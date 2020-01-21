ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the three months ended 30 November 2019

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 30 November 2019. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance







Unaudited

30 November

2019 Unaudited

31 August 2019 Unaudited

31 May

2019 Audited

28 February

2019 Pence Pence Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 61.3 63.2 67.2 68.4 Dividends paid since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)* 64.4 62.9 60.9 60.9 Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since ‘C’ Share class launch) 125.7 126.1 128.1 129.3

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

Dividends paid or declared

On 5 November 2019, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 29 February 2020 of 1.5p per share. This dividend was paid on 6 December 2019 to shareholders on the register at 15 November 2019.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2019

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Sannpa Limited (t/a Fnatic) 5,947 ContactEngine Limited 4,814 Dryden Holdings Limited 4,761 Sealskinz Holdings Limited 4,516 D3O Holdings Ltd 3,795 Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant) 3,619 Mycs GmbH 3,532 Poq Studio Limited 3,497 Thread, Inc. 3,302 Written Byte Ltd (t/a DeepCrawl) 3,254 Other investments 34,926 75,963



Cash at bank 49,405 Other net current liabilities (2,380) Net Assets 122,988

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 30 November 2019, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three month period ended 30 November 2019



Investment additions

£’000 Sannpa Limited (t/a Fnatic) 3,107 3,107

Investment disposals



Cost Market value

at 1 September 2019 Disposal

proceeds Gain

against

cost Realised

gain

in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Rapid Charge Grid Limited* 472 472 472 - - MatsSoft Limited** - - 239 239 239 472 472 711 239 239

* Loan note disposal.

** Disposal proceeds represent contingent proceeds, including consideration in the form of shares in Netcall plc.





Investment activity from 1 December 2019 to the date of this announcement

£’000 Our Path Ltd 2,800 Festicket Ltd 897 3,697

Investment disposals

There were no investment disposals in the period from 1 December 2019 to the date of this announcement.

Changes to share capital Ordinary

Shares

of 1.6187p each As at 1 September 2019 188,021,663 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2019 (368,285) Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2019 12,919,100 As at 30 November 2019 200,572,478

In the period from 1 December 2019 to the date of this announcement, 279,107 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

In addition, 771,780 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in relation to the dividend paid on 6 December 2019.

Material events

ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (together the “Companies” and each being a “Company”) announced on 11 November 2019 their intention to launch a combined Offer for Subscription to raise up to £20 million (with each Company intending to raise up to £10 million) by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies, with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £20 million in aggregate (being a facility of up to £10 million for each Company).

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2019 to 30 November 2019 or in the period from 1 December 2019 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End