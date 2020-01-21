EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 4Q19 net income of $49.2 million, diluted EPS of $0.29.
Adjusted1 net income of $55.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.
2019 annual net income of $238.2 million, diluted EPS of $1.38.
Adjusted1 2019 annual net income of $249.9 million, diluted EPS of $1.45.
CEO COMMENTARY:
|“Our 4th quarter results capped a strong year of earnings for Old National,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “Full-year 2019
results included three quarters of record net income, stellar credit metrics, well controlled expenses and record
commercial loan production, all of which was accomplished while finalizing a new strategic plan – known as
The ONB Way – that will ensure our clients remain at the center of all we do.”
FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:
Net Income
Net Interest Income/NIM
Operating Performance
Loans and Credit Quality
Return Profile & Capital
Notable Items
1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – please refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale
DIVIDEND AND SHARE REPURCHASE
Old National Bancorp’s Board of Directors declared an increase in its quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.14 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. This new dividend level represents a 7.7% increase over the previous cash dividend level of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2020. For purposes of broker trading, the ex-date of the cash dividend is February 28, 2020.
The Board of Directors has also approved the adoption of a stock repurchase plan that authorizes up to 7.0 million shares of Old National Bancorp stock to be repurchased, as conditions warrant, through January 31, 2021. These shares may be purchased in either the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, in accordance with SEC regulations.
THE ONB WAY: OLD NATIONAL’S NEW STRATEGIC PLAN
Old National is implementing a new strategic plan – and overall way of doing business – designed to keep our clients at the center of all we do. Known as The ONB Way, it includes:
ADDITIONS TO THE LEADERSHIP TEAM
As part of The ONB Way, Old National is pleased to welcome four new executive leaders:
BRANCH NETWORK OPTIMIZATION
Another component of The ONB Way is the optimization of our branch network. This optimization, which includes 31 banking centers scattered throughout the footprint that will be consolidated on April 24, 2020, reflects an ongoing shift among our clients toward digital banking solutions. Many of the facilities to be consolidated are in smaller markets, several of which were added in recent years through partnership activity. By state, these consolidations include 10 banking centers in both Wisconsin and Indiana, five in Michigan, four in Minnesota and two in Kentucky.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Old National Bancorp reported fourth-quarter 2019 net income of $49.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share.
Included in the fourth quarter were pre-tax charges of $8.2 million for ONB Way and $0.2 million for merger and integration activity. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $55.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.
LOANS
Commercial activity remains strong with record high commercial loan production.
DEPOSITS
A low-cost core deposit franchise continues to be one of Old National’s strengths.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income and margin lower with decline in accretion income and mix shift.
CREDIT QUALITY AND CECL
Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income decreased due to normal seasonal patterns in mortgage banking and deposit service charges as well as a decline in capital markets income.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Fourth quarter results demonstrated continued discipline with respect to expense management, helping to drive positive operating leverage1.
INCOME TAXES
CAPITAL
Capital ratios remain strong.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
|($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s)
|4Q19
|Adjustments4
|Adjusted 4Q19
|Total Revenues (FTE)
|$199.9
|($0.4)
|$199.5
|Less: Provision for Loan Losses
|(1.3)
|-
|(1.3
|)
|Less: Noninterest Expenses
|(134.7)
|8.4
|(126.3
|)
|Income before Income Taxes (FTE)
|$63.9
|$8.0
|$71.9
|Income Taxes
|14.7
|2.0
|16.7
|Net Income
|$49.2
|$6.0
|$55.2
|Average Shares Outstanding
|170,186
|-
