MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang”) (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to announce the generation of the new Kali Property (the “Property”) in the vicinity of Azimut Exploration’s Patwon gold discovery (James Bay, Québec) (Figure 1). The Property is made up of 194 mineral claims (10,232 ha) entirely owned by Harfang.



The Property covers significant grounds along the Middle and Lower Eastmain Greenstone Belt (MLEGB) near the contact between the La Grande and Nemiscau-Opinaca geological subprovinces. This contact is spatially associated with significant gold deposits and occurrences (eg. Eleonore mine, and Cheechoo and La Pointe prospects). The Property is divided into two separate claim blocks plus two isolated claims. One of them, located inside Azimut’s Elmer Property, was acquired by Harfang in 2018.

Rock assemblages on the Property, as mapped by the ministère de l’Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec, are similar to those described by Azimut in the surroundings of the discovery (see TSX-V AZM’s press release dated on January 14, 2020 / 3.15 g/t Au over 102.0 m). As evidenced by the Québec Government regional magnetic survey, rock units in the western claim block are strongly affected by a major NE-SW dextral deformation corridor along the northwestern edge of the MLEGB. This corridor merges with the east-west contact between both subprovinces inside the Property limits offering favorable structural traps for gold mineralization.

The Kali Project is located 280 km north of Matagami. The western block is located 20 km east of Eastmain’s Cree Community and is accessible by air transportation or by boat along the Eastmain River. The eastern block is located immediately west of the James Bay paved road and is easily accessible by ground transportation. The region benefits from quality infrastructure including roads, hydroelectric power supply and airports.

Harfang is currently compiling historical geological data along this portion of the greenstone belt which will evolve in designing the first exploration program on this new property.

To view FIGURE 1, please click here.

Cautionary Statement

The claims were recently staked by map designation by Harfang with the ministère de l’Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec and are currently pending registration. Figure 1 illustrates the location of all active and pending claims in the area of the Patwon discovery.

About Harfang

Harfang is a mining exploration company whose primary mission is to discover new gold districts in the province of Québec. Harfang's development model is based on the generation of new mining projects and on the establishment of partnerships with major exploration and mining companies to advance its exploration projects.

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been prepared and approved by François Huot, P.Geo, Chief geologist at Harfang, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

For further information:

François Goulet, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514 940-0670 #339

Email: fgoulet@harfangexploration.com

Web: www.harfangexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Harfang’s periodic reports including the filings made by Harfang from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.