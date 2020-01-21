Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Coiled Tubing Market share is expected to cross USD 4 Billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Shifting focus toward the adoption of new drilling techniques to stimulate well operations will positively influence industry growth over the forecast period.

Significant speed and increased efficiency across drilling operations with economic benefits will favour the global coiled tubing industry growth. Growing focus towards the development of new hydrocarbon energy resources will further accelerate its deployment significantly. Moreover, the drilling technology advancements along with the exploration and production of deep-water wells is anticipated to augment the demand for coiled tubing drilling services in the forthcoming years.

The demand for coiled tubing across onshore application will witness a substantial surge with growing concerns towards enhancing the ongoing production index. In addition, soaring E&P investments to exploit unconventional hydrocarbon resources will augment the technology deployment over the forecast period.

Some major findings of the coiled tubing market report include:

Ability to perform multiple operation at a same time under variable pressure conditions stimulates the demand for coiled tubing across the globe

Increasing E&P investments across both onshore and offshore applications is anticipated to uplift the market growth.

Major players operating across the global market includes, Halliburton, Weatherford, Calfrac Well Services Ltd, C&J Energy Services, Schlumberger Limited, Trican amongst other.

Rapid mobilization, less operational time and downhole operations on live wells will complement the adoption of coiled tubing on a global scale.

Increasing focus on shale oil exploration in North America will stimulate the market demand.

Growing penetration of mature oil fields will stimulate the deployment of coiled tubing during the well interventions.

Declining production from shallow water seabeds will drive the product installation

Growing R&D activities to reduce the drilling technology cost will spur the coiled tubing demand

Browse key industry insights spread across 580 pages with 1302 market data tables & 26 figures & charts from the report, “Coiled Tubing Market Outlook By Service (Well Intervention, Well Cleaning, Well Completion {Fishing, Perforation, Logging}, Drilling {Managed Pressure Drilling, Directional Drilling}), By Application (Onshore, Offshore {Shallow, Deep, Ultra-Deep}), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/coiled-tubing-market

Increasing energy requirement with the growing penetration of the mature oil fields will drive the global coiled tubing market. Rising penetration of mature shallow water projects coupled with declining technology cost will further stimulate the product adoption over the forecast timeline.

The Middle East & Africa coiled tubing market will witness growth on account of rising investments towards enhancing the production of mature oil fields. In addition, technological advancement to effectively perform the various well intervention operations with high safety index will further spur the CT demand across the region. Moreover, adoption of economical oilfield technologies in order to raise the oil production index will drive the business outlook.