|170,186
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
|$0.29
|$0.03
|$0.32
4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)
|($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s)
|2019
|Adjustments4
|Adjusted 2019
|Total Revenues (FTE)
|$816.5
|($1.9
|)
|$814.6
|Less: Provision for Loan Losses
|(4.7
|)
|-
|(4.7
|)
|Less: Noninterest Expenses
|(508.5
|)
|17.4
|(491.1
|)
|Income before Income Taxes (FTE)
|$303.3
|$15.5
|$318.8
|Income Taxes
|(65.1
|)
|(3.8
|)
|(68.9
|)
|Net Income
|$238.2
|$11.7
|$249.9
|Average Shares Outstanding
|172,687
|-
|172,687
|Earnings Per Share
|$1.38
|$0.07
|$1.45
4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)
|($ in millions)
|4Q19
|3Q19
|Net Interest Income
|$148.9
|$153.1
|Add: FTE Adjustment
|3.3
|3.2
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$152.2
|$156.3
|Average Earning Assets
|$17,577.8
|$17,510.5
|Net Interest Margin (FTE)
|3.46%
|3.57%
|($ in millions)
|4Q19
|3Q19
|Net Interest Income
|$148.9
|$153.1
|Add: FTE Adjustment
|3.3
|3.2
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$152.2
|$156.3
|Add: Total Noninterest Income
|47.7
|53.9
|Less: Noninterest Expense
|(134.7)
|(122.6
|)
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|$65.2
|$87.6
|Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses
|(0.4)
|(0.4
|)
|Add: ONB Way Charges
|8.2
|1.8
|Add: Merger and Integration Charges
|0.2
|1.3
|Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments
|0.7
|1.2
|Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|$73.9
|$91.5
|($ in millions)
|4Q19
|3Q19
|4Q18
|2019
|2018
|Noninterest Expense
|$134.7
|$122.6
|$150.3
|$508.5
|$517.3
|Less: ONB Way Charges
|(8.2
|)
|(1.8
|)
|-
|(11.4
|)
|-
|Less: Merger and Integration Charges
|(0.2
|)
|(1.3
|)
|(14.8
|)
|(6.0
|)
|(21.3
|)
|Less: Branch Action Charges/Foundation Funding
|-
|-
|(7.5
|)
|-
|(12.0
|)
|Noninterest Expense less Charges
|$126.3
|$119.5
|$128.0
|$491.1
|$484.0
|Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments
|(0.7
|)
|(1.2
|)
|(1.1
|)
|(2.7
|)
|(22.9
|)
|Adjusted Noninterest Expense
|$125.6
|$118.3
|$126.9
|$488.4
|$461.1
|Less: Intangible Amortization
|(3.9
|)
|(4.2
|)
|(4.1
|)
|(16.9
|)
|(14.4
|)
|Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization
$ 121.7
$ 114.1
$ 122.8
$ 471.5
$ 446.7
|Net Interest Income
|$148.9
|$153.1
|$146.2
|$604.3
|$537.5
|FTE Adjustment
|3.3
|3.2
|3.1
|12.9
|11.5
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$152.2
|$156.3
|$149.3
|$617.2
|$549.0
|Total Noninterest Income
|47.7
|53.9
|58.2
|199.3
|195.3
|Total Revenue (FTE)
|$199.9
|$210.2
|$207.5
|$816.5
|$744.3
|Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses
|(0.4
|)
|(0.4
|)
|0.4
|(1.9
|)
|(2.0
|)
|Less: Gain on Student Loan Sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2.2
|)
|Less: Gain on Branch Actions
|-
|-
|(14.0
|)
|-
|(14.5
|)
|Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE)
|$199.5
|$209.8
|$193.9
|$814.6
|$725.6
|Efficiency Ratio
|65.57
|%
|56.44
|%
|70.33
|%
|60.35
|%
|67.74
|%
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|60.97
|%
|54.40
|%
|63.31
|%
|57.87
|%
|61.56
|%
|Operating Leverage5 (basis points)
|668
|1,140
|Adjusted Operating Leverage6 (basis points)
|392
|636
5 Year-over-year basis point change in noninterest expenses plus change in total revenue
6 Year-over-year basis point change in adjusted noninterest expense plus change in adjusted total revenue
|($ in millions)
|4Q19
|3Q19
|Net Income
|$49.2
|$69.8
|Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax7)
|3.0
|3.1
|Tangible Net Income
|$52.2
|$72.9
|Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax7)
|(0.3
|)
|(0.3
|)
|Add: ONB Way Charges (net of tax7)
|6.2
|1.4
|Add: Merger & Integration Charges (net of tax7)
|0.1
|1.0
|Adjusted Tangible Net Income
|$58.2
|$75.0
|Average Total Shareholders’ Equity
|$2,832.9
|$2,817.5
|Less: Average Goodwill
|(1,037.0
|)
|(1,036.3
|)
|Less: Average Intangibles
|(61.9
|)
|(66.0
|)
|Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity
|$1,734.0
|$1,715.2
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|12.03
|%
|17.01
|%
|Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|13.44
|%
|17.49
|%
7 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, to review fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results. The live audio web cast of the call, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. A replay of the call will also be available from 10:00 a.m. Central Time on January 21 through February 4. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056, Conference ID Code 5278346.
ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $20.4 billion in assets, it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. For 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Old National’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National Bancorp’s (“Old National’s”) financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “could” and “should,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Old National’s business; competition; government legislation and policies (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and its related regulations); ability of Old National to execute its business plan, including the anticipated impact from the ONB Way strategic plan that may differ from current estimates; changes in the economy which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; failure or disruption of our information systems; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements, including the impact of the new CECL standard; new legal obligations or liabilities or unfavorable resolutions of litigations; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; other matters discussed in this press release; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.
Media: Kathy A. Schoettlin (812) 465-7269
Investors: Lynell J. Walton (812) 464-1366
|Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Income Statement
|Net interest income
|$
|148,899
|$
|153,096
|$
|146,225
|$
|604,273
|$
|537,602
|Provision for loan losses
|1,264
|1,437
|3,390
|4,747
|6,966
|Noninterest income
|47,726
|53,961
|58,154
|199,317
|195,305
|Noninterest expense
|134,743
|122,585
|150,268
|508,487
|517,261
|Net income
|49,185
|69,781
|47,498
|238,206
|190,830
|Per Common Share Data
|Net income (diluted)
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.28
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.22
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|170,186
|171,551
|167,992
|172,687
|156,539
|Book value
|16.82
|16.66
|15.36
|16.82
|15.36
|Stock price
|18.29
|17.20
|15.40
|18.29
|15.40
|Dividend payout ratio
|45
|%
|32
|%
|46
|%
|37
|%
|42
|%
|Tangible common book value (1)
|10.35
|10.18
|9.00
|10.35
|9.00
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets
|0.97
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.07
|%
|Return on average common equity
|6.94
|%
|9.91
|%
|7.59
|%
|8.57
|%
|8.42
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|12.03
|%
|17.01
|%
|13.84
|%
|14.97
|%
|14.97
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.46
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.54
|%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|65.57
|%
|56.44
|%
|70.33
|%
|60.35
|%
|67.74
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.12
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.02
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to ending loans
|0.45
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.45
|%
|Non-performing loans to ending loans
|1.19
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.43
|%
|Balance Sheet
|Total loans
|$
|12,117,524
|$
|12,017,648
|$
|12,243,892
|$
|12,117,524
|$
|12,243,892
|Total assets
|20,411,667
|20,438,788
|19,728,435
|20,411,667
|19,728,435
|Total deposits
|14,553,397
|14,448,352
|14,349,949
|14,553,397
|14,349,949
|Total borrowed funds
|2,744,728
|2,831,863
|2,493,793
|2,744,728
|2,493,793
|Total shareholders' equity
|2,852,453
|2,832,530
|2,689,570
|2,852,453
|2,689,570
|Capital Ratios (1)
|Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):
|Tier 1 common equity
|12.1
|%
|12.0
|%
|11.4
|%
|12.1
|%
|11.4
|%
|Tier 1
|12.1
|%
|12.0
|%
|11.4
|%
|12.1
|%
|11.4
|%
|Total
|13.0
|%
|13.0
|%
|12.3
|%
|13.0
|%
|12.3
|%
|Leverage ratio (to average assets)
|8.9
|%
|8.8
|%
|9.2
|%
|8.9
|%
|9.2
|%
|Total equity to assets (averages)
|14.01
|%
|13.98
|%
|13.28
|%
|13.88
|%
|12.74
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|9.09
|%
|8.95
|%
|8.47
|%
|9.09
|%
|8.47
|%
|Nonfinancial Data
|Full-time equivalent employees
|2,709
|2,778
|2,892
|2,709
|2,892
|Number of branches
|192
|192
|191
|192
|191
|(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures" table.
|(2) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance.
|FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances
|Income Statement (unaudited)
|($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest income
|$
|176,553
|$
|185,853
|$
|175,234
|$
|730,387
|$
|632,045
|Less: interest expense
|27,654
|32,757
|29,009
|126,114
|94,443
|Net interest income
|148,899
|153,096
|146,225
|604,273
|537,602
|Provision for loan losses
|1,264
|1,437
|3,390
|4,747
|6,966
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|147,635
|151,659
|142,835
|599,526
|530,636
|Wealth management fees
|9,468
|9,160
|9,069
|37,072
|36,863
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|10,714
|11,860
|11,474
|44,915
|44,026
|Debit card and ATM fees
|5,360
|5,370
|5,565
|21,652
|20,216
|Mortgage banking revenue
|5,626
|8,850
|3,928
|26,622
|17,657
|Investment product fees
|5,679
|5,244
|5,369
|21,785
|20,539
|Capital markets income
|3,043
|4,560
|840
|13,270
|4,934
|Company-owned life insurance
|2,937
|2,703
|2,591
|11,539
|10,584
|Other income
|4,329
|5,900
|5,700
|20,648
|24,402
|Net gain on branch divestitures
|-
|-
|13,989
|-
|13,989
|Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities
|437
|424
|(357
|)
|1,923
|2,060
|Gains (losses) on derivatives
|133
|(110
|)
|(14
|)
|(109
|)
|35
|Total noninterest income
|47,726
|53,961
|58,154
|199,317
|195,305
|Salaries and employee benefits
|74,974
|71,729
|87,346
|289,452
|281,275
|Occupancy
|14,184
|11,934
|13,210
|55,255
|51,941
|Equipment
|3,958
|3,954
|3,916
|16,903
|14,861
|Marketing
|3,631
|4,105
|4,782
|15,898
|15,847
|Data processing
|9,080
|8,961
|9,418
|37,589
|36,170
|Communication
|2,450
|2,349
|2,537
|10,702
|10,846
|Professional fees
|9,986
|5,037
|5,615
|22,854
|14,503
|Loan expenses
|1,873
|1,811
|1,877
|7,253
|7,028
|FDIC assessment
|1,529
|960
|2,110
|6,030
|10,638
|Amortization of intangibles
|3,946
|4,168
|4,134
|16,911
|14,442
|Amortization of tax credit investments
|710
|1,211
|1,142
|2,749
|22,949
|Other expense
|8,422
|6,366
|14,181
|26,891
|36,761
|Total noninterest expense
|134,743
|122,585
|150,268
|508,487
|517,261
|Income before income taxes
|60,618
|83,035
|50,721
|290,356
|208,680
|Income tax expense
|11,433
|13,254
|3,223
|52,150
|17,850
|Net income
|$
|49,185
|$
|69,781
|$
|47,498
|$
|238,206
|$
|190,830
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|Net income
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.28
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.22
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic
|169,235
|170,746
|167,044
|171,907
|155,675
|Diluted
|170,186
|171,551
|167,992
|172,687
|156,539
|Common shares outstanding at end of period
|169,616
|170,031
|175,141
|169,616
|175,141
|Balance Sheet (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Assets
|Federal Reserve Bank account
|$
|29,141
|$
|80,018
|$
|26,182
|Money market investments
|12,430
|19,410
|6,980
|Investments:
|Treasury and government-sponsored agencies
|610,666
|524,919
|707,438
|Mortgage-backed securities
|3,183,861
|3,248,367
|2,336,415
|States and political subdivisions
|1,275,643
|1,231,248
|1,245,657
|Other securities
|485,862
|490,389
|488,802
|Total investments
|5,556,032
|5,494,923
|4,778,312
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|46,898
|58,285
|14,911
|Loans:
|Commercial
|2,890,296
|2,950,559
|3,232,970
|Commercial and agriculture real estate
|5,166,792
|5,112,123
|4,958,851
|Consumer:
|Home equity
|559,021
|555,905
|589,322
|Other consumer loans
|1,167,126
|1,162,438
|1,214,345
|Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans
|9,783,235
|9,781,025
|9,995,488
|Residential real estate
|2,334,289
|2,236,623
|2,248,404
|Total loans
|12,117,524
|12,017,648
|12,243,892
|Total earning assets
|17,762,025
|17,670,284
|17,070,277
|Allowance for loan losses
|(54,619
|)
|(56,910
|)
|(55,461
|)
|Non-earning Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|234,766
|320,822
|284,003
|Premises and equipment, net
|490,925
|492,065
|485,912
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|95,477
|102,976
|-
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,097,099
|1,101,045
|1,113,274
