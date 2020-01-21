WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today launched a transparency initiative that makes more readily accessible expanded information about the company’s standards essential patent (SEP) licensing rate program, including information regarding its rate structure, licensing and arbitration principles as well as important data about its large SEP portfolio.
“We firmly believe that we have one of the fairest licensing programs in relation to our leading portfolio of standards essential patents,” said William J. Merritt, President and CEO. “We also believe that our program has already been one of the most transparent and that our licensing practices represent a tremendous balance between valuing standards-based research and practically addressing concerns of implementers. We’re proud to bring all of our key licensing information together in one place that is broadly accessibly by the public. This information should cement the view that InterDigital has never been about staking out extreme positions: it’s about showing our balanced, factual approach to licensing.”
Some of the highlights in the published information include:
InterDigital has created a website to bring all this information together in one place, which is available at www.interdigital.com/licensing-transparency.
