Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market accounted for $3.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $16.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. Growing automobile production in the developing regions and increased installation of these pumps for improving the customer's safety are the major factors driving the market growth. However, decreasing car ownership due to the availability of smart mobility solutions is restraining market growth.
The device that gets the drive from the camshaft that is inside the engine is called automatic electric vacuum pump. The installation of the electric vacuum pump gives additional benefit to the engines which improve the performance of the vehicle. The basic functionality of the automatic electric vacuum pump is to exhaust the air out from the brake booster tank which, in turn, creates vacuum thus being helpful in the application of the brake.
Based on the vehicle, the passenger vehicles segment is likely to have a huge demand owing to the presence of stringent regulations related to fuel efficiency. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. OEMs in the emerging nations such as India and China in the Asia Pacific region are considering increasing their production volume coupled with the enhanced manufacturing facilities
