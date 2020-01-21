Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights



Net Earnings of $117.9 Million, or $0.98 Per Diluted Share

Loan and Lease Production of $1.0 Billion; $111 Million of Net Loan Growth

Core Deposits Represents 84% of Total Deposits

Cost of Average Total Deposits Decreased 12 Basis Points from Q3 to 71 Basis Points

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans of Two Basis Points

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Net Earnings of $468.6 Million, or $3.90 Per Diluted Share

Loan and Lease Production of $4.9 Billion; $889 Million of Net Loan Growth or 5%

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans of Nine Basis Points; 62% Lower for 2019 Compared to 2018

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) today announced net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $117.9 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to net earnings for the third quarter of 2019 of $110.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share. The increase in net earnings in the fourth quarter was primarily due to lower income tax expense, of which $9.1 million related to benefits from changes in state apportionment. Net earnings for the full year 2019 were $468.6 million, or $3.90 per diluted share, compared to net earnings for the full year 2018 of $465.3 million, or $3.72 per diluted share.

Matt Wagner, President and CEO, commented, “We finished the year with strong earnings and continued improvement in our credit quality metrics and credit costs reflected by our fourth quarter net charge-offs ratio of two basis points. Our fourth quarter results produced a return on assets of 1.77% and a return on tangible equity of 19.98%.”

Mr. Wagner continued, “The strong fourth quarter capped a year of profitable growth and continued our solid operating performance resulting in a 2019 return on assets of 1.80% and return on tangible equity of 20.66%. The de-risking strategy initiated in 2017 has proven to be successful as our net charge-offs ratio decreased from 40 basis points in 2017 to nine basis points in 2019, while the provision for credit losses declined by 63% from $59.0 million for non-PCI loans in 2017 to $22.0 million in 2019. Our strategy and these outstanding operating results allowed us to return $444 million to our stockholders in 2019 through stock repurchases and dividends. Our earnings per share for the full year 2019 increased by 5% over the prior year to $3.90.”

Mr. Wagner added, “In 2019, we successfully completed the rebranding of all of our operating groups under one brand as Pacific Western Bank. As we head into 2020, we will continue to focus on profitable growth and increasing the value of our franchise for our stockholders.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

At or For the At or For the Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, Increase December 31, Increase Financial Highlights 2019 2019 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net earnings $ 117,881 $ 110,026 $ 7,855 $ 468,636 $ 465,339 $ 3,297 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.92 $ 0.06 $ 3.90 $ 3.72 $ 0.18 Return on average assets 1.77 % 1.65 % 0.12 1.80 % 1.91 % (0.11 ) Return on average tangible equity (1) 19.98 % 19.01 % 0.97 20.66 % 21.22 % (0.56 ) Net interest margin ("NIM") (tax equivalent) 4.33 % 4.46 % (0.13 ) 4.54 % 5.05 % (0.51 ) Yield on average loans and leases (tax equivalent) 5.67 % 5.91 % (0.24 ) 6.00 % 6.22 % (0.22 ) Cost of average total deposits 0.71 % 0.83 % (0.12 ) 0.77 % 0.44 % 0.33 Efficiency ratio 44.8 % 42.3 % 2.5 42.7 % 41.0 % 1.7 Total assets $ 26,770,806 $ 26,724,627 $ 46,179 $ 26,770,806 $ 25,731,354 $ 1,039,452 Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 18,846,872 $ 18,735,543 $ 111,329 $ 18,846,872 $ 17,957,713 $ 889,159 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 7,243,298 $ 7,441,185 $ (197,887 ) $ 7,243,298 $ 7,888,915 $ (645,617 ) Core deposits $ 16,187,287 $ 16,471,264 $ (283,977 ) $ 16,187,287 $ 16,346,671 $ (159,384 ) Total deposits $ 19,233,036 $ 19,733,203 $ (500,167 ) $ 19,233,036 $ 18,870,501 $ 362,535 As percentage of total deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 38 % 38 % - 38 % 42 % (4 ) Core deposits 84 % 84 % - 84 % 87 % (3 ) Equity to assets ratio 18.51 % 18.41 % 0.10 18.51 % 18.75 % (0.24 ) Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.79 % 9.65 % 0.14 9.79 % 9.60 % 0.19 Book value per share $ 41.36 $ 41.06 $ 0.30 $ 41.36 $ 39.17 $ 2.19 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 19.77 $ 19.43 $ 0.34 $ 19.77 $ 18.02 $ 1.75 (1) Non-GAAP measure.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased by $5.6 million to $246.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $252.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 due mainly to a lower yield on average loans and leases and a lower balance of average loans and leases. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 5.67% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 5.91% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in the yield on average loans and leases was due principally to the repricing of variable-rate loans causing lower coupon interest in addition to lower loan fee income in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, offset partially by higher loan prepayment fees. The prepayment fees added seven basis points to the fourth quarter yield on average loans and leases and five basis points to the third quarter yield on average loans and leases.

