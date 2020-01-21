Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global halogen biocides market for water treatment applications was estimated to be worth $1.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2026, according to the latest research report freshly published by Global Market Insights, Inc. The report provides deep dive analysis of market size and estimations, offers insights on drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities and competitive landscape. The report further digs in to provide an assessment on winning business strategies and major investment pockets.

Escalating concern towards the environment, as well as burgeoning urbanization has fueled the demand for halogen biocides during the assessment period 2019-2026. Growing awareness towards the consumption of clean water to prevent several diseases such as diarrhea, cholera will spur demand for water treatment applications.

Use of chloramination to add chloramine in drinking water to kill germs has augured well for the halogen Biocides market size expansion. These products tend to provide disinfection for longer time, thereby maintaining water quality through the pipes leading to consumer outlets.

Halogen biocides for water treatment applications assist in destroying the microorganisms by derailing their growth, thereby helping treat wastewater coming out of the industries. These aspects will have a positive impact on market growth prospects for halogen biocides for water treatment applications.

Halogen biocides for water treatment applications help in an effective eradication of pathogenic organisms. Rising inclination towards treating water before discharging it into water bodies for preventing water pollution will positively impact the halogen biocides market for water treatment applications.

Major reasons for halogen biocides market growth

Rising inclination towards treating water before discharging it into water bodies for preventing water pollution;

Increased use of chloramination to kill germs in the drinking water;

Increasing awareness towards waterborne disease.

The forecast predicts leading players to focus on Mergers & acquisitions

In a bid to expand the product portfolio, major players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions. For instance, October 2019 saw the relaunch of AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals as Nouryon. Acquisition of the business by The Carlyle Group has made the company an independent key specialty chemicals manufacturer in the global halogen biocides market.

North America chlorine-based segment from oil & gas applications to expand steadily

According to the report, North America chlorine-based halogen biocides industry for oil & gas will expand moderately at over 3% through 2026, thereby exhibiting notable growth for the industry. Moreover, rising oil & gas industry in North America spearheaded by shale oil revolution has made shale oil extraction viable. Further, move of U.S. towards energy independence should increase the need for wastewater management system.

U.S. food industry accounted for the lion’s share in water release

U.S. food industry accounted for the highest water release share of about 36% followed by petroleum and chemical industries. Halogen biocides for water treatment applications helps to destroy the microorganisms by restricting their growth.

Leading players profiled in the report

Some of the leading players manufacturing the halogen biocides market for water treatment applications are Nouryon, Solenis, Lonza, Clariant AG, Lubrizol Corporation, and Aditya Birla Chemicals. These players are vying to boost their product portfolios through strategic business approaches such as mergers and acquisitions and product rollouts.