|Company-owned life insurance
|448,967
|447,110
|444,224
|Net deferred tax assets
|29,705
|26,523
|87,048
|Loan servicing rights
|25,368
|24,623
|24,497
|Other assets
|281,954
|310,250
|274,661
|Total non-earning assets
|2,704,261
|2,825,414
|2,713,619
|Total assets
|$
|20,411,667
|$
|20,438,788
|$
|19,728,435
|Liabilities and Equity
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|4,042,286
|$
|3,996,264
|$
|3,965,380
|Interest-bearing:
|Checking and NOW accounts
|4,149,639
|3,936,318
|3,788,339
|Savings accounts
|2,845,423
|2,863,718
|2,944,092
|Money market accounts
|1,833,819
|1,821,989
|1,627,882
|Other time deposits
|1,589,988
|1,704,238
|1,845,149
|Total core deposits
|14,461,155
|14,322,527
|14,170,842
|Brokered CD's
|92,242
|125,825
|179,107
|Total deposits
|14,553,397
|14,448,352
|14,349,949
|Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings
|350,414
|240,589
|270,135
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|327,782
|337,551
|362,294
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,822,847
|2,001,960
|1,613,481
|Other borrowings
|243,685
|251,763
|247,883
|Total borrowed funds
|2,744,728
|2,831,863
|2,493,793
|Operating lease liabilities
|99,500
|107,272
|-
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|161,589
|218,771
|195,123
|Total liabilities
|17,559,214
|17,606,258
|17,038,865
|Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings
|2,796,246
|2,774,016
|2,734,520
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|56,207
|58,514
|(44,950
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|2,852,453
|2,832,530
|2,689,570
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|20,411,667
|$
|20,438,788
|$
|19,728,435
|Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Average
|Income (1)/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income (1)/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income (1)/
|Yield/
|Earning Assets:
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Money market and other interest-earning investments
|$
|87,835
|$
|530
|2.39
|%
|$
|63,142
|$
|528
|3.32
|%
|$
|39,207
|$
|205
|2.07
|%
|Investments:
|Treasury and government-sponsored agencies
|546,266
|3,547
|2.60
|%
|682,940
|4,341
|2.54
|%
|694,409
|3,874
|2.23
|%
|Mortgage-backed securities
|3,172,818
|18,844
|2.38
|%
|3,019,322
|18,589
|2.46
|%
|2,011,275
|13,688
|2.72
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|1,211,850
|11,133
|3.67
|%
|1,172,017
|10,896
|3.72
|%
|1,187,404
|11,147
|3.76
|%
|Other securities
|489,889
|3,585
|2.93
|%
|499,308
|4,049
|3.24
|%
|493,426
|4,017
|3.26
|%
|Total investments
|5,420,823
|37,109
|2.74
|%
|5,373,587
|37,875
|2.82
|%
|4,386,514
|32,726
|2.98
|%
|Loans: (2)
|Commercial
|2,891,641
|31,925
|4.32
|%
|3,018,638
|35,428
|4.59
|%
|3,133,153
|37,358
|4.67
|%
|Commercial and agriculture real estate
|5,129,638
|66,959
|5.11
|%
|5,037,909
|71,604
|5.56
|%
|4,834,589
|65,461
|5.30
|%
|Consumer:
|Home equity
|561,125
|6,426
|4.54
|%
|557,607
|7,102
|5.05
|%
|562,801
|7,159
|5.05
|%
|Other consumer loans
|1,153,924
|12,245
|4.21
|%
|1,175,900
|12,226
|4.13
|%
|1,203,436
|11,702
|3.86
|%
|Subtotal commercial and consumer loans
|9,736,328
|117,555
|4.79
|%
|9,790,054
|126,360
|5.12
|%
|9,733,979
|121,680
|4.96
|%
|Residential real estate loans
|2,332,835
|24,641
|4.23
|%
|2,283,704
|24,261
|4.25
|%
|2,238,588
|23,672
|4.23
|%
|Total loans
|12,069,163
|142,196
|4.64
|%
|12,073,758
|150,621
|4.91
|%
|11,972,567
|145,352
|4.78
|%
|Total earning assets
|$
|17,577,821
|$
|179,835
|4.05
|%
|$
|17,510,487
|$
|189,024
|4.27
|%
|$
|16,398,288
|$
|178,283
|4.30
|%
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(57,162
|)
|(56,894
|)
|(53,045
|)
|Non-earning Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|278,324
|$
|264,145
|$
|232,360
|Other assets
|2,419,792
|2,429,466
|2,275,907
|Total assets
|$
|20,218,775
|$
|20,147,204
|$
|18,853,510
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Checking and NOW accounts
|$
|4,121,021
|$
|3,812
|0.37
|%
|$
|3,895,654
|$
|4,448
|0.45
|%
|$
|3,391,630
|$
|2,004
|0.23
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,842,996