The tax equivalent NIM was 4.33% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 4.46% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in the NIM was due mainly to the repricing of variable-rate loans causing lower coupon interest and lower loan fee income, offset partially by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The cost of average total deposits decreased to 0.71% for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 0.83% for the third quarter of 2019 due mainly to a lower cost of average interest-bearing deposits, offset partially by a lower average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits. Our cost of average total deposits has declined from a 2019 peak of 86 basis points in the month of July to a 2019 low of 66 basis points in the month of December. The lower cost of average interest-bearing deposits reflected actions taken to reduce deposit rates in light of the fed funds target rate cuts during the second half of 2019.

Provision for Credit Losses

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Increase Provision for Credit Losses 2019 2019 (Decrease) (In thousands) Addition to allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,000 $ 8,000 $ (7,000 ) Addition (reduction) to reserve for unfunded loan commitments 2,000 (1,000 ) 3,000 Total provision for credit losses $ 3,000 $ 7,000 $ (4,000 )

The increase in the provision for unfunded commitments was the result of significant growth in unfunded construction loan commitments in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Increase Noninterest Income 2019 2019 (Decrease) (In thousands) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,611 $ 3,525 $ 86 Other commissions and fees 10,170 10,855 (685 ) Leased equipment income 10,648 9,615 1,033 Gain on sale of loans and leases 23 765 (742 ) Gain on sale of securities 184 908 (724 ) Other income: Dividends and (losses) gains on equity investments (794 ) 14 (808 ) Warrant income 1,240 3,936 (2,696 ) Other 2,094 3,811 (1,717 ) Total noninterest income $ 27,176 $ 33,429 $ (6,253 )

Noninterest income decreased by $6.3 million to $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $33.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 due primarily to a $2.7 million decrease in warrant income, a $1.7 million decrease in other income, a $0.8 million decrease in dividends and gains on equity investments, a $0.7 million decrease in gain on sale of loans and leases, and a $0.7 million decrease in gain on sale of securities, offset partially by a $1.0 million increase in leased equipment income. The decrease in warrant income was due to lower gains resulting from exercised warrants. The decrease in other income was due mainly to lower gains from lease terminations. The decreases in gain on sale of loans and leases and gain on sale of securities were attributable to a lower level of sales activity in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in leased equipment income was due primarily to a higher average balance of leased equipment in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Increase Noninterest Expense 2019 2019 (Decrease) (In thousands) Compensation $ 74,637 $ 71,424 $ 3,213 Occupancy 14,541 14,089 452 Data processing 6,770 7,044 (274 ) Other professional services 4,261 4,400 (139 ) Insurance and assessments 4,168 4,100 68 Intangible asset amortization 4,153 4,833 (680 ) Leased equipment depreciation 6,856 5,951 905 Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (3,446 ) 8 (3,454 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs (269 ) - (269 ) Customer related expense 3,952 3,539 413 Loan expense 2,967 3,628 (661 ) Other 5,138 7,793 (2,655 ) Total noninterest expense $ 123,728 $ 126,809 $ (3,081 )

Noninterest expense decreased by $3.1 million to $123.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $126.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 attributable primarily to a $3.5 million increase in foreclosed assets income and a $2.7 million decrease in other expense, offset partially by a $3.2 million increase in compensation expense. Foreclosed assets income increased due to a $3.3 million gain on the sale of a repossessed asset. Other expense decreased due primarily to a $1.7 million reversal of previously accrued merger costs and a $1.1 million credit adjustment to franchise tax expense for refunds related to state apportionment changes. Compensation expense increased due mainly to higher bonus expense of $2.9 million.

Income Taxes

The overall effective income tax rate was 19.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 27.5% for the third quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter 2019 effective tax rate was lower due primarily to $9.1 million of benefits related to changes in state apportionment net of the federal tax effect. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 26.0% and for the full year 2020 is currently estimated to be in the range of 26-28%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans and Leases

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held December 31, September 30, December 31, for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees (1) 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 18,735,543 $ 18,472,852 $ 17,957,713 Additions: Production 1,021,334 1,230,817 4,863,288 Disbursements 1,317,389 1,288,111 5,092,219 Total production and disbursements 2,338,723 2,518,928 9,955,507 Reductions: Payoffs (816,134 ) (1,390,883 ) (4,669,530 ) Paydowns (1,406,475 ) (837,551 ) (4,262,977 ) Total payoffs and paydowns (2,222,609 ) (2,228,434 ) (8,932,507 ) Sales (43 ) (21,302 ) (76,335 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (83 ) - (120 ) Charge-offs (4,659 ) (6,501 ) (32,262 ) Transfers to loans held for sale - - (25,124 ) Total reductions (2,227,394 ) (2,256,237 ) (9,066,348 ) Net increase 111,329 262,691 889,159 Balance, end of period $ 18,846,872 $ 18,735,543 $ 18,846,872 Weighted average rate on production (2) 4.73 % 5.28 % 5.06 % (1) Includes direct financing leases but excludes equipment leased to others under operating leases. (2) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 22 basis points to loan yields in 2019.

Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $111.3 million, or 2.4% annualized, in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $18.8 billion at December 31, 2019. The net loan growth in the fourth quarter was primarily from the income producing and other residential real estate mortgage loan portfolio class and the residential real estate construction loan portfolio class. For the year ended December 31, 2019, loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $889.2 million or 5.0%.

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 % of % of % of Loan and Lease Portfolio Amount Total Amount Total Amount Total (In thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 4,202,687 22 % $ 4,300,566 23 % $ 4,824,298 27 % Income producing and other residential 3,770,060 20 % 3,596,358 19 % 3,093,843 17 % Total real estate mortgage 7,972,747 42 % 7,896,924 42 % 7,918,141 44 % Real estate construction and land: Commercial 1,082,368 6 % 1,009,362 6 % 912,583 5 % Residential 1,655,434 9 % 1,542,112 8 % 1,321,073 8 % Total real estate construction and land 2,737,802 15 % 2,551,474 14 % 2,233,656 13 % Total real estate 10,710,549 57 % 10,448,398 56 % 10,151,797 57 % Commercial: Asset-based 3,748,407 20 % 3,810,741 20 % 3,305,421 18 % Venture capital 2,179,422 12 % 2,209,649 12 % 2,038,748 11 % Other commercial 1,767,667 9 % 1,858,167 10 % 2,060,426 12 % Total commercial 7,695,496 41 % 7,878,557 42 % 7,404,595 41 % Consumer 440,827 2 % 408,588 2 % 401,321 2 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 18,846,872 100 % $ 18,735,543 100 % $ 17,957,713 100 % Total unfunded loan commitments $ 8,183,158 $ 7,790,796 $ 7,528,248

Allowance for Credit Losses

The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Allowance for Reserve for Total Allowance for Credit Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Losses Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 138,552 $ 33,861 $ 172,413 Charge-offs (4,659 ) - (4,659 ) Recoveries 3,892 - 3,892 Net charge-offs (767 ) - (767 ) Provision 1,000 2,000 3,000 Ending balance $ 138,785 $ 35,861 $ 174,646 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Allowance for Reserve for Total Allowance for Credit Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Losses Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 135,037 $ 34,861 $ 169,898 Charge-offs (6,501 ) - (6,501 ) Recoveries 2,016 - 2,016 Net charge-offs (4,485 ) - (4,485 ) Provision 8,000 (1,000 ) 7,000 Ending balance $ 138,552 $ 33,861 $ 172,413 Allowance for Credit Year Ended December 31, Losses Rollforward 2019 2018 (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 169,333 $ 168,091 Charge-offs (32,262 ) (59,042 ) Recoveries 15,575 15,284 Net charge-offs (16,687 ) (43,758 ) Provision 22,000 45,000 Ending balance $ 174,646 $ 169,333

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 0.93% at December 31, 2019 and 0.92% at September 30, 2019.



Gross charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $4.7 million and included $3.2 million for venture capital loans and $1.0 million for other commercial loans compared to gross charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019 of $6.5 million that included $4.4 million for venture capital loans and $1.7 million for other commercial loans.

Recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $3.9 million and included $1.8 million for other commercial loans, $0.9 million for asset-based loans, and $0.6 million for venture capital loans compared to recoveries for the third quarter of 2019 of $2.0 million that included $1.2 million for other commercial loans and $0.4 million for venture capital loans.

For the fourth quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2019, annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases were 0.02% and 0.10%.

For the full year 2019, net charge-offs were $16.7 million, of which $10.9 million related to one asset-based loan, while $1.2 million related to venture capital loans, a decrease from the full year 2018 net charge-offs of $43.8 million that included $24.2 million for venture capital loans. This resulted in a decrease in net charge-offs to average loans for the venture capital portfolio from 1.17% in 2018 to 0.06% in 2019.

For the full years 2019 and 2018, net charge-offs to average loans and leases declined to 0.09% from 0.26%.

