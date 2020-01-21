TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointments of Dr. Eric Lamontagne and Dr. John Hadjigeorgiou to its board of directors, effective immediately.



Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, commented, “I am pleased to welcome Dr. Hadjigeorgiou and Dr. Lamontagne to our Board. As Troilus moves into the next phase of development their combined technical knowledge and professional experience will be invaluable. Dr. Hadjigeorgiou is a highly respected academic with an in-depth understanding of the global mining industry whose knowledge will help Troilus navigate the key decisions that will have a long term impact on the future development of the deposit. Dr. Lamontagne held senior operating positions with Inmet Mining Corporation working at the Troilus mine for seven years. He brings a wealth of knowledge about the deposit and past operations that we can draw upon to guide our design and engineering choices as we move forward. Additionally, both new directors have extensive experience and professional connections in the Quebec mining sector.”

Dr. John Hadjigeorgiou holds the Pierre Lassonde Chair in Mining Engineering at the University of Toronto. He has an in‐depth knowledge of the Canadian and International Mining Industry gained from over 30 years of worldwide experience as an educator, mentor, researcher and senior consultant to the mining industry. He has a long history of advising mining companies on the management of mining risk and its impact on operations serving on independent technical review boards for a number of major mining companies. A professor at the University of Toronto he is a former Head of the Department of Mining, Metallurgical & Materials Engineering at Université Laval. He has been a director of the Consortium de Recherche Minérale (“COREM”) (2001- 2005) and the Canada Mining Innovation Council (CMIC) (2008-2014). Dr. Hadjigeorgiou is a professional engineer in Quebec and Ontario and a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Mining. He holds a PhD in Mining Engineering from McGill University and received the ICD.D. designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

Dr. Eric Lamontagne has over 20 years of mining industry experience in the areas of operations and development. From 2000 to 2007, Dr. Lamontagne worked at the Troilus Mine (Inmet Mining) where he held various senior positions, including Engineering, Geology and Mine Superintendent. Following, he joined Agnico Eagle Mines Limited as Operations Manager for the development and construction of the Meadowbank Mine, and subsequently as Project Manager for the Meliadine project. Between 2012 and 2015, he was Manager of Project Development for Premier Gold Mine Limited, and since 2015 has served as General Manager of Greenstone Gold Mines. Eric received his PhD in Rock Mechanics Engineering through a partnership between the Université du Québec and B.R.G.M. in France.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 16,000-hectare Troilus property is located northeast of the Val-d’Or district, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