|1,586
|0.22
|%
|2,855,401
|2,128
|0.30
|%
|2,919,900
|2,225
|0.30
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,839,258
|3,558
|0.77
|%
|1,822,698
|4,017
|0.87
|%
|1,482,022
|1,922
|0.51
|%
|Other time deposits
|1,642,773
|6,101
|1.47
|%
|1,733,492
|7,016
|1.61
|%
|1,769,243
|6,519
|1.46
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|10,446,048
|15,057
|0.57
|%
|10,307,245
|17,609
|0.68
|%
|9,562,795
|12,670
|0.53
|%
|Brokered CD's
|109,504
|637
|2.31
|%
|181,425
|1,098
|2.40
|%
|193,455
|1,024
|2.10
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits and CD's
|10,555,552
|15,694
|0.59
|%
|10,488,670
|18,707
|0.71
|%
|9,756,250
|13,694
|0.56
|%
|Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings
|95,973
|437
|1.80
|%
|254,971
|1,484
|2.31
|%
|312,730
|1,938
|2.46
|%
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|337,786
|469
|0.55
|%
|340,158
|715
|0.83
|%
|351,392
|634
|0.72
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,843,357
|8,359
|1.80
|%
|1,889,407
|9,123
|1.92
|%
|1,649,304
|9,441
|2.27
|%
|Other borrowings
|251,565
|2,695
|4.29
|%
|251,817
|2,728
|4.33
|%
|250,926
|3,302
|5.26
|%
|Total borrowed funds
|2,528,681
|11,960
|1.88
|%
|2,736,353
|14,050
|2.04
|%
|2,564,352
|15,315
|2.37
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|13,084,233
|$
|27,654
|0.84
|%
|$
|13,225,023
|$
|32,757
|0.98
|%
|$
|12,320,602
|$
|29,009
|0.93
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Demand deposits
|$
|4,047,308
|$
|3,841,867
|$
|3,864,302
|Other liabilities
|254,296
|262,862
|164,771
|Shareholders' equity
|2,832,938
|2,817,452
|2,503,835
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|20,218,775
|$
|20,147,204
|$
|18,853,510
|Net interest rate spread
|3.21
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.37
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.46
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.64
|%
|FTE adjustment
|$
|3,282
|$
|3,171
|$
|3,049
|(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).
|(2) Includes loans held for sale.
|Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|Twelve Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Average
|Income (1)/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income (1)/
|Yield/
|Earning Assets:
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Money market and other interest-earning investments
|$
|67,069
|$
|1,670
|2.49
|%
|$
|48,240
|$
|630
|1.31
|%
|Investments:
|Treasury and government-sponsored agencies
|657,233
|16,091
|2.45
|%
|673,171
|14,433
|2.14
|%
|Mortgage-backed securities
|2,866,600
|73,835
|2.58
|%
|1,707,646
|41,493
|2.43
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|1,202,210
|44,716
|3.72
|%
|1,153,315
|42,326
|3.67
|%
|Other securities
|495,847
|16,138
|3.25
|%
|490,464
|15,633
|3.19
|%
|Total investments
|5,221,890
|150,780
|2.89
|%
|4,024,596
|113,885
|2.83
|%
|Loans: (2)
|Commercial
|3,023,421
|141,215
|4.67
|%
|2,924,878
|131,471
|4.49
|%
|Commercial and agriculture real estate
|5,044,623
|275,853
|5.47
|%
|4,536,897
|235,876
|5.20
|%
|Consumer:
|Home equity
|566,232
|28,515
|5.04
|%
|513,111
|25,029
|4.88
|%
|Other consumer loans
|1,180,898
|48,681
|4.12
|%
|1,258,253
|46,660
|3.71
|%
|Subtotal commercial and consumer loans
|9,815,174
|494,264
|5.04
|%
|9,233,139
|439,036
|4.76
|%
|Residential real estate loans
|2,281,047
|96,613
|4.24
|%
|2,195,078
|89,888
|4.09
|%
|Total loans
|12,096,221
|590,877
|4.88
|%
|11,428,217
|528,924
|4.63
|%
|Total earning assets
|$
|17,385,180
|$
|743,327
|4.28
|%
|$
|15,501,053
|$
|643,439
|4.15
|%
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(56,624
|)
|(52,316
|)
|Non-earning Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|251,857
|$
|210,716
|Other assets
|2,453,001
|2,130,588
|Total assets
|$
|20,033,414
|$
|17,790,041
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Checking and NOW accounts
|$
|3,902,765
|$
|15,598
|0.40
|%
|$
|3,146,309
|$
|4,973
|0.16
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,878,135
|8,142
|0.28
|%
|2,995,484
|7,464
|0.25
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,789,065
