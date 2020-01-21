Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “E-Cigarette Market by Composition (Nicotine, Non-Nicotine), Product (Disposable, Modular, Rechargeable), Type (Automatic, Manual), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online, Vape Shops/Tobacconist), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of electronic cigarettes will reach $9 billion by 2026. Continuous increase in price of regular cigarette combined with urge among smokers to quit smoking will drive the market demand over the forecast timespan.

Rechargeable devices are simple-to-use, satisfying to taste, and provide a complete, premium smoking experience to users. These devices contain a special carrying case, a USB cable, and a wall adapter, allowing users to refill liquid of their choice. These cigarettes allow users to smoke for a longer time duration by refilling the e-liquid. The refilling feature attracts consumers to use different flavors, such as blueberry, tobacco, menthol, mango, kiwi, and cheery, propelling e-cigarette market growth.

Automatic e-cigarette market is expected to witness high demand among consumers owing to their benefits of affordability and longer battery life compared to traditional cigarette smoking. These devices automatically activate the heating element, eliminating the need to press and hold a button manually when a user needs to inhale. An automatic e-cigarette provides users more realistic experience similar to traditional cigarettes than a manual battery. However, these devices are more susceptible to damage through leakage due to absence of sealing on the batteries.

In the e-cigarette market, direct selling through online channels is expected to showcase high growth prospects owing to several benefits such as flexibility to buy products anytime, personalized delivery, and choice among a variety of options. Online websites are offering a wide range of e-cigarettes with additional discounts to attract larger customers. Additionally, the ongoing technological advancement in the e-commerce sector is helping customers to make better purchasing decisions, deliver real-time tracking, and extensive product information, resulting in significant growth for the potential of online sales as a distribution channel.

The Europe e-cigarette market will witness high demand in the coming years owing to the rise in adoption of these devices among consumers. Countries including France, the UK, and Germany are experiencing high adoption of these products.

France reported to have 1.2 million daily e-cigarette users, according to a study conducted by Groupe Xerfi, a private institute of economic studies in 2017. Moreover, the region consists of major electronic cigarette market players focusing on developing innovative products. Companies, such as Imperial Brands PLC and British American Tobacco PLC (BAT), are highly investing in R&D to encourage people to shift toward electronic-based smoking products from traditional cigarettes.

Some major findings of the e-cigarette market report include:

Growing consumer focus to quit smoking tobacco products and their perception of e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to conventional cigarettes have led to the increased demand for these devices globally.

According to a survey by New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), around 18% of smokers who switched to e-cigarettes stopped smoking after a year. The study claims that these devices can help people quit cigarettes and are more effective for smoking cessation.

Moreover, government agencies of several countries have launched several smoking cessation campaigns including websites, social media & SMS, and stop smoking aids to aware people regarding the harmful effects of smoking.

Key players operating in the e-cigarette industry are British American Tobacco (BAT), Imperial Brands PLC, Turning Point Brands Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc, JUUL Labs, Inc, MCIG Inc, Nicotek, LLC, Philip Morris International, and Reynolds American Inc. Players are introducing technologically advanced e-cigarettes with features of refilling the cartridge and different strengths of nicotine.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. E-Cigarette Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026

3.2.1. Impact on tobacco and cigar industry

3.2.2. Usage statistics, by age-group

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Component suppliers

3.3.2. Manufacturers

3.3.3. Technology providers

3.3.4. Raw material suppliers

3.3.5. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.6. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology & innovation landscape

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.5.1. North America

3.5.1.1. U.S.

3.5.1.2. Canada

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.2.1. UK

3.5.2.2. Germany

3.5.2.3. France

3.5.2.4. Italy

3.5.2.5. Spain

3.5.2.6. Netherlands

3.5.2.7. Russia

3.5.3. Asia Pacific

3.5.3.1. China

3.5.3.2. Japan

3.5.3.3. Malaysia

3.5.3.4. Australia

3.5.3.5. South Korea

3.5.4. Latin America

3.5.4.1. Mexico

3.5.4.2. Chile

3.5.4.3. Colombia

3.5.5. MEA

3.5.5.1. GCC

3.5.5.2. South Africa

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7. Porter’s analysis

3.8. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.8.1. Company market share analysis

3.8.2. Strategic dashboard

3.9. PESTEL analysis

3.10. Growth potential analysis

