BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT) today announced it will be working with Blue Diamond Media to provide its anchor product, REGO Digital Wallet, to Blue Diamond Media’s network of customers.



REGO Digital Wallet is a secure mobile banking solution for the whole family. It allows children to shop from parent-approved retailers online or in-store, as well as deliver peer-to-peer payments while keeping their identities safe. REGO is compliant with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“Securing Blue Diamond Media as a launch customer in the United States is critical to commercializing the REGO platform,” said Suzanne E. Kecmer, Founder of SKB Capital. “By leveraging Blue Diamond’s distribution network, REGO will be positioned to showcase the extensibility and scalability of its digital wallet platform within large enterprise organizations.”

The REGO platform is a singular offering due to its certified compliance and focus on the whole family’s digital safety. It also has patented attribution and identity management methods, patented real-time access and data control, and independent verification, validation, and auditing techniques, among other core capabilities.

“This is a great opportunity to show the world how parents and children can conduct financial transactions in an increasingly digital society,” said David Huckabee, CEO of Blue Diamond Media, LLC. “We want to be at the forefront of protecting children’s identities and yet still allow children to interact online and educate them with next-generation financial tools. We don’t see any other platform that offers the sophistication of the REGO Digital Wallet solution.”

REGO Digital Wallet was created to keep children and families safe while engaging in today’s digital consumer environment. It also helps teach children financial literacy to set them up for success as adults.

REGO Digital Wallet is available for partnering institutions. The consumer version of REGO Digital Wallet has an anticipated release in 2020. Learn more at regopayments.com .

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com

About Blue Diamond Media, LLC

A multi-tiered media company dedicated to developing and maximizing brands through conventional, non-traditional, social, internet, and grassroots media. Implementing unique strategies to increase revenue while broadening top of mind awareness and creating additional revenue streams.

About SKB Capital, LLC

SKB Capital is a corporate advisory services firm specifically focused on non-traditional advanced technologies. The company provides strategic planning, business development, board advisory, and investment banking services. Learn more at skbcapital.com