Deposits and Client Investment Funds

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

% of % of % of Deposit Composition Amount Total Amount Total Amount Total (Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,243,298 38 % $ 7,441,185 38 % $ 7,888,915 42 % Interest checking 3,753,978 19 % 3,645,660 18 % 2,842,463 15 % Money market 4,690,420 24 % 4,870,344 25 % 5,043,871 27 % Savings 499,591 3 % 514,075 3 % 571,422 3 % Total core deposits 16,187,287 84 % 16,471,264 84 % 16,346,671 87 % Non-core non-maturity deposits 496,407 3 % 479,732 2 % 518,192 3 % Total non-maturity deposits 16,683,694 87 % 16,950,996 86 % 16,864,863 90 % Time deposits $250,000 and under 2,065,733 11 % 2,282,976 12 % 1,593,453 8 % Time deposits over $250,000 483,609 2 % 499,231 2 % 412,185 2 % Total time deposits 2,549,342 13 % 2,782,207 14 % 2,005,638 10 % Total deposits $ 19,233,036 100 % $ 19,733,203 100 % $ 18,870,501 100 %

At December 31, 2019, core deposits totaled $16.2 billion, or 84% of total deposits, including $7.2 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, or 38% of total deposits. For the year ended December 31, 2019, total deposits increased by $362.5 million, or 2%, while core deposits decreased by $159.4 million, or 1%.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative non-depository cash investment options for select clients; these alternatives include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds at December 31, 2019 were $1.5 billion, of which $1.2 billion was managed by PWAM.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, Increase Credit Quality Metrics 2019 2019 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) NPAs and Performing TDRs: Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 92,353 $ 99,113 $ (6,760 ) Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more - - - Foreclosed assets, net 440 1,366 (926 ) Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 92,793 $ 100,479 $ (7,686 ) Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.49 % 0.53 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.49 % 0.54 % Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 92,353 $ 99,113 $ (6,760 ) Performing TDRs held for investment 12,257 16,329 (4,072 ) Total impaired loans and leases $ 104,610 $ 115,442 $ (10,832 ) Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings: Pass $ 18,348,004 $ 18,279,011 $ 68,993 Special mention 322,956 267,925 55,031 Classified 175,912 188,607 (12,695 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 18,846,872 $ 18,735,543 $ 111,329 Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.93 % 1.01 % Allowance for Credit Losses: Allowance for credit losses $ 174,646 $ 172,413 $ 2,233 Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) $ 3,000 $ 7,000 $ (4,000 ) Net charge-offs (for the quarter) $ 767 $ 4,485 $ (3,718 ) Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (for the quarter) 0.02 % 0.10 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment 0.93 % 0.92 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 189.1 % 174.0 % (1) Nonaccrual loans include guaranteed amounts of $17.5 million at December 31, 2019 and $15.4 million at September 30, 2019.

Nonaccrual, classified, and special mention loans and leases fluctuate from period to period as a result of loan repayments and our ongoing active portfolio monitoring.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, nonaccrual loans and leases decreased by $6.8 million, while classified loans and leases decreased by $12.7 million and special mention loans and leases increased by $55.0 million. There were no individually significant loan movements in the nonaccrual and classified loans and leases categories. The increase in special mention loans and leases in the fourth quarter was attributable to the downgrade of two security monitoring loans for $77.3 million, offset partially by the payoff of one security monitoring loan for $14.9 million and the net decrease in all other loans and leases of $7.4 million.

The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:

Nonaccrual Loans and Leases Accruing and December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 30-89 Days Past Due % of % of December 31, September 30, Loan Loan 2019 2019 Amount Category Amount Category Amount Amount (Dollars in thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 18,346 0.4 % $ 19,515 0.5 % $ 1,735 $ - Income producing and other residential 2,478 0.1 % 2,868 0.1 % 2,094 3,750 Total real estate mortgage 20,824 0.3 % 22,383 0.3 % 3,829 3,750 Real estate construction and land: Commercial 364 0.0 % 377 0.0 % - - Residential - 0.0 % - 0.0 % 1,429 2,622 Total real estate construction and land 364 0.0 % 377 0.0 % 1,429 2,622 Commercial: Asset-based 30,162 0.8 % 33,015 0.9 % 19 48 Venture capital 12,916 0.6 % 20,131 0.9 % - - Other commercial 27,594 1.6 % 22,554 1.2 % 2,258 4,068 Total commercial 70,672 0.9 % 75,700 1.0 % 2,277 4,116 Consumer 493 0.1 % 653 0.2 % 1,006 795 Total held for investment $ 92,353 0.5 % $ 99,113 0.5 % $ 8,541 $ 11,283

