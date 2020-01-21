JACKSONVILLE, FL, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – mCig, Inc. (OTCQB:MCIG), a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of over the counter, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics, that target the endocannabinoid system, announces today that the company’s subsidiary, BareRoots Rx, is launching the Co-branding deal with the Tucson Sugar Skulls of the IFL as their exclusive CBD sports partner.

Dale Hipes, CEO of BareRoots, says: “This is a great opportunity for BareRoots to help bring CBD to households in the Arizona region and Nationally throughout the US. The Tucson SugarSkulls (an IFL Franchise) brings a captive audience of more than 3.5 million fans nationally, and over 900,000 fans native to the Tucson area. BareRoots Rx and the Tucson SugarSkulls IFL Franchise will be launching for the 2020 season a co-branded CBD line of products to sell along-side other SugarSkulls products and gear.”

Paul Rosenberg, CEO of mCig, Inc., continued: “The rise in popularity for CBD products can be attributed to the consumer's quest for natural-based health and wellness solutions to treat perpetual ailments, including those derived from athletics such as inflammation, and pain. The hemp-derived CBD market has been estimated to reach US$22 billion by 2022 and the impact of cannabinoids on health, and treatment has not gone unnoticed in professional sports.

"We will leverage the Scottsdale Facility to manufacture and distribute a suite of athlete-focused, CBD performance products, including:

• CBD Therapeutic sleep tinctures;

• CBD Pain tinctures;

• CBD-infused Protein drinks

• CBD-infused balms for optimal topical absorption.”

MCIG/BareRoots Rx will be having a grand opening of their new facility, located at: 9332 N 95th Way St. B109, Scottsdale, AZ, on January 30, 2020, between 4-7 pm.

Clients, staff, and partners are all welcome to come.

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com. Visit us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/mCigInc/ Follow us on Twitter @mcigInc

About BareRoots Rx Inc.

The company focused on the development and commercialization of OTC, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics, that target the endocannabinoid system. BareRoots Rx Inc. also delivers high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health, and well being, as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.mciggroup.com.

Contact: mCig, Inc. Paul Rosenberg paul@mciggroup.org