|14,130
|0.79
|%
|1,225,220
|4,424
|0.36
|%
|Other time deposits
|1,748,552
|27,400
|1.57
|%
|1,654,548
|21,012
|1.27
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|10,318,517
|65,270
|0.63
|%
|9,021,561
|37,873
|0.42
|%
|Brokered CD's
|173,439
|4,094
|2.36
|%
|185,426
|3,404
|1.84
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits and CD's
|10,491,956
|69,364
|0.66
|%
|9,206,987
|41,277
|0.45
|%
|Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings
|241,618
|5,656
|2.34
|%
|238,408
|4,793
|2.01
|%
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|342,654
|2,517
|0.73
|%
|344,964
|1,962
|0.57
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,775,987
|37,452
|2.11
|%
|1,665,689
|34,925
|2.10
|%
|Other borrowings
|251,194
|11,125
|4.43
|%
|249,832
|11,486
|4.60
|%
|Total borrowed funds
|2,611,453
|56,750
|2.17
|%
|2,498,893
|53,166
|2.13
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|13,103,409
|$
|126,114
|0.96
|%
|$
|11,705,880
|$
|94,443
|0.81
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Demand deposits
|$
|3,887,470
|$
|3,657,234
|Other liabilities
|261,403
|159,600
|Shareholders' equity
|2,781,132
|2,267,327
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|20,033,414
|$
|17,790,041
|Net interest rate spread
|3.32
|%
|3.34
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.55
|%
|3.54
|%
|FTE adjustment
|$
|12,940
|$
|11,394
|(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).
|(2) Includes loans held for sale.
|Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Beginning allowance for loan losses
|$
|56,910
|$
|56,292
|$
|52,713
|$
|55,461
|$
|50,381
|Provision for loan losses
|1,264
|1,437
|3,390
|4,747
|6,966
|Gross charge-offs
|(6,304
|)
|(2,716
|)
|(2,969
|)
|(14,789
|)
|(12,969
|)
|Gross recoveries
|2,749
|1,897
|2,327
|9,200
|11,083
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|(3,555
|)
|(819
|)
|(642
|)
|(5,589
|)
|(1,886
|)
|Ending allowance for loan losses
|$
|54,619
|$
|56,910
|$
|55,461
|$
|54,619
|$
|55,461
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (1)
|0.12
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.02
|%
|Average loans outstanding (1)
|$
|12,058,109
|$
|12,061,705
|$
|11,967,241
|$
|12,087,429
|$
|11,422,967
|EOP loans outstanding (1)
|12,117,524
|$
|12,017,648
|$
|12,243,892
|$
|12,117,524
|$
|12,243,892
|Allowance for loan losses / EOP loans (1)
|0.45
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.45
|%
|Underperforming Assets:
|Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing)
|$
|570
|$
|703
|$
|1,353
|$
|570
|$
|1,353
|Non-performing loans:
|Nonaccrual loans (2)
|126,412
|138,498
|157,484
|126,412
|157,484
|Renegotiated loans
|18,338
|18,884
|17,356
|18,338
|17,356
|Total non-performing loans
|144,750
|157,382
|174,840
|144,750
|174,840
|Foreclosed properties
|2,169
|2,941
|3,232
|2,169
|3,232
|Total underperforming assets
|$
|147,489
|$
|161,026
|$
|179,425
|$
|147,489
|$
|179,425
|Classified and Criticized Assets:
|Nonaccrual loans (2)
|126,412
|138,498
|157,484
|126,412
|157,484
|Substandard accruing loans
|169,689
|145,987
|175,948
|169,689
|175,948
|Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)
|570
|703
|1,353
|570
|1,353
|Total classified loans - "problem loans"
|$
|296,671
|$
|285,188
|$
|334,785
|$
|296,671
|$
|334,785
|Other classified assets
|2,933
|2,556
|2,820
|2,933
|2,820
|Criticized loans - "special mention loans"
|234,841
|233,519
|238,752
|234,841
|238,752
|Total classified and criticized assets
|$
|534,445
|$
|521,263
|$
|576,357
|$
|534,445
|$
|576,357
|Non-performing loans / EOP loans (1)
|1.19
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.43
|%
|Allowance to non-performing loans (3)
|38
|%
|36
|%
|32
|%
|38
|%
|32
|%
|Under-performing assets / EOP loans (1)
|1.22
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.47
|%
|EOP total assets
|$
|20,411,667
|$
|20,438,788
|$
|19,728,435
|$
|20,411,667
|$
|19,728,435
|Under-performing assets / EOP assets
|0.72
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.91
|%
|EOP - End of period actual balances
|(1) Excludes loans held for sale.