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During the fourth quarter of 2019, there were no stock repurchases. At December 31, 2019, the remaining amount that could be used to repurchase shares under the $225 million Stock Repurchase Program was $124.7 million.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $26 billion in assets with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank has 74 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. Our Community Banking group provides lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. We offer additional products and services through our National Lending and Venture Banking groups. National Lending provides asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. Venture Banking offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial or venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 172,585 $ 252,596 $ 175,830 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 465,039 483,405 209,937 Total cash and cash equivalents 637,624 736,001 385,767 Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 3,797,187 3,817,348 4,009,431 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 40,924 26,865 32,103 Total investment securities 3,838,111 3,844,213 4,041,534 Loans held for sale - - - Gross loans and leases held for investment 18,910,740 18,796,011 18,026,365 Deferred fees, net (63,868 ) (60,468 ) (68,652 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 18,846,872 18,735,543 17,957,713 Allowance for loan and lease losses (138,785 ) (138,552 ) (132,472 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 18,708,087 18,596,991 17,825,241 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 324,084 295,854 292,677 Premises and equipment, net 38,585 37,926 34,661 Foreclosed assets, net 440 1,366 5,299 Goodwill 2,548,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 38,394 42,547 57,120 Other assets 636,811 621,059 540,385 Total assets $ 26,770,806 $ 26,724,627 $ 25,731,354 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,243,298 $ 7,441,185 $ 7,888,915 Interest-bearing deposits 11,989,738 12,292,018 10,981,586 Total deposits 19,233,036 19,733,203 18,870,501 Borrowings 1,759,008 1,253,031 1,371,114 Subordinated debentures 458,209 456,145 453,846 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 365,856 362,140 210,305 Total liabilities 21,816,109 21,804,519 20,905,766 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 4,954,697 4,920,108 4,825,588 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,770,806 $ 26,724,627 $ 25,731,354 Book value per share $ 41.36 $ 41.06 $ 39.17 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.77 $ 19.43 $ 18.02 Shares outstanding 119,781,605 119,831,192 123,189,833 (1) Includes net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale, net $ 78,658 $ 95,887 $ (6,075 ) (2) Non-GAAP measure.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Loans and leases $ 263,402 $ 275,978 $ 272,522 $ 1,097,845 $ 1,047,969 Investment securities 28,135 28,806 29,690 115,569 111,619 Deposits in financial institutions 2,056 2,424 527 6,479 2,082 Total interest income 293,593 307,208 302,739 1,219,893 1,161,670 Interest expense: Deposits 34,802 40,703 28,834 148,460 80,140 Borrowings 5,189 6,852 4,602 26,961 11,985 Subordinated debentures 6,983 7,417 7,538 29,843 28,631 Total interest expense 46,974 54,972 40,974 205,264 120,756 Net interest income 246,619 252,236 261,765 1,014,629 1,040,914 Provision for credit losses 3,000 7,000 12,000 22,000 45,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 243,619 245,236 249,765 992,629 995,914 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,611 3,525 4,091 14,637 16,509 Other commissions and fees 10,170 10,855 11,114 43,623 45,543 Leased equipment income 10,648 9,615 9,384 38,727 37,881 Gain on sale of loans and leases 23 765 - 1,114 4,675 Gain on sale of securities 184 908 786 25,445 8,176 Other income 2,540 7,761 8,151 19,016 35,851 Total noninterest income 27,176 33,429 33,526 142,562 148,635 Noninterest expense: Compensation 74,637 71,424 69,299 285,862 282,568 Occupancy 14,541 14,089 13,356 57,407 53,223 Data processing 6,770 7,044 6,930 27,556 27,225 Other professional services 4,261 4,400 6,198 17,803 21,952 Insurance and assessments 4,168 4,100 4,202 16,404 20,705 Intangible asset amortization 4,153 4,833 4,986 18,726 22,506 Leased equipment depreciation 6,856 5,951 5,758 24,016 21,371 Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (3,446 ) 8 (311 ) (3,555 ) (751 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs (269 ) - 970 349 1,770 Customer related expense 3,952 3,539 2,933 13,839 10,353 Loan expense 2,967 3,628 2,991 12,931 10,569 Other expense 5,138 7,793 11,923 30,913 39,741 Total noninterest expense 123,728 126,809 129,235 502,251 511,232 Earnings before income taxes 147,067 151,856 154,056 632,940 633,317 Income tax expense 29,186 41,830 39,015 164,304 167,978 Net earnings $ 117,881 $ 110,026 $ 115,041 $ 468,636 $ 465,339 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.92 $ 0.93 $ 3.90 $ 3.72 Dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 2.40 $ 2.30





