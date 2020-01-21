TEL-AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL ) (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange: RDHL ) (“RedHill” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on commercialization and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced its decision to discontinue its co-promotion and commercialization agreements for Donnatal® and EnteraGam® to enable a greater focus on its lead commercial products, Talicia®1 and Aemcolo®2, and create capacity for additional products.



RedHill provided a notice of termination to Entera Health regarding the license agreement for EnteraGam® and the co-promotion agreement with Advanz Pharma Corp. for Donnatal® will not be renewed. RedHill has been promoting Donnatal® and EnteraGam® since mid-2017.



“Prioritizing our commercial efforts allows us to focus on our most valuable products, Talicia® and Aemcolo®, as well as giving us capacity to bring on other important products, which are currently under discussion,” said Dror Ben-Asher, RedHill’s Chief Executive Officer. “Over the past 2.5 years, we’ve established a full U.S. commercial operation including a seasoned sales force, and built relationships with thousands of gastroenterologists, primary care and other healthcare providers across the country ahead of the planned Talicia® launch later this quarter. We would like to thank our partners at Advanz Pharma and Entera Health for the fruitful partnerships.”

RedHill initiated promotion of Aemcolo® in the U.S. in December 2019. Talicia® was approved by the U.S. FDA in November 2019 and is planned to be launched in the first quarter of 2020.

About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL ) (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange: RDHL ) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the commercialization and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drugs Aemcolo® and Mytesi® in the U.S. and is planning to launch Talicia® in the U.S. for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults3. RedHill’s key clinical late-stage development programs include: (i) RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn's disease; (ii) RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; (iii) RHB-102 (Bekinda®), with positive results from a Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; (iv) ABC294640 (Yeliva®), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase 2a study for cholangiocarcinoma; (v) RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation, and (vi) RHB-107, a Phase 2-stage first-in-class, serine protease inhibitor, targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases. More information about the Company is available at www.redhillbio.com.

About Talicia® (omeprazole magnesium, amoxicillin and rifabutin)

INDICATION AND USAGE

Talicia is a three-drug combination of omeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor, amoxicillin, a penicillin-class antibacterial, and rifabutin, a rifamycin antibacterial­­, indicated for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults.

To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of Talicia and other antibacterial drugs, Talicia should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by bacteria.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION CONTRAINDICATIONS

Talicia contains omeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), amoxicillin a penicillin-class antibacterial and rifabutin, a rifamycin antibacterial. It is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to any of these medications, any other components of the formulation, any other beta-lactams or any other rifamycin.

Talicia is contraindicated in patients receiving rilpivirine-containing products.

Talicia is contraindicated in patients receiving delavirdine or voriconazole.

Serious and occasionally fatal hypersensitivity reactions have been reported with omeprazole, amoxicillin and rifabutin.

Clostridioides difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents and may range from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis.

Talicia may cause fetal harm. Talicia is not recommended for use in pregnancy.

Talicia may reduce the efficacy of hormonal contraceptives. An additional non-hormonal method of contraception is recommended when taking Talicia.

Talicia should not be used in patients with hepatic impairment or severe renal impairment.

Acute Interstitial Nephritis has been observed in patients taking PPIs and penicillins.

Cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) have been reported in patients taking PPIs. These events have occurred as both new onset and exacerbation of existing autoimmune disease.

The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) were diarrhea, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, chromaturia, rash, dyspepsia, oropharyngeal pain, vomiting, and vulvovaginal candidiasis.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact RedHill Biopharma INC. at

1-833-ADRHILL (1-833-237-4455) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Full prescribing information for Talicia® is available at http://bit.ly/2CozHNH .

About Aemcolo® (rifamycin)

INDICATION AND USAGE

Aemcolo® (rifamycin) is an orally-administered, delayed-release, non-systemic antibiotic approved for the treatment of travelers’ diarrhea caused by non-invasive strains of Escherichia coli (E. coli) in adults. Aemcolo® is the first antibiotic engineered with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals’ Multi Matrix Technology (MMX®). MMX technology is designed to deliver the active pharmaceutical ingredients in a delayed and controlled manner directly to the lower intestine.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



Aemcolo is contraindicated in patients with a known hypersensitivity to rifamycin, any of the other rifamycin class antimicrobial agents, or any of the components in Aemcolo.

Aemcolo is indicated for the treatment of travelers’ diarrhea (TD) caused by noninvasive strains of Escherichia coli in adults. It is not recommended for use in patients with diarrhea complicated by fever and/or bloody stool or due to pathogens other than noninvasive strains of E. coli.

The most common adverse reactions (incidence >2%) are headache and constipation.

Clostridium difficile-Associated Diarrhea has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents and may range in severity from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. Evaluate if diarrhea occurs after therapy or does not improve or worsens during therapy.

Aemcolo should be swallowed whole. Do not crush, break or chew the tablets. Do not take Aemcolo concomitantly with alcohol.

Risk of Persistent or Worsening Diarrhea Complicated by Fever and/or Bloody Stool: Aemcolo was not shown to be effective in patients with diarrhea complicated by fever and/or bloody stool or diarrhea due to pathogens other than noninvasive strains of E. coli and is not recommended for use in such patients. Discontinue use if diarrhea gets worse or persists more than 48 hours and consider alternative antibacterial therapy.

Full prescribing information for Aemcolo® is available at www.aemcolo.com .

To submit adverse event reports or product complaint reports, contact RedHill Biopharma, Inc. at 1(833)-ADR-HILL. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088 (1-800-332-1088).

