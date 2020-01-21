ProVen VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the three months ended 30 November 2019

ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 30 November 2019. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance









Unaudited

30 November 2019 Unaudited

31 August 2019 Unaudited

31 May

2019 Audited

28 February

2019 Pence Pence Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 73.6 76.4 81.2 82.2 Dividends paid to date* 68.25 66.25 63.75 63.75 NAV plus dividends paid to date 141.85 142.65 144.95 145.95

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared

On 5 November 2019, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 29 February 2020 of 2.0p per share. This dividend was paid on 6 December 2019 to shareholders on the register at 15 November 2019.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2019

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 5,172 Mycs GmbH 4,197 Litchfield Media Limited 4,194 Poq Studio Limited 3,986 Access Systems, Inc. 3,500 Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant) 3,467 Written Byte Limited (t/a DeepCrawl) 3,373 Thread, Inc. 3,354 Monica Vinader Limited 3,342 Festicket Limited 3,248 Other investments 30,306 68,139 Cash at bank 43,569 Other net current assets (956) Net Assets 110,752

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 30 November 2019, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.





Investment activity during the three month period ended 30 November 2019

Investment additions

There were no investment additions in the period.

Investment disposals





Cost Market value at

1 September 2019 Disposal

proceeds Gain

against

cost Realised

gain

in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Think Limited* - - 1,359 1,359 1,359 Rapid Charge Grid Limited** 1,050 1,050 1,050 - - Monmouth Holdings Limited** 1,000 1,000 1,000 - - MatsSoft Limited*** - - 211 211 211 2,050 2,050 3,620 1,570 1,570

* Disposal proceeds represent contingent proceeds.

** Loan note disposal.

*** Disposal proceeds represent contingent proceeds, including consideration in the form of shares in Netcall plc.

Investment activity from 1 December 2019 to the date of this announcement





£’000 Our Path Ltd 1,200 Festicket Ltd 384 1,584

Investment disposals from 1 December 2019 to the date of this announcement









Cost Market value at

1 December 2019 Disposal

proceeds Gain

against

cost Realised

gain

in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Monmouth Holdings Limited* 100 100 100 - - 100 100 100 - -

* Loan note disposal.

Changes to share capital Ordinary

Shares

of 10p each As at 1 September 2019 151,054,397 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2019 (578,698) Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2019 - As at 30 November 2019 150,475,699

In the period from 1 December 2019 to the date of this announcement, 256,568 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

In addition, 678,894 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in relation to the dividend paid on 6 December 2019.

Material events

ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (together the “Companies” and each being a “Company”) announced on 11 November 2019 their intention to launch a combined Offer for Subscription to raise up to £20 million (with each Company intending to raise up to £10 million) by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies, with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £20 million in aggregate (being a facility of up to £10 million for each Company).

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2019 to 30 November 2019 or in the period from 1 December 2019 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End