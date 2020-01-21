Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Raw Material Source (Wood-based, Non-wood - based), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market is projected to grow from USD 938 million in 2019 to USD 1,315 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7%, between 2019 and 2024.

The growth of the pharmaceutical application has also helped increase the demand for MCC as it is widely used in the form of excipient. Apart from this, the significant demand from the emerging economies is one of the major opportunities in the MCC market. However, the availability of substitutes for specific food & beverage and pharmaceutical applications restrains the growth of the market.

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of a number of strong players, and also several small domestic players. Some of the key players in the MCC market are DuPont (US), Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation (Japan), Rayonier Advanced Materials (US), Roquette (France), and DFE Pharma GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

The non-wood segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024, in terms of both value and volume



Non-wood-based MCC is being increasingly used in the MCC market, primarily because of the high demand for non-wood-based MCC from various applications, such as pharmaceutical and food & beverage. The cost of MCC produced from non-wood-based source is very low compared to the wood-based MCC as the raw material used for the manufacture of non-wood-based MCC is basically agricultural waste, which is available at very low prices.



Pharmaceutical to be the fastest-growing application of MCC market during the forecast period



The MCC market in the pharmaceutical application is witnessing a high growth rate. The growth of the global MCC market is dependent on the growth of the pharmaceutical excipient market. MCC acts as a filler, binder, disintegrant, suspending agent, lubricant, and glidant in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is used in the direct compression method as it reduces the production cost. MCC is an essential component in every form of oral dosage, which includes pellets, capsules, tablets, and sachets.



The MCC market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, between 2019 and 2024, in terms of both value and volume



The MCC market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for MCC from the region's growing pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care applications, which are extensively using MCC.



