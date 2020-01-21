Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to the report published by Global Market insights Inc., North America Architectural Flat Glass Market size was valued at US$ 7.05 billion in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 10.5 billion by 2026, recording an annual compound growth rate of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, wavering market trends, major investment pockets, and competitive scenario.

North America architectural flat glass market forecast will be primarily driven by growing residential construction and renovation activities across the region. Flat glass products are prominently used in constructing doors, windows, ceilings, and staircases due to advantages such as excellent endurance, robust durability and strong resistance against penetration from flying projectile.

An increasing number of consumers are expected to opt for flat glass derivatives due to growing awareness regarding these benefits as well as rising safety concerns. Growing focus on making homes safe and child-friendly along with a strong demand for sustainable construction materials will undeniably bolster North America architectural flat glass market outlook.

Flat glass also finds widespread use in manufacturing high-performance solar panels as it protects photovoltaic cells against damage from water, snow, and other factors. Growing consumer inclination towards the adoption of clean energy driven by a positive outlook towards green environment initiatives along with increasing per capita income will be major factors propelling the product demand in the near future.

Favorable government initiatives to foster the construction sector along with rising private investments in the non-residential construction sector will prove to be critical factors driving the industry growth. Compatibility of flat glass with various pastel colors and its minimalistic aesthetic appeal makes it best-suited for a range of interior as well as exterior applications. Extensive application of flat glass in the interiors and exteriors of shopping malls on account of its transparency and superior durability will boost North America architectural flat glass industry scope.

Key reasons for North America architectural flat glass market growth:

Growing residential construction & renovation activities

Positive outlook towards adoption of green energy

Rising private investments in non-residential construction sector

Supportive government policies in Mexico

Favorable government policies in Mexico towards infrastructure development is anticipated to augment North America architectural flat glass market share in the coming years. Growing inclination towards sustainable construction materials along with strong consumer demand for minimalistic aesthetics will certainly drive the regional growth. In addition, heavy investments in construction and renovation activities will propel the demand for high-quality flat glass products and derivatives.

Leading industry players analyzed in the research are Central Glass, Schott AG, Corning, Saint-Gobain, GrayGlass Company, Sisecam Group, Cardinal Glass Industries, and Vitro Architectural Glass. The market players are heavily investing in R&D and experimenting with different coatings to reduce costs, enhance durability, and improve resistance against solvents and environmental susceptibilities.

