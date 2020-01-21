BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc., the maker of K2 Software and a leader in low-code process automation announced today that Evonik Industries AG (Evonik), one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals, has expanded its implementation of K2’s low-code process automation platform to support its digital transformation initiative.



Evonik’s global IT department has leveraged K2’s digital process automation (DPA) platform for three years and in that time has automated nearly 70 workflows, including functions in the control, pricing and project management divisions. Evonik is also utilizing K2 to automate the reconfiguration of its lean contract management tools, which enables the efficient and secure management of contracts.

In 2019, Evonik received K2’s “Best Implementation Award” at the K2 Customer Day conference. Evonik was recognized for its achievements in automating complex workflows and applications, and for facilitating smooth integration across department-wide and third-party systems.

“K2 has built a strong reputation of empowering our customers to successfully transform their business and drive greater efficiencies through digitally automating their business processes,” said Andrew Murphy, vice president of EMEA at K2. “We are impressed with how Evonik implements our solutions to streamline work across its organization and innovate offerings for its global customers.”

Evonik has used K2 low-code application platform to integrate existing processes with third-party applications such as the SAP system, SharePoint and other Office applications. This group-wide automation has enabled Evonik to support digitalization and build connected workflows that increase visibility across several departments and requests.

“Since implementing K2’s platform, we have been able to secure a more comprehensive overview of the different department processes, which has been instrumental in allowing us to standardize procedures and ultimately make more informed decisions,” said Sven Steiger, head of Microsoft development at Evonik. “We were honored to receive K2’s “Best Implementation Award,” as its platform is one of the cornerstones of the digital transformation.”

About K2

K2 , a leader in low-code process automation, which enables companies to speed time-to-market and simplify the creation of modern process applications, automate workflows and transform their businesses. More than 4 million users in over 84 countries, including 30 percent of Fortune 100 are using K2 to take control of their business processes, increase visibility and improve operational efficiency. Discover what you can accomplish when you connect your people, processes and data at K2.com .

About Evonik

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik’s corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise with more than 32,000 employees generated sales of €13.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion from continuing operations.

