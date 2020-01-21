Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Frame, MTOW, Technology, Range, Class, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global unmanned aerial vehicle market is expected to reach $32.83 billion by 2026 in terms of annual revenue, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 11%.
In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.
Highlighted with 115 tables and 85 figures, this 273-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global unmanned aerial vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global unmanned aerial vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Frame, MTOW, Technology, Range, Class, End User, and Region.
Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
Based on frame, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
Based on maximum take-off weight (MTOW), the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
Based on range, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
Based on class, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market data (annual revenue) are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Frame, Range, and End User over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global unmanned aerial vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7z7flr
