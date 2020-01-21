Salt Lake City, UT, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Appiphany Technologies Holdings Corp. (OTC: APHD) announced today it is in the process of changing its name and its stock symbol amid a shift in the industry focus of the Company.



Under the direction of Scott Cox, the recently named Chief Executive Officer and Director, the Company will be transitioning into the Hemp Industry. Mr. Cox is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with a track record of success in the domestic and global cannabis industry and more than 20 years in management and operations of public companies.

The Company’s proposed new name will be Verde Bio Holdings, Inc., which is intended to better embody the Company’s new focus. The Company will seek to increase value of the Company through strategic acquisitions, joint ventures and investments in the cultivation, processing and distribution of hemp and hemp related products. The new stock symbol will be announced once approved by FINRA.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has retained E&E Communications (www.eandecommunications.com) to assist with investor and public relations. “We are pleased to assist a Company with a strong successful leader, involved in a sector realizing enormous growth, and we look forward to discussing this opportunity with investors and potential investors,” said Paul Knopick, E & E Communications President.

“The hemp industry is currently a multi-million dollar sector, growing exponentially, and we are establishing Verde Bio Holdings to respond to opportunities in this sector including bridging the gap between the hemp industry’s need for capital and the industry’s limited access to the larger capital markets,” Mr. Cox said. “We believe it is perfect timing for this venture and are excited about the opportunities in the industry.”

The Company recently filed a Schedule 14C with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is available by contacting E&E Communications.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete software development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Contact:

Paul Knopick E & E Communications

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584