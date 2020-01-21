OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JANUARY 21, 2020 AT 9:00 AM

Outotec retained 12th place on the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies

Outotec ranked 12th on the Corporate Knights 2020 Global 100 Index of most sustainable companies. This marks the eighth consecutive year Outotec is included in the Global 100 list. The ranking is the same as the previous year. The results were announced today at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Corporate Knights, the Toronto-based media and investment advisory company, released its 16th annual list of the worlds’ 100 most sustainable corporations. Corporate Knights analyzed 7,395 companies on environmental, social and governance indicators relative to industry peers using publicly available information. Outotec is the top-ranked company among its peers.

Outotec has reported the share of environmental goods and services in its order intake using the OECD criteria since 2010. In 2018 environmental goods and services accounted for 90% of the order intake, which reflects the beneficial impacts of our products and services on the environment.

"We are proud of our long-term inclusion in the Global 100 index and this year's ranking as the 12th most sustainable company in the world. We have set ambitious targets on sustainable development and this ranking is evidence of our hard work and accomplishments. We continue to create value to both our shareholders and the society by developing and delivering technologies that enable our customers to improve their profitability in a sustainable way," says Markku Teräsvasara, CEO of Outotec.