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES NET EARNINGS PER SHARE CALCULATIONS Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Basic Earnings Per Share: Net earnings $ 117,881 $ 110,026 $ 115,041 $ 468,636 $ 465,339 Less: earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock (1) (1,458 ) (1,369 ) (1,219 ) (5,182 ) (5,119 ) Net earnings allocated to common shares $ 116,423 $ 108,657 $ 113,822 $ 463,454 $ 460,220 Weighted-average basic shares and unvested restricted stock outstanding 119,804 119,831 123,238 120,468 125,100 Less: weighted-average unvested restricted stock outstanding (1,566 ) (1,622 ) (1,426 ) (1,502 ) (1,460 ) Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 118,238 118,209 121,812 118,966 123,640 Basic earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.92 $ 0.93 $ 3.90 $ 3.72 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Net earnings allocated to common shares $ 116,423 $ 108,657 $ 113,822 $ 463,454 $ 460,220 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 118,238 118,209 121,812 118,966 123,640 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.92 $ 0.93 $ 3.90 $ 3.72 (1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans and leases (1)(2) $ 18,470,583 $ 263,783 5.67 % $ 18,539,281 $ 276,309 5.91 % $ 17,275,343 $ 272,824 6.27 % Investment securities (3) 3,811,216 29,509 3.07 % 3,809,243 32,213 3.36 % 3,899,520 30,992 3.15 % Deposits in financial institutions 498,068 2,056 1.64 % 445,152 2,424 2.16 % 94,500 527 2.21 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 22,779,867 295,348 5.14 % 22,793,676 310,946 5.41 % 21,269,363 304,343 5.68 % Other assets 3,600,872 3,612,927 3,515,099 Total assets $ 26,380,739 $ 26,406,603 $ 24,784,462 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest checking $ 3,731,696 10,031 1.07 % $ 3,598,698 11,942 1.32 % $ 2,785,702 7,932 1.13 % Money market 5,117,553 12,063 0.94 % 5,121,856 14,807 1.15 % 5,107,468 13,621 1.06 % Savings 509,497 204 0.16 % 515,649 218 0.17 % 597,259 273 0.18 % Time 2,744,156 12,504 1.81 % 2,795,573 13,736 1.95 % 1,932,332 7,008 1.44 % Total interest-bearing deposits 12,102,902 34,802 1.14 % 12,031,776 40,703 1.34 % 10,422,761 28,834 1.10 % Borrowings 1,179,220 5,189 1.75 % 1,181,313 6,852 2.30 % 764,039 4,602 2.39 % Subordinated debentures 456,997 6,983 6.06 % 456,011 7,417 6.45 % 452,998 7,538 6.60 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,739,119 46,974 1.36 % 13,669,100 54,972 1.60 % 11,639,798 40,974 1.40 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 7,338,888 7,487,555 8,163,699 Other liabilities 372,550 359,202 222,564 Total liabilities 21,450,557 21,515,857 20,026,061 Stockholders' equity 4,930,182 4,890,746 4,758,401 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,380,739 $ 26,406,603 $ 24,784,462 Net interest income (1) $ 248,374 $ 255,974 $ 263,369 Net interest spread (1) 3.78 % 3.81 % 4.28 % Net interest margin (1) 4.33 % 4.46 % 4.91 % Total deposits (4) $ 19,441,790 $ 34,802 0.71 % $ 19,519,331 $ 40,703 0.83 % $ 18,586,460 $ 28,834 0.62 % ﻿(1) Tax equivalent. ﻿(2) Includes discount accretion on acquired loans of $3.0 million, $2.6 million, and $6.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $1.4 million, $3.4 million, and $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 172,585 $ 252,596 $ 185,075 $ 224,758 $ 175,830 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 465,039 483,405 422,663 332,124 209,937 Total cash and cash equivalents 637,624 736,001 607,738 556,882 385,767 Securities available-for-sale 3,797,187 3,817,348 3,807,244 3,994,708 4,009,431 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 40,924 26,865 43,146 29,430 32,103 Total investment securities 3,838,111 3,844,213 3,850,390 4,024,138 4,041,534 Loans held for sale - - - 25,124 - Gross loans and leases held for investment 18,910,740 18,796,011 18,532,740 18,371,295 18,026,365 Deferred fees, net (63,868 ) (60,468 ) (59,888 ) (63,598 ) (68,652 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 18,846,872 18,735,543 18,472,852 18,307,697 17,957,713 Allowance for loan and lease losses (138,785 ) (138,552 ) (135,037 ) (136,281 ) (132,472 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 18,708,087 18,596,991 18,337,815 18,171,416 17,825,241 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 324,084 295,854 300,668 293,853 - 292,677 Premises and equipment, net 38,585 37,926 38,162 37,783 34,661 Foreclosed assets, net 440 1,366 1,472 3,291 5,299 Goodwill 2,548,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 38,394 42,547 47,380 52,250 57,120 Other assets 636,811 621,059 612,119 610,731 540,385 Total assets $ 26,770,806 $ 26,724,627 $ 26,344,414 $ 26,324,138 $ 25,731,354 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,243,298 $ 7,441,185 $ 7,299,213 $ 7,712,409 $ 7,888,915 Interest-bearing deposits 11,989,738 12,292,018 11,506,543 11,573,518 10,981,586 Total deposits 19,233,036 19,733,203 18,805,756 19,285,927 18,870,501 Borrowings 1,759,008 1,253,031 1,913,059 1,481,087 1,371,114 Subordinated debentures 458,209 456,145 456,112 454,458 453,846 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 365,856 362,140 317,477 311,684 210,305 Total liabilities 21,816,109 21,804,519 21,492,404 21,533,156 20,905,766 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 4,954,697 4,920,108 4,852,010 4,790,982 4,825,588 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,770,806 $ 26,724,627 $ 26,344,414 $ 26,324,138 $ 25,731,354 Book value per share $ 41.36 $ 41.06 $ 40.49 $ 39.86 $ 39.17 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.77 $ 19.43 $ 18.83 $ 18.22 $ 18.02 Shares outstanding 119,781,605 119,831,192 119,829,104 120,201,149 123,189,833 (1) Includes net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale, net $ 78,658 $ 95,887 $ 73,066 $ 37,258 $ (6,075 ) (2) Non-GAAP measure.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 263,402 $ 275,978 $ 284,236 $ 274,229 $ 272,522 Investment securities 28,135 28,806 28,948 29,680 29,690 Deposits in financial institutions 2,056 2,424 1,349 650 527 Total interest income 293,593 307,208 314,533 304,559 302,739 Interest expense: Deposits 34,802 40,703 38,720 34,235 28,834 Borrowings 5,189 6,852 7,210 7,710 4,602 Subordinated debentures 6,983 7,417 7,705 7,738 7,538 Total interest expense 46,974 54,972 53,635 49,683 40,974 Net interest income 246,619 252,236 260,898 254,876 261,765 Provision for credit losses 3,000 7,000 8,000 4,000 12,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 243,619 245,236 252,898 250,876 249,765 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,611 3,525 3,771 3,730 4,091 Other commissions and fees 10,170 10,855 11,590 11,008 11,114 Leased equipment income 10,648 9,615 9,182 9,282 9,384 Gain on sale of loans and leases 23 765 326 - - Gain on sale of securities 184 908 22,192 2,161 786 Other income 2,540 7,761 3,832 4,883 8,151 Total noninterest income 27,176 33,429 50,893 31,064 33,526 Noninterest expense: Compensation 74,637 71,424 68,956 70,845 69,299 Occupancy 14,541 14,089 14,457 14,320 13,356 Data processing 6,770 7,044 6,817 6,925 6,930 Other professional services 4,261 4,400 4,629 4,513 6,198 Insurance and assessments 4,168 4,100 4,098 4,038 4,202 Intangible asset amortization 4,153 4,833 4,870 4,870 4,986 Leased equipment depreciation 6,856 5,951 5,558 5,651 5,758 Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (3,446 ) 8 (146 ) 29 (311 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs (269 ) - - 618 970 Customer related expense 3,952 3,539 3,405 2,943 2,933 Loan expense 2,967 3,628 3,451 2,885 2,991 Other expense 5,138 7,793 9,332 8,650 11,923 Total noninterest expense 123,728 126,809 125,427 126,287 129,235 Earnings before income taxes 147,067 151,856 178,364 155,653 154,056 Income tax expense 29,186 41,830 50,239 43,049 39,015 Net earnings $ 117,881 $ 110,026 $ 128,125 $ 112,604 $ 115,041 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.92 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.93 Dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60







PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.77 % 1.65 % 1.99 % 1.77 % 1.84 % Return on average equity (1) 9.49 % 8.93 % 10.66 % 9.48 % 9.59 % Return on average tangible equity (1)(2) 19.98 % 19.01 % 23.15 % 20.64 % 21.23 % Efficiency ratio 44.8 % 42.3 % 41.6 % 42.4 % 41.7 % Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (1) 1.86 % 1.91 % 1.95 % 1.99 % 2.07 % Average Yields/Costs (1): Yield on: Average loans and leases (3) 5.67 % 5.91 % 6.26 % 6.16 % 6.27 % Average interest-earning assets (3) 5.14 % 5.41 % 5.68 % 5.60 % 5.68 % Cost of: Average interest-bearing deposits 1.14 % 1.34 % 1.35 % 1.24 % 1.10 % Average total deposits 0.71 % 0.83 % 0.81 % 0.73 % 0.62 % Average interest-bearing liabilities 1.36 % 1.60 % 1.64 % 1.57 % 1.40 % Net interest spread (3) 3.78 % 3.81 % 4.04 % 4.03 % 4.28 % Net interest margin (3) 4.33 % 4.46 % 4.72 % 4.69 % 4.91 % Average Balances: Assets: Loans and leases, net of deferred fees $ 18,470,583 $ 18,539,281 $ 18,239,690 $ 18,064,230 $ 17,275,343 Interest-earning assets 22,779,867 22,793,676 22,258,828 22,144,711 21,269,363 Total assets 26,380,739 26,406,603 25,849,189 25,775,949 24,784,462 Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,338,888 7,487,555 7,544,027 7,783,652 8,163,699 Interest-bearing deposits 12,102,902 12,031,776 11,545,785 11,156,773 10,422,761 Total deposits 19,441,790 19,519,331 19,089,812 18,940,425 18,586,460 Borrowings 1,179,220 1,181,313 1,142,223 1,218,319 764,039 Subordinated debentures 456,997 456,011 454,901 454,203 452,998 Interest-bearing liabilities 13,739,119 13,669,100 13,142,909 12,829,295 11,639,798 Stockholders' equity 4,930,182 4,890,746 4,818,889 4,815,965 4,758,401 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Tax equivalent.







PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Credit Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.49 % 0.53 % 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.44 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.49 % 0.54 % 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.47 % Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.93 % 1.01 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.32 % Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) to average loans and leases held for investment (annualized) 0.06 % 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.09 % 0.28 % Net charge-offs (for the quarter) to average loans and leases held for investment (annualized) 0.02 % 0.10 % 0.25 % 0.00 % 0.46 % Trailing 12 months net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment 0.09 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.26 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment 0.93 % 0.92 % 0.92 % 0.95 % 0.94 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 189.1 % 174.0 % 209.1 % 195.6 % 213.5 % PacWest Bancorp Consolidated Capital: Tier 1 leverage ratio (1) 9.74 % 9.50 % 9.49 % 9.38 % 10.13 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.78 % 9.55 % 9.53 % 9.48 % 10.01 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.78 % 9.55 % 9.53 % 9.48 % 10.01 % Total capital ratio (1) 12.41 % 12.16 % 12.18 % 12.15 % 12.72 % Risk-weighted assets (1) $ 23,582,495 $ 23,579,614 $ 23,117,199 $ 22,939,074 $ 22,525,096 Equity to assets ratio 18.51 % 18.41 % 18.42 % 18.20 % 18.75 % Tangible common equity ratio (2) 9.79 % 9.65 % 9.50 % 9.23 % 9.60 % Book value per share $ 41.36 $ 41.06 $ 40.49 $ 39.86 $ 39.17 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.77 $ 19.43 $ 18.83 $ 18.22 $ 18.02 Pacific Western Bank Capital: Tier 1 leverage ratio (1) 10.95 % 10.72 % 10.76 % 10.57 % 10.80 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 11.00 % 10.79 % 10.80 % 10.69 % 10.68 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 11.00 % 10.79 % 10.80 % 10.69 % 10.68 % Total capital ratio (1) 11.74 % 11.52 % 11.53 % 11.45 % 11.44 % (1) Capital information for December 31, 2019 is preliminary. (2) Non-GAAP measure.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) return on average tangible equity, (2) tangible common equity ratio, and (3) tangible book value per share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of return on average tangible equity, tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per share is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) return on average equity, (2) equity to assets ratio, and (3) book value per share.

The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, Return on Average Tangible Equity 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Net earnings $ 117,881 $ 110,026 $ 115,041 $ 468,636 $ 465,339 Average stockholders' equity $ 4,930,182 $ 4,890,746 $ 4,758,401 $ 4,864,332 $ 4,809,667 Less: Average intangible assets 2,589,217 2,593,925 2,608,497 2,596,389 2,616,820 Average tangible common equity $ 2,340,965 $ 2,296,821 $ 2,149,904 $ 2,267,943 $ 2,192,847 Return on average equity (1) 9.49 % 8.93 % 9.59 % 9.63 % 9.68 % Return on average tangible equity (2) 19.98 % 19.01 % 21.23 % 20.66 % 21.22 % (1) Annualized net earnings divided by average stockholders' equity. (2) Annualized net earnings divided by average tangible common equity.





Tangible Common Equity Ratio/ December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Stockholders' equity $ 4,954,697 $ 4,920,108 $ 4,852,010 $ 4,790,982 $ 4,825,588 Less: Intangible assets 2,587,064 2,591,217 2,596,050 2,600,920 2,605,790 Tangible common equity $ 2,367,633 $ 2,328,891 $ 2,255,960 $ 2,190,062 $ 2,219,798 Total assets $ 26,770,806 $ 26,724,627 $ 26,344,414 $ 26,324,138 $ 25,731,354 Less: Intangible assets 2,587,064 2,591,217 2,596,050 2,600,920 2,605,790 Tangible assets $ 24,183,742 $ 24,133,410 $ 23,748,364 $ 23,723,218 $ 23,125,564 Equity to assets ratio 18.51 % 18.41 % 18.42 % 18.20 % 18.75 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.79 % 9.65 % 9.50 % 9.23 % 9.60 % Book value per share $ 41.36 $ 41.06 $ 40.49 $ 39.86 $ 39.17 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.77 $ 19.43 $ 18.83 $ 18.22 $ 18.02 Shares outstanding 119,781,605 119,831,192 119,829,104 120,201,149 123,189,833 (1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (2) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.