|(2) Includes renegotiated loans totaling $13.8 million at December 31, 2019, $21.8 million at September 30, 2019, and $26.3 million at December 31, 2018.
|(3) Includes acquired loans that were recorded at fair value in accordance with ASC 805 at the date of acquisition. As such, the credit risk was incorporated in the fair value recorded and no allowance for loan losses was recorded on the acquisition date.
|Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Actual End of Period Balances
|GAAP shareholders' equity
|$
|2,852,453
|$
|2,832,530
|$
|2,689,570
|$
|2,852,453
|$
|2,689,570
|Deduct:
|Goodwill
|1,036,994
|1,036,994
|1,036,258
|1,036,994
|1,036,258
|Intangibles
|60,105
|64,051
|77,016
|60,105
|77,016
|1,097,099
|1,101,045
|1,113,274
|1,097,099
|1,113,274
|Tangible shareholders' equity
|$
|1,755,354
|$
|1,731,485
|$
|1,576,296
|$
|1,755,354
|$
|1,576,296
|Average Balances
|GAAP shareholders' equity
|$
|2,832,938
|$
|2,817,452
|$
|2,503,835
|$
|2,781,132
|$
|2,267,327
|Deduct:
|Goodwill
|1,036,994
|1,036,306
|969,403
|1,036,456
|864,079
|Intangibles
|61,963
|66,047
|66,927
|68,244
|52,209
|1,098,957
|1,102,353
|1,036,330
|1,104,700
|916,288
|Average tangible shareholders' equity
|$
|1,733,981
|$
|1,715,099
|$
|1,467,505
|$
|1,676,432
|$
|1,351,039
|Actual End of Period Balances
|GAAP assets
|$
|20,411,667
|$
|20,438,788
|$
|19,728,435
|$
|20,411,667
|$
|19,728,435
|Add:
|Trust overdrafts
|31
|24
|11
|31
|11
|Deduct:
|Goodwill
|1,036,994
|1,036,994
|1,036,258
|1,036,994
|1,036,258
|Intangibles
|60,105
|64,051
|77,016
|60,105
|77,016
|1,097,099
|1,101,045
|1,113,274
|1,097,099
|1,113,274
|Tangible assets
|$
|19,314,599
|$
|19,337,767
|$
|18,615,172
|$
|19,314,599
|$
|18,615,172
|Risk-weighted assets
|$
|14,073,929
|$
|13,975,295
|$
|14,248,562
|$
|14,073,929
|$
|14,248,562
|GAAP net income
|$
|49,185
|$
|69,781
|$
|47,498
|$
|238,206
|$
|190,830
|Add:
|Amortization of intangibles (net of tax)
|2,976
|3,145
|3,266
|12,756
|11,410
|Tangible net income
|$
|52,161
|$
|72,926
|$
|50,764
|$
|250,962
|$
|202,240
|Tangible Ratios
|Return on tangible common equity
|11.89
|%
|16.85
|%
|12.88
|%
|14.30
|%
|12.83
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
|12.03
|%
|17.01
|%
|13.84
|%
|14.97
|%
|14.97
|%
|Return on tangible assets
|1.08
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.09
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|9.09
|%
|8.95
|%
|8.47
|%
|9.09
|%
|8.47
|%
|Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets
|12.47
|%
|12.39
|%
|11.06
|%
|12.47
|%
|11.06
|%
|Tangible common book value (1)
|10.35
|10.18
|9.00
|10.35
|9.00
|Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases.
|(1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end.
|Tier 1 common equity
|$
|1,706,727
|$
|1,681,457
|$
|1,617,936
|$
|1,706,727
|$
|1,617,936
|Risk-weighted assets
|14,073,929
|13,975,295
|14,248,562
|14,073,929
|14,248,562
|Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets
|12.13
|%
|12.03
|%
|11.36
|%
|12.13
|%
|11.36
|%
Old National Bancorp
Evansville, Indiana, UNITED STATES
Old National Bancorp LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: