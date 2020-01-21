PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX), a leading provider of innovative non-opioid pain management options, today announced a collaboration with Envision Physician Services to train anesthesiology clinicians on ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia techniques utilizing long-acting local anesthetics like EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) via a series of interactive workshops held across the country. The program supports ongoing efforts by both organizations to advance the delivery of high-quality, patient-centered care.



Clinicians participating in the comprehensive training sessions will enhance their skills in performing ultrasound-guided interscalene brachial plexus blocks, as well as fascial plane blocks, including transversus abdominis plane (TAP), rectus sheath, quadratus lumborum, and pectoralis blocks. Ultrasound-guided infiltration techniques for surgery will also be taught. The curriculum will include the safe use of EXPAREL in regional anesthetic techniques, including administration, admixing, volume expansion, and incorporation into perioperative pain management protocols.

Each workshop will be taught by experienced clinician instructors and include live demonstrations and guided hands-on live model scanning.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Envision Physician Services on this important endeavor to educate on best practices in ultrasound-guided interscalene brachial plexus and specific fascial plane block techniques,” said Dave Stack, chief executive officer and chairman of Pacira. “Anesthesiology clinicians play an important role in helping patients safely and effectively manage their pain, and through these workshops, we’ll continue to support their ongoing education in the delivery of safe postsurgical care.”

Envision Physician Services is a leading medical group comprised of more than 25,000 physicians and advanced practice providers across the nation specializing in anesthesia, pain management, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, radiology, obstetrics, neonatology, trauma surgery and urgent care.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. is a leading provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for health care practitioners and their patients. The company’s long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, Pacira acquired the iovera° system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

About EXPAREL

EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) is indicated for single-dose infiltration in adults to produce postsurgical local analgesia and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia. Safety and efficacy have not been established in other nerve blocks. The product combines bupivacaine with DepoFoam®, a proven product delivery technology that delivers medication over a desired time period. EXPAREL represents the first and only multivesicular liposome local anesthetic that can be utilized in the peri- or postsurgical setting. By utilizing the DepoFoam platform, a single dose of EXPAREL delivers bupivacaine over time, providing significant reductions in cumulative pain scores with up to a 78 percent decrease in opioid consumption; the clinical benefit of the opioid reduction was not demonstrated. Additional information is available at www.EXPAREL.com.

Important Safety Information for Patients

EXPAREL should not be used in obstetrical paracervical block anesthesia. In studies where EXPAREL was injected into the wound, the most common side effects were nausea, constipation, and vomiting. In studies where EXPAREL was injected near a nerve, the most common side effects were nausea, fever, and constipation. EXPAREL is not recommended to be used in patients younger than 18 years old or in pregnant women. Tell your healthcare provider if you have liver disease, since this may affect how the active ingredient (bupivacaine) in EXPAREL is eliminated from your body. EXPAREL should not be injected into the spine, joints, or veins. The active ingredient in EXPAREL: can affect your nervous system and your cardiovascular system; may cause an allergic reaction; may cause damage if injected into your joints.