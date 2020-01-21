SalMar will hold its Capital Markets Day Monday 15th of June and Tuesday 16th of June 2020 at the company headquarter on Frøya. Please save the dates.

Invitation and more information will be given 26th of February 2020 when SalMar is presenting its results for the fourth quarter 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.