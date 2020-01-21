BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced its Dragon® Medical One cloud-based platform is now available in France , Belgium, and the Netherlands. Integrated within the electronic health record (EHR), Dragon Medical One enables French- and Dutch-speaking physicians to capture a patient’s complete story at the point of care – reducing administrative workloads, while improving documentation quality and care.



Already in use in the U.S., the U.K. , Canada , and Australia , Dragon Medical is trusted by more than 500,000 clinicians worldwide to ease the burden of clinical documentation. Its intelligent voice technology helps physicians produce clinical documentation up to 45 percent faster and capture up to 20 percent more relevant data using personalized tools on a wide range of devices. Clinicians simply open the application, choose the section they want to document, and start speaking to update the EHR.

For example, since implementing Dragon Medical One, Dr. Paul Altmann, Consultant Nephrologist and Chief Clinical Information Officer, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom says, “We have recognized a dramatic change in clinic letter turnaround times, delivering efficiencies in the process, as well as improving overall patient experience. Nuance also has helped us accelerate the adoption of our electronic paper records system, maximizing our investment and helping us achieve our ‘Go Digital’ paper-lite aims.”

“With the addition of French and Dutch support we are building on the success of our Dragon Medical One cloud platform in English-speaking countries and continuing to meet the demand for AI-powered documentation solutions worldwide,” said Robert Dahdah, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Nuance. “No matter their location, physicians face the same pressures of administrative workloads, and have the same needs for tools that help them focus on providing the best possible care to their patients.”

Dragon Medical One is hosted in cloud infrastructures in Europe. Users benefit from secure and responsive performance across their choice of devices and automatically gain access to version updates.

“Our Dragon Medical One platform is an essential component of how we are addressing care quality, patient satisfaction, workload and burnout pressures on providers worldwide,” added Michael Clark, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Provider Solutions, Nuance. “Our systems are aimed directly at solving those problems by giving physicians the tools they need at the point of care to be more productive and get back to the job they trained for and love – taking care of patients and their families.”

Availability

Dragon Medical One (French, Dutch, and English) are available for healthcare professionals in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. For more information about Dragon Medical One, click here .

About Nuance Healthcare

Nuance provides intelligent systems that support a more natural and insightful approach to clinical documentation, freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients. Nuance healthcare solutions capture, improve, and communicate more than 300 million patient stories each year, helping more than 500,000 clinicians in 10,000 global healthcare organizations to drive meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. Nuance’s award-winning clinical speech recognition, medical transcription, CDI, coding, quality, and medical imaging solutions provide a more complete and accurate view of patient care.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to empower a smarter, more connected world. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com .

Media Contacts Information

Vanessa Richter

Nuance Communications

Tel: + 32 475769507

E-mail: Vanessa.Richter@nuance.com