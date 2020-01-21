CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced that its holdings, ZenaPay received an order for ZenaDrone this time with The Now Corporation.



The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN), A Bio-Pharmaceutical Research Company focused on the Research, Education and Production of Scientific-Grade Cannabidiol and Tetrahydrocannabinol medicine, is the first North American company to use ZenaPay’s Drone Smart Farming Solution .

The first Drone will be used in United States at one of The Now Corporation’s farm laboratories within the next few weeks. The Now Corporation will expand the technology to its other farms and land in Michigan, North Dakota, Colorado and soon to be Puerto Rico. The expansion will mean additional sales of drones for ZenaPay. The Now Corporation will also receive charging pads with their preorders.

The hemp farmers need this technology in order to collect the data they need to make better decisions. According to Brightfield group , “The U.S. hemp-derived CBD market is expected to reach $23.7 billion by 2023, up from the current value of $5 billion.”

ZenaDrone is calculated to cover over 100 acres per day. “Farmers planted an estimated 288,000 acres of industrial hemp in the U.S. in 2019, up from 78,000 acres in 2018. The U.S., China and Colombia lead global industrial hemp cultivation in 2019 in the number of acres planted,” according to Brightfield Group’s upcoming “Hemp Cultivation” report .

According to Farmprogress’s articles titled “Precision farming saving money” the article focuses on Alabama producers using sensors to measure of vindication. Understanding the data, the farmers estimate they saved $10 million annually. ZenaDrone valuation proposition means that our technology will pay for itself in the first year of operations. Based on these articles, we believe in the first 12 months after release of ZenaDrone Smart Farming Solution we can sell over 100 drones with annual software licenses fees or over $1 million in sales. These calculations are estimates based on the Hemp Cultivation report and assuming we have the proper funding in place.

ZenaPay’s Drone Smart Farming Solution provides drones and software which map the farm, scan fields and removes the male hemp plant in order to double female hemp production. The Now Corporation believes that this type of technology will change the Hemp industry by helping to provide better quality CBD products.

Ken Williams, CEO of The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN), states, “Drone Technology is critical to provide detailed data about the plant in addition to the underlying hemp crop. Using strategic advanced technology allows the company to be more profitable, efficient, safer, and environmentally friendly.”

Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of both Epazz Inc. & ZenaPay Inc., states, “We are excited to be working with the Now Corporation utilizing our ZenaPay Drone Farm Software . We will begin by meeting their team in Puerto Rico. The Now Corporation already has an equity stake in ZenaPay.”

If you are interested in pre-ordering our ZenaDrone farm solution, please go to www.zenapay.com .

Epazz will provide daily updates on the drone’s development and the company on its Twitter page. You can visit the Epazz Twitter page at https://www.twitter.com/epazz .

About ZenaPay Inc. (www.zenapay.com)

ZenaPay Inc. is a drone smart hemp farming solution that monitors the plant life cycle from growth to sale. In accordance with government regulations for quality assurance measures, ZenaPay tracks, monitors and calculates plant lifecycles in real time, providing accurate data extraction for management and auditing reports and certifying the plant life cycle from start to its targeted purpose.

About The Now Corporation

The Now Corporation is a publicly traded, bio-pharmaceutical research company focused on the research, education and production of Scientific-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) from hemp and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to be used for medicinal purpose, while focusing on pursuing business opportunities in the growing medical and recreational marijuana sector. Through its acquired assets, The Now Corporation is seeking to invest in our businesses associated with the growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution and retail sale of scientific-grade medicinal cannabis, both in the United States and Canada. At The Now Corporation, we unlock and advance medicine for human life around the world, at every stage of life.

About Epazz Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex™ ( room scheduling software ) and DeskFlex™ (an applicant-tracking system ).

SAFE HARBOR

This is the “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking statements such as “May,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” and “continue” (or the negatives thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.

For more information, please contact

Investor Relations

investors@epazz.net

(312) 955-8161

www.epazz.com