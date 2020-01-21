Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Touch Probe Market by Type (3D, 2D, Tool-length Measuring, Tool Touch-off), Transmission (Optical, Radio, Hard-wired), Application (CNC Machining, CNC Turning, Others), Offering, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global touch probe market is estimated to reach USD 736 million by 2025 from USD 606 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 4%.
The growth of this market is attributed to robust features of touch probe aiding in measurement of 3D part geometries, rise in industry safety standards, and increasing automation in automotive manufacturing. However, factors such as increasing adoption of 3D laser scanners, need of skilled professionals for implementation, and operation of touch probe systems are restraining the market growth.
Key players in the market include Renishaw (UK), Hexagon (Sweden), DR. Johannes Heidenhain (Germany), Blum-Novotest (Germany), Tormach (Australia), Metrol (Japan), Marposs (Italy), Carl Zeiss (Germany), P-Tech Industries (India), J&M Precision Products (US).
Optical touch probe market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.
Touch probes with optical transmission aid in the operations of the machining center more efficiently, thereby reducing cycle times and the percentage of rejects. The compact design of optical transmission touch probe with robust build and resistance to ambient conditions aids its use in rugged manufacturing conditions in the automotive and aerospace industries. The optical transmission touch probe also aids in managing multiple touch probes with the use of single receiver, thus simplifying the machining design system. These factors influence end-users from manufacturing industries to adopt optical touch probes in their machining centers.
CNC machining center application market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.
The CNC machining center comprises an automatic tool changer and a table that holds the workpiece in place. On the CNC machining center, the machine tool rotates, but the workpiece or the product remains at the same place. Machining processes such as milling, drilling, tapping, and boring, which have traditionally been done on conventional machine tools, can be done more efficiently with the help of CNC machining centers. The growth of this market is driven by the growing focus of manufacturers on investing in technologies to develop innovative, energy-efficient, and advanced CNC solutions for the end-users.
APAC to be largest market for touch probe during forecast period.
APAC is expected to lead the touch probe market, in terms of size, from 2020 to 2025. China and South Korea are the major markets for touch probes. Countries in APAC such as China, Japan, and South Korea are home to major automotive manufacturers and suppliers. The demand for automated equipment such as CNC machining in the automotive industry is on the rise. Furthermore, the market of medical devices in the APAC region is in the growth stage.
Established medical device providers, as well as new manufacturers in APAC, are constantly trying to innovate and reduce the cost of production. These factors are driving the demand for CNC machining centers in the APAC region and thus drive the market of touch probe in this region for the next few years.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Touch Probe Market, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
4.2 Market, By Type
4.3 Market, By Transmission
4.4 Market, By Offering
4.5 Market, By Industry & Region
4.6 Market, By Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Low-Cost 3D Scanning of Workpieces Offered by Touch Probes
5.2.1.2 Improved Industry Safety Standards Leading to Adoption of Touch Probes in Various Industries
5.2.1.3 Automation of Automotive Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increased Adoption of 3D Laser Scanners
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for CNC Machining Centers From Different Industries
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Sluggish Growth of Global Oil & Gas Industry
5.2.4.2 High Costs Involved in Installation of Touch Probes and Requirement of Skilled Professionals to Operate Them
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Touch Probe Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 3D Touch Probes
6.2.1 3D Touch Probes Segment Held the Largest Share of Market in 2019
6.3 2D Spindle Probes
6.3.1 Optical Transmission Segment of 2D Spindle Probes Market Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR From 2020 to 2025
6.4 Tool-Length Measuring Probes
6.4.1 Hard-Wired Segment Held the Largest Share of Tool Length Measuring Probes Market in 2019
6.5 Tool Touch-Off Probes
6.5.1 Hardware Segment Expected to Hold A Larger Share of Tool Touch-Off Probes Market Than Software Segment From 2020 to 2025
7 Touch Probe Market, By Transmission
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hard-Wired
7.2.1 Hard-Wired Segment Projected to Hold the Largest Size of Market From 2020 to 2025
7.3 Radio
7.3.1 3D Touch Probes Segment Projected to Hold Largest Size of Radio Transmission Touch Probe Market From 2020 to 2025
