, but also to ensure a prolonged and productive life.

As per the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Southeast Asia Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), Form (Tablets and Capsules, Powder, and Liquid), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026”, the market value stood at USD 6.92 billion in 2018.



The report also provides:

SWOT analysis of the market;

Meticulous research into the regional competitive dynamics of the market;

Accurate calculation of market figures and pinpoint prediction of upcoming trends in the market; and

Detailed evaluation of the factors driving the market during the forecast period.



To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click Here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/southeast-asia-dietary-supplements-market-101943





List of Prominent Players Covered in the ASEAN Dietary Supplements Market Report:

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Amway Corp

Pfizer Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Glanbia Nutritionals

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Abbott

Kalbe Farma Tbk

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc

Other Players



Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/southeast-asia-dietary-supplements-market-101943





Rapid Uptake of Supplements for Preventive Care Purposes to Propel the Market

Southeast Asian countries, such as Vietnam and Thailand, are some of the fastest growing economies in the world. Developing countries typically have a large working population with hectic lifestyles. Therefore, adoption of dietary supplements for preventing the onset of chronic disorders is stated to emerge as one of the leading Southeast Asia Dietary Supplements Market trends during the forecast period. Moreover, these countries have an ageing population whose numbers are increasing at an exemplary speed. For instance, a study conducted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) found that Thailand’s old-age dependency ratio is likely to increase by more than 50% by 2050, with 22.8% of the population being over the age of 65. Age-related disorders will inevitably raise healthcare costs and thus, to mitigate the effects of ageing, micronutrients-based supplements are gaining popularity in the region, leading the food supplements market trends.

High Nutrition Deficiency to Prove Beneficial for the Market in Indonesia

Among individual countries, Indonesia is anticipated to dominate the Southeast Asia Dietary Supplements Market share during the forecast period. The country’s market size stood at $2.04 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period. Indonesia is the fourth most populated country in the world and a large chunk of its populace suffers from high nutrition deficiency. Furthermore, there is a growing prevalence of chronic disorders in the country, which is increasing the demand for health supplements among the youth. In Thailand, increasing health consciousness, rising awareness about dietary supplements, and growing interest in the country’s healthcare industry among foreign manufacturers will expand the food supplements market size in the region.

Consolidation of Market Position to Remain the Focus Area for Companies

The Southeast Asia Dietary Supplements Market forecast predicts a charged-up competitive atmosphere in the foreseeable years owing to the various measures undertaken by players to strengthen their position. Moreover, entry of foreign competitors is expected to further intensify competition in this market.



Order a Single User License Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101943





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/ Related Markets Nutraceuticals Market Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Analysis on Technological Advancements Analysis Recent Industry Developments- Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Southeast Asia Dietary Supplements Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Vitamins Minerals Enzymes Fatty Acids Proteins Others By Form (Value) Tablets and Capsules Liquids Powder By Country Indonesia Vietnam Thailand Singapore Malaysia Philippines Rest of Southeast Asia



TOC Continued…!





Industry Developments:

October 2019: Nu Skin introduced its new ageLOC Nutriol® Scalp & Hair System, which has proven effects in the form of increased hair volume, thickness, shine, and softness. The company also launched the ageLOC Galvanic Spa PowerMask to revitalize the skin through increased hydration.

Nu Skin introduced its new ageLOC Nutriol® Scalp & Hair System, which has proven effects in the form of increased hair volume, thickness, shine, and softness. The company also launched the ageLOC Galvanic Spa PowerMask to revitalize the skin through increased hydration. January 2018: Kalbe Farma unveiled its H2 Coconut Flour product at the 'SMART Prevention of Diabetes' held by Indonesia’s Ministry of Health. The product provides an alternative supplement to prevent diabetes and it can also be taken by people who are already diabetic.



Request for Customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/southeast-asia-dietary-supplements-market-101943





Have a Look at Related Market Insights:

Europe Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, and Liquid), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

North America Fats & Oils Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Source (Vegetable (Soybean Oil, Canola Oil, Corn Oil, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Olive Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Peanut Oil, Safflower Oil, Sesame Oil, Linseed Oil, and Castor Oil), Animal (Lard, Tallow, Fish Oil, Butter)), By Application (Food & Non-Food Use), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Soy Protein, Pea Protein, Wheat Protein), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail), and Geography Forecast till 2025

Probiotics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifiodobacterium, Yeast), By Application (Functional Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Animal Feed), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), and Regional Forecast 2018 – 2025

Savory Ingredients Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Source (Natural, Synthetic), Product (Yeast Extracts, Monosodium Glutamate, Protein, Nucleotides), Application (Food, Animal Feed), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Low-Intensity Sweeteners, High-Intensity Sweeteners, High Fructose Corn Syrup), End Use (Food & Beverage Manufacturers, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Sorbitol Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Liquid/Syrupy and Powder/Crystal), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Geography Forecast 2019-2026

Carotenoids Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Lycopene, Astaxanthin, Zeaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, and Others), By Application (Animal feed, Foods & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetic, and Pharmaceuticals), By Source (Synthetic and Natural), and Regional Forecast 2019 – 2026

Infant Formula Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Infant Milk, Follow-on-Milk, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Annatto Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Oil-soluble Annatto, Water-soluble Annatto, and Emulsified and Solvent-extracted Annatto), Application (Food Industry, Natural Fabric Industry, Cosmetic Industry, and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2019 - 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/southeast-asia-dietary-supplements-market-9502