7.4 Optical
7.4.1 Optical Segment of Market Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR From 2020 to 2025
8 Touch Probe Market, By Offering
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.2.1 Hardware Segment to Hold A Larger Size of Market Than Software Segment From 2020 to 2025
8.2.1.1 Styli
8.2.1.2 Measuring Units
8.2.1.3 Battery Compartments
8.2.1.4 Shanks
8.2.1.5 Signal Cables
8.2.1.6 Optical Machine Probes (OMPS)
8.3 Software
8.3.1 Software Segment of Market to Grow at A Higher CAGR Than Hardware Segment From 2020 to 2025
9 Applications of Touch Probes
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cnc Machining Centers
9.2.1 Preference for Cnc Machining Centers in Manufacturing Industry and Machine Shops for Developing Parts of Accurate Sizes and Shapes
9.2.1.1 Cnc Vertical Machining Centers
9.2.1.2 Cnc Horizontal Machining Centers
9.3 Cnc Turning Centers
9.3.1 Emergence of Cnc Turning Centers as Most Suitable Option for Large-Scale Production
9.4 Others
10 Axes Measurement in Touch Probes
10.1 Introduction
10.2 3-Axis Touch Probes
10.2.1 3-Axis Touch Probes Segment Held A Larger Share of Market Than 5-Axis Touch Probes Segment in 2019
10.3 5-Axis Touch Probes
10.3.1 Increase in Use of 5-Axis Touch Probes for Highly Precise Evaluation of Workpieces
11 Measuring Technologies Used in Touch Probes
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Optical Touch Probes
11.2.1 Optical Touch Probes Segment Held the Largest Share of Market in 2019
11.3 Kinematic Resistive Touch Probes
11.3.1 Emergence of Kinematic Resistive Touch Probes as the Simplest Touch Probes Used in Different Applications
11.4 Strain Gauge Touch Probes
11.4.1 Strain Gauge Touch Probes are More Complicated Than Resistive Touch Probes
12 Touch Probe Market, By Industry
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Automotive
12.2.1 Automotive Segment Projected to Lead Market From 2020 to 2025
12.3 Aerospace & Defense
12.3.1 North America to Account for the Largest Size of Market for Aerospace & Defense From 2020 to 2025
12.4 Electronics Manufacturing
12.4.1 APAC to Hold the Largest Size of Market for Electronics Manufacturing From 2020 to 2025
12.5 Medical Devices
12.5.1 North America to Hold the Largest Size of Market for Medical Devices From 2020 to 2025
12.6 Oil & Gas
12.6.1 3D Touch Probes Segment Projected to Account for the Largest Size of Market for Oil & Gas From 2020 to 2025
12.7 Others
13 Geographic Analysis
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.1.1 US to Hold the Largest Size of Market in North America From 2020 to 2025
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.2.1 Oil & Gas Industry of Canada Expected to Support Growth of Market in Country
13.2.3 Mexico
13.2.3.1 Low-Cost Manufacturing of Aircraft-Related Products in Mexico to Fuel Growth of Market in Country
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.1.1 Germany Projected to Account for the Largest Size of Market in Europe From 2020 to 2025
13.3.2 Italy
13.3.2.1 Increased Demand for Touch Probes From Automotive Industry to Fuel the Growth of Market in Italy
13.3.3 France
13.3.3.1 Rise in Demand for Touch Probes From Aerospace Industry of France Expected to Fuel Growth of Market in Country
13.3.4 UK
13.3.4.1 Flourished Manufacturing Sector of UK Projected to Contribute to Growth of Market in Country
13.3.5 Rest of Europe (RoE)
13.4 APAC
13.4.1 China
13.4.1.1 China to Hold the Largest Share of Market in APAC From 2020 to 2025
13.4.2 Japan
13.4.2.1 Rise in Demand for Touch Probes in Electronics Manufacturing Industry Projected to Fuel Growth of Market in Japan
13.4.3 South Korea
13.4.3.1 Flourished Automotive Industry of South Korea Leading to Growth of Market in Country
13.4.4 India
13.4.4.1 Touch Probe Market in India Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate From 2020 to 2025
13.4.5 Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
13.5 RoW
13.5.1 South America
13.5.1.1 South America Projected to Hold the Largest Size of Market in RoW
13.5.2 Middle East
13.5.2.1 Flourished Oil & Gas Industry in Middle East to Fuel Growth of Market in Region From 2020 to 2025
13.5.3 Africa
13.5.3.1 Increased Number of Manufacturing Activities in Africa to Support Growth of Market in Region
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Ranking of Players in Touch Probe Market
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3.1 Visionary Leaders
14.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
14.3.3 Innovators
14.3.4 Emerging Companies
14.4 Competitive Situations & Trends
14.4.2 Expansions and Partnerships
14.4.3 Acquisitions
14.4.4 Contracts and Agreements
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Blum-Novotest
15.1.2 Hexagon
15.1.3 Marposs
15.1.4 Metrol
15.1.5 Renishaw
15.1.6 Carl Zeiss
15.1.7 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain
15.1.8 J&M Precision Products
15.1.9 P-Tech Industries
15.1.10 Tormach
15.2 Right to Win
15.3 Other Key Players
15.3.1 Capture 3D
15.3.2 Centroid
15.3.3 DP Technology
15.3.4 DRO PROS
15.3.5 Haff & Schneider
15.3.6 Kriatec Services
15.3.7 Mahr
15.3.8 Micro-Vu
15.3.9 Quality Vision International
15.3.10 Vici & C
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkblnc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: