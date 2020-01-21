RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company” or “Atlantic Union”) (Nasdaq: AUB) today reported net income of $55.8 million and earnings per share of $0.69 for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net operating earnings(1) were $57.3 million and operating earnings per share(1) were $0.71 for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019; these operating results exclude $709,000 in after-tax merger and $713,000 in after-tax rebranding-related costs.



Net income was $193.5 million and earnings per share were $2.41 for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net operating earnings(1) were $220.9 million and operating earnings per share(1) were $2.75 for the year ended December 31, 2019; these operating results exclude $22.3 million in after-tax merger and $5.1 million in after-tax rebranding-related costs but include after tax losses from discontinued operations of $170,000 and approximately $1.0 million in after-tax expenses related to branch closure costs.

“Atlantic Union closed out an eventful 2019 with a solid fourth quarter - continuing to execute on our strategic plan and further improving performance against our key financial metrics despite the challenging interest rate environment,” said John C. Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bankshares. “As we begin 2020 we continue to believe we have a great opportunity before us to create something uniquely valuable for our shareholders and the communities we serve and remain keenly focused on reaching the full potential of this powerful franchise.”

Select highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019

Return on Average Assets (“ROA”) was 1.27% compared to 1.23% in the third quarter of 2019. Operating ROA (1) was 1.30% compared to 1.29% in the third quarter of 2019.

was 1.30% compared to 1.29% in the third quarter of 2019. Return on Average Equity (“ROE”) was 8.81% compared to 8.35% in the third quarter of 2019. Operating ROE (1) was 9.03% compared to 8.80% in the third quarter of 2019.

was 9.03% compared to 8.80% in the third quarter of 2019. Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROTCE”) (1) was 16.01% compared to 15.64% in the third quarter of 2019.

was 16.01% compared to 15.64% in the third quarter of 2019. Efficiency ratio improved to 57.40% from 60.47% in the third quarter of 2019. Operating efficiency ratio (FTE)(1) improved to 52.65% from 55.12% in the third quarter of 2019.

Select highlights for the full year 2019

ROA was 1.15% compared to 1.11% for the year ended 2018. Operating ROA (1) was 1.31% compared to 1.35% for the year ended 2018.

was 1.31% compared to 1.35% for the year ended 2018. ROE was 7.89% compared to 7.85% for the year ended 2018. Operating ROE (1) was 9.01% compared to 9.57% for the year ended 2018.

was 9.01% compared to 9.57% for the year ended 2018. Operating ROTCE (1) was 16.14% compared to 17.35% for the year ended 2018.

was 16.14% compared to 17.35% for the year ended 2018. Efficiency ratio improved to 62.37% from 63.62% for the year ended 2018. Operating efficiency ratio (FTE)(1) increased to 53.61% from 52.90% for the year ended 2018.

(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income was $135.1 million, a decrease of $1.5 million from the third quarter of 2019. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $137.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $1.6 million from the third quarter of 2019. The decreases in both net interest income and net interest income (FTE) were primarily driven by lower earning asset yields during the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. The fourth quarter net interest margin decreased 9 basis points to 3.48% from 3.57% in the previous quarter, while the net interest margin (FTE)(1) decreased 9 basis points to 3.55% from 3.64% during the same periods. The decreases in the net interest margin and net interest margin (FTE) were principally due to an 18 basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets, partially offset by a 9 basis point decrease in the cost of funds.

The Company’s net interest margin (FTE) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the fourth quarter of 2019, net accretion related to acquisition accounting increased $1.5 million from the prior quarter to $6.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The third and fourth quarters of 2019, and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

Deposit Loan Accretion Borrowings Accretion (Amortization) Amortization Total For the quarter ended September 30, 2019 $ 5,018 $ 179 $ (97 ) $ 5,100 For the quarter ended December 31, 2019 6,612 148 (123 ) 6,637 For the year ended December 31, 2019 24,846 833 (360 ) 25,319 For the years ending (estimated): (2) 2020 14,253 132 (633 ) 13,752 2021 10,823 14 (807 ) 10,030 2022 8,911 (43 ) (829 ) 8,039 2023 6,302 (32 ) (852 ) 5,418 2024 4,817 (4 ) (877 ) 3,936 Thereafter 20,084 (1 ) (10,773 ) 9,310

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION



Overview

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company experienced decreases in nonperforming assets (“NPA”) primarily due to nonaccrual customer payments and sales of foreclosed properties. Past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2019 were higher than past due loan levels at September 30, 2019 and down from past due loan levels at December 31, 2018. The increase in past due loans from the prior quarter was primarily driven by a seasonal increase related to residential 1-4 family – consumer loans that were 30 days past due as of year-end of which the majority subsequently became current. Net charge-off levels decreased from the third quarter of 2019 and were primarily related to the third party consumer loan portfolio; as a result, the provision for loan losses decreased from the third quarter of 2019.

All nonaccrual and past due loan metrics discussed below exclude purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans totaling $86.7 million (net of fair value mark of $18.2 million) at December 31, 2019.

(1) For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

(2) Estimated loan accretion presented is prior to the adoption of Accounting Standard Codification (ASC) 326 – Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (CECL).

Nonperforming Assets

At December 31, 2019, NPAs totaled $32.9 million, a decrease of $3.5 million or 9.6%, from September 30, 2019 and a decrease of $735,000 or 2.2%, from December 31, 2018. NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans at December 31, 2019 were 0.26%, a decline of 4 basis points from 0.30% at September 30, 2019 and a decline of 9 basis points from 0.35% at December 31, 2018. As the Company’s NPAs have been at or near historic lows over the last several quarters, certain changes from quarter to quarter might stand out in comparison to one another but do not have a significant impact on the Company’s overall asset quality position.

The following table shows a summary of nonperforming asset balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Nonaccrual loans $ 28,232 $ 30,032 $ 27,462 $ 24,841 $ 26,953 Foreclosed properties 4,708 6,385 6,506 7,353 6,722 Total nonperforming assets $ 32,940 $ 36,417 $ 33,968 $ 32,194 $ 33,675

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Beginning Balance $ 30,032 $ 27,462 $ 24,841 $ 26,953 $ 28,110 Net customer payments (5,741 ) (3,612 ) (3,108 ) (2,314 ) (3,077 ) Additions 5,631 8,327 6,321 3,297 4,659 Charge-offs (1,690 ) (884 ) (592 ) (1,626 ) (2,069 ) Loans returning to accruing status — (1,103 ) — (952 ) (420 ) Transfers to foreclosed property — (158 ) — (517 ) (250 ) Ending Balance $ 28,232 $ 30,032 $ 27,462 $ 24,841 $ 26,953

The following table shows the activity in foreclosed properties for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Beginning Balance $ 6,385 $ 6,506 $ 7,353 $ 6,722 $ 6,800 Additions of foreclosed property 62 645 271 900 432 Valuation adjustments (375 ) (62 ) (433 ) (51 ) (140 ) Proceeds from sales (1,442 ) (737 ) (638 ) (171 ) (286 ) Gains (losses) from sales 78 33 (47 ) (47 ) (84 ) Ending Balance $ 4,708 $ 6,385 $ 6,506 $ 7,353 $ 6,722

Past Due Loans

Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $76.6 million or 0.61% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2019, compared to $55.1 million or 0.45% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2019, and $61.9 million or 0.64% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2018. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest $13.4 million or 0.11% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at December 31, 2019, compared to $12.0 million or 0.10% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2019, and $8.9 million or 0.09% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2018. The increase in past due loans was primarily driven by a seasonal increase related to residential 1-4 family - consumer loans that were 30 days past due as of year-end of which the majority subsequently became current.

Net Charge-offs

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net charge-offs were $4.6 million or 0.15% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $7.7 million or 0.25% for the prior quarter, and $5.0 million or 0.21% for the fourth quarter last year. The majority of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2019 were related to consumer loans. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net charge-offs were $20.9 million or 0.17% of total average loans compared to $11.1 million or 0.12%, for the year ended 2018.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.1 million, a decrease of $6.0 million compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of $1.7 million compared to the fourth quarter in 2018. The decrease in the provision for loan losses from the previous quarter and from the prior year were primarily driven by lower levels of net charge-offs.

Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALL”)

The ALL decreased $1.5 million from September 30, 2019 to $42.3 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to lower incurred losses embedded in the third party consumer portfolio as it continues to pay down and an improved economic environment, partially offset by loan growth during the quarter. The ALL as a percentage of the total loan portfolio was 0.34% at December 31, 2019, 0.36% at September 30, 2019, and 0.42% at December 31, 2018.

The ratio of the ALL to nonaccrual loans was 149.8% at December 31, 2019, compared to 145.9% at September 30, 2019 and 152.3% at December 31, 2018. The current level of the allowance for loan losses reflects specific reserves related to nonperforming loans, current risk ratings on loans, net charge-off activity, loan growth, delinquency trends, and other credit risk factors that the Company considers important in assessing the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $18.9 million to $29.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from $48.1 million in the prior quarter. The decrease from prior quarter was primarily driven by approximately $9.3 million in life insurance proceeds received during the third quarter related to a Xenith-acquired loan that had been charged off prior to the Company’s acquisition of Xenith and a gain on sale of investment securities of approximately $7.1 million recorded during the third quarter. In addition, the fourth quarter noninterest income included a decline of approximately $2.0 million in loan related interest rate swap income due to lower transaction volumes and seasonally lower mortgage banking revenue of $685,000.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense decreased $17.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from $111.7 million in the prior quarter. Excluding merger-related costs, amortization of intangible assets, and rebranding-related costs, operating noninterest expense(1) decreased $15.4 million or 14.9%, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in operating noninterest expense was primarily due to the recognition of approximately $16.4 million loss on debt extinguishment in the third quarter resulting from the repayment of approximately $140.0 million in FHLB advances and the termination of the related cash flow hedges. Salaries and benefits declined by $2.5 million, primarily due to lower incentive compensation expense and higher deferred costs related to new loan originations. These decreases were partially offset by increases in marketing expense of approximately $1.1 million, professional fees of $955,000 related to higher consulting costs, FDIC and other insurance expenses of $873,000 primarily due to a lower FDIC small bank assessment credit earned in the fourth quarter, and OREO and credit-related expense of approximately $542,000 due to OREO valuation adjustments driven by updated appraisals received during the quarter.

(1) For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results

INCOME TAXES



The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 16.7% compared to 16.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

BALANCE SHEET

At December 31, 2019, total assets were $17.6 billion, an increase of $122.0 million, or approximately 2.8% (annualized), from September 30, 2019, and an increase of $3.8 billion, or approximately 27.6% from December 31, 2018. The increase in assets from the previous quarter was primarily due to loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase from the prior year was primarily a result of the Access acquisition and loan growth.

At December 31, 2019, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $12.6 billion, an increase of $303.9 million, or 9.9% (annualized), from September 30, 2019, while average loans increased $87.4 million, or 2.9% (annualized), from the prior quarter. Loans held for investment increased $2.9 billion, or 29.8% from December 31, 2018, while quarterly average loans increased $2.8 billion, or 29.0% from the prior year. The increase from the prior year was primarily a result of the Access acquisition.

At December 31, 2019, total deposits were $13.3 billion, an increase of $260.3 million, or approximately 8.0% (annualized), from September 30, 2019, while average deposits increased $490.7 million, or 15.3% (annualized), from prior quarter. Deposits increased $3.3 billion, or 33.4% from December 31, 2018, while quarterly average deposits increased $3.4 billion, or 33.7% from the prior year. The increase from the prior year was primarily a result of the Access acquisition.

The following table shows the Company’s capital ratios at the quarters ended:

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 10.24 % 10.48 % 9.93 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 10.24 % 10.48 % 11.09 % Total capital ratio (2) 12.64 % 12.93 % 12.88 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2) 8.79 % 8.94 % 9.71 % Common equity to total assets 14.31 % 14.48 % 13.98 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.08 % 9.23 % 8.84 %

(1) For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results

(2) All ratios at December 31, 2019 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.25 per common share, consistent with the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of $0.02, or 8.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. On July 10, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program to purchase up to $150 million of the Company’s common stock through June 30, 2021 in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions. As of December 31, 2019, authority remained to repurchase approximately $70 million of the Company’s common stock.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 149 branches and approximately 170 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Middleburg Financial is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., and Middleburg Investment Services, LLC, which provide investment advisory and/or brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL

Atlantic Union Bank will hold a conference call on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time during which management will review the fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and provide an update on recent activities. Interested parties may participate in the call toll-free by dialing (877) 668‑4908; international callers wishing to participate may do so by dialing (973) 453‑3058. The conference ID number is 2394624.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In reporting the results of the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, the Company has provided supplemental performance measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible, or operating basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company’s financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to:

changes in interest rates;

general economic and financial market conditions in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels, and slowdowns in economic growth;

the Company’s ability to manage its growth or implement its growth strategy;

the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;

the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Access will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, the expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the acquisition may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame, revenues following the acquisition may be lower than expected, or customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the acquisition;

the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees;

the incremental cost and/or decreased revenues associated with exceeding $10 billion in assets;

real estate values in the Bank’s lending area;

an insufficient allowance for loan losses;

the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios;

concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;

the effectiveness of the Company’s credit processes and management of the Company’s credit risk;

demand for loan products and financial services in the Company’s market area;

the Company’s ability to compete in the market for financial services;

technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;

performance by the Company’s counterparties or vendors;

deposit flows;

the availability of financing and the terms thereof;

the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;

legislative or regulatory changes and requirements;

the effects of changes in federal, state or local tax laws and regulations;

monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;

changes to applicable accounting principles and guidelines; and

other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and comparable “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/19 09/30/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Results of Operations (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest and dividend income $ 174,211 $ 178,345 $ 140,636 $ 699,332 $ 528,788 Interest expense 39,081 41,744 31,547 161,460 102,097 Net interest income 135,130 136,601 109,089 537,872 426,691 Provision for credit losses 2,900 9,100 4,725 21,092 13,736 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 132,230 127,501 104,364 516,780 412,955 Noninterest income 29,193 48,106 23,487 132,815 104,241 Noninterest expenses 94,318 111,687 74,533 418,340 337,767 Income before income taxes 67,105 63,920 53,318 231,255 179,429 Income tax expense 11,227 10,724 9,041 37,557 30,016 Income from continuing operations 55,878 53,196 44,277 193,698 149,413 Discontinued operations, net of tax (42 ) 42 (192 ) (170 ) (3,165 ) Net income $ 55,836 $ 53,238 $ 44,085 $ 193,528 $ 146,248 Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1) $ 176,868 $ 181,149 $ 142,970 $ 710,453 $ 536,981 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 137,787 139,405 111,424 548,993 434,884 Key Ratios Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.65 $ 0.67 $ 2.41 $ 2.22 Return on average assets (ROA) 1.27 % 1.23 % 1.29 % 1.15 % 1.11 % Return on average equity (ROE) 8.81 % 8.35 % 9.21 % 7.89 % 7.85 % Efficiency ratio 57.40 % 60.47 % 56.22 % 62.37 % 63.62 % Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.57 % 3.62 % 3.61 % 3.67 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.55 % 3.64 % 3.70 % 3.69 % 3.74 % Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1) 4.55 % 4.73 % 4.74 % 4.77 % 4.62 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.33 % 1.45 % 1.34 % 1.43 % 1.12 % Cost of deposits 0.92 % 0.95 % 0.76 % 0.92 % 0.61 % Cost of funds 1.00 % 1.09 % 1.04 % 1.08 % 0.88 % Operating Measures (4) Net operating earnings $ 57,258 $ 56,057 $ 46,248 $ 220,923 $ 178,313 Operating earnings per share, diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 2.75 $ 2.71 Operating ROA 1.30 % 1.29 % 1.36 % 1.31 % 1.35 % Operating ROE 9.03 % 8.80 % 9.66 % 9.01 % 9.57 % Operating ROTCE (2) (3) 16.01 % 15.64 % 17.18 % 16.14 % 17.35 % Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(6) 52.65 % 55.12 % 51.34 % 53.61 % 52.90 % Per Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.69 $ 0.65 $ 0.67 $ 2.41 $ 2.22 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.69 0.65 0.67 2.41 2.22 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.25 0.25 0.23 0.96 0.88 Market value per share 37.55 37.25 28.23 37.55 28.23 Book value per common share 31.58 31.29 29.34 31.58 29.34 Tangible book value per common share (2) 18.90 18.80 17.51 18.90 17.51 Price to earnings ratio, diluted 13.72 14.44 10.62 15.58 12.72 Price to book value per common share ratio 1.19 1.19 0.96 1.19 0.96 Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2) 1.99 1.98 1.61 1.99 1.61 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 80,439,007 81,769,193 65,982,304 80,200,950 65,859,165 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 80,502,269 81,832,868 66,013,326 80,263,557 65,908,573 Common shares outstanding at end of period 80,001,185 81,147,896 65,977,149 80,001,185 65,977,149





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/19 09/30/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Capital Ratios (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.24 % 10.48 % 9.93 % 10.24 % 9.93 % Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.24 % 10.48 % 11.09 % 10.24 % 11.09 % Total capital ratio (5) 12.64 % 12.93 % 12.88 % 12.64 % 12.88 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5) 8.79 % 8.94 % 9.71 % 8.79 % 9.71 % Common equity to total assets 14.31 % 14.48 % 13.98 % 14.31 % 13.98 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.08 % 9.23 % 8.84 % 9.08 % 8.84 % Financial Condition Assets $ 17,562,990 $ 17,441,035 $ 13,765,599 $ 17,562,990 $ 13,765,599 Loans held for investment 12,610,936 12,306,997 9,716,207 12,610,936 9,716,207 Securities 2,631,437 2,607,748 2,391,695 2,631,437 2,391,695 Earning Assets 15,576,208 15,365,753 12,202,023 15,576,208 12,202,023 Goodwill 935,560 929,815 727,168 935,560 727,168 Amortizable intangibles, net 73,669 78,241 48,685 73,669 48,685 Deposits 13,304,981 13,044,712 9,970,960 13,304,981 9,970,960 Borrowings 1,513,748 1,549,181 1,756,278 1,513,748 1,756,278 Stockholders' equity 2,513,102 2,525,031 1,924,581 2,513,102 1,924,581 Tangible common equity (2) 1,503,873 1,516,975 1,148,728 1,503,873 1,148,728 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs Construction and land development $ 1,250,924 $ 1,201,149 $ 1,194,821 $ 1,250,924 $ 1,194,821 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,041,243 1,979,052 1,337,345 2,041,243 1,337,345 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,286,098 3,198,580 2,467,410 3,286,098 2,467,410 Multifamily real estate 633,743 659,946 548,231 633,743 548,231 Commercial & Industrial 2,114,033 2,058,133 1,317,135 2,114,033 1,317,135 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 724,337 721,185 640,419 724,337 640,419 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 890,503 913,245 673,909 890,503 673,909 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 659,504 660,963 613,383 659,504 613,383 Auto 350,419 328,456 301,943 350,419 301,943 Consumer 372,853 386,848 379,694 372,853 379,694 Other Commercial 287,279 199,440 241,917 287,279 241,917 Total loans held for investment $ 12,610,936 $ 12,306,997 $ 9,716,207 $ 12,610,936 $ 9,716,207 Deposits NOW accounts $ 2,905,713 $ 2,515,777 $ 2,288,523 $ 2,905,713 $ 2,288,523 Money market accounts 3,951,856 3,737,426 2,875,301 3,951,856 2,875,301 Savings accounts 727,847 739,505 622,823 727,847 622,823 Time deposits of $250,000 and over 684,797 717,090 292,224 684,797 292,224 Other time deposits 2,064,628 2,179,740 1,797,482 2,064,628 1,797,482 Time deposits 2,749,425 2,896,830 2,089,706 2,749,425 2,089,706 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 10,334,841 $ 9,889,538 $ 7,876,353 $ 10,334,841 $ 7,876,353 Demand deposits 2,970,140 3,155,174 2,094,607 2,970,140 2,094,607 Total deposits $ 13,304,981 $ 13,044,712 $ 9,970,960 $ 13,304,981 $ 9,970,960 Averages Assets $ 17,437,552 $ 17,203,328 $ 13,538,160 $ 16,840,310 $ 13,181,609 Loans held for investment 12,327,692 12,240,254 9,557,160 11,949,171 9,584,785 Loans held for sale 75,038 75,558 — 53,390 21,085 Securities 2,608,942 2,660,270 2,340,051 2,663,184 1,877,018 Earning assets 15,418,605 15,191,792 11,961,234 14,881,142 11,620,893 Deposits 13,302,955 12,812,211 9,951,983 12,515,552 9,717,663 Time deposits 2,847,366 2,769,574 2,083,270 2,627,987 2,078,073 Interest-bearing deposits 10,265,986 9,803,624 7,789,642 9,624,396 7,617,174 Borrowings 1,369,035 1,623,681 1,575,173 1,656,426 1,489,542 Interest-bearing liabilities 11,635,021 11,427,305 9,364,815 11,280,822 9,106,716 Stockholders' equity 2,515,303 2,528,435 1,899,249 2,451,435 1,863,216 Tangible common equity (2) 1,509,001 1,517,400 1,121,788 1,459,509 1,086,272





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/19 09/30/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Asset Quality (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL) Beginning balance $ 43,820 $ 42,463 $ 41,294 $ 41,045 $ 38,208 Add: Recoveries 2,292 1,574 1,086 7,232 5,168 Less: Charge-offs 6,918 9,317 6,131 28,108 16,230 Add: Provision for loan losses 3,100 9,100 4,800 22,125 14,084 Add: Provision for loan losses included in discontinued operations — — (4 ) — (185 ) Ending balance $ 42,294 $ 43,820 $ 41,045 $ 42,294 $ 41,045 ALL / total outstanding loans 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.42 % 0.34 % 0.42 % Net charge-offs / total average loans 0.15 % 0.25 % 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.12 % Provision / total average loans 0.10 % 0.29 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.15 % Total PCI loans, net of fair value mark $ 86,681 $ 89,735 $ 90,221 $ 86,681 $ 90,221 Remaining fair value mark on purchased performing loans 50,067 54,067 30,281 50,067 30,281 Nonperforming Assets Construction and land development $ 3,703 $ 7,785 $ 8,018 $ 3,703 $ 8,018 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 6,003 5,684 3,636 6,003 3,636 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 381 381 1,789 381 1,789 Commercial & Industrial 1,735 1,585 1,524 1,735 1,524 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 4,301 3,879 2,481 4,301 2,481 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 9,292 8,292 7,276 9,292 7,276 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 2,080 1,641 1,518 2,080 1,518 Auto 563 604 576 563 576 Consumer and all other 174 181 135 174 135 Nonaccrual loans $ 28,232 $ 30,032 $ 26,953 $ 28,232 $ 26,953 Foreclosed property 4,708 6,385 6,722 4,708 6,722 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 32,940 $ 36,417 $ 33,675 $ 32,940 $ 33,675 Construction and land development $ 189 $ 171 $ 180 $ 189 $ 180 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,062 2,571 3,193 1,062 3,193 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,451 36 — 1,451 — Multifamily real estate 474 1,212 — 474 — Commercial & Industrial 449 265 132 449 132 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 674 916 1,409 674 1,409 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 4,515 3,815 2,437 4,515 2,437 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 3,357 1,674 440 3,357 440 Auto 272 183 195 272 195 Consumer and all other 953 1,193 870 953 870 Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing $ 13,396 $ 12,036 $ 8,856 $ 13,396 $ 8,856 Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days $ 46,336 $ 48,453 $ 42,531 $ 46,336 $ 42,531 NPAs / total outstanding loans 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.26 % 0.35 % NPAs / total assets 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.24 % 0.19 % 0.24 % ALL / nonaccrual loans 149.81 % 145.91 % 152.28 % 149.81 % 152.28 % ALL / nonperforming assets 128.40 % 120.33 % 121.89 % 128.40 % 121.89 % Past Due Detail Construction and land development $ 4,563 $ 1,062 $ 759 $ 4,563 $ 759 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 3,482 4,977 8,755 3,482 8,755 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 457 5,757 338 457 338 Multifamily real estate 223 107 — 223 — Commercial & Industrial 8,698 2,079 3,353 8,698 3,353 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 1,479 1,842 6,619 1,479 6,619 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 16,244 1,527 12,049 16,244 12,049 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 10,190 4,965 4,611 10,190 4,611 Auto 2,525 1,787 3,320 2,525 3,320 Consumer and all other 2,592 2,579 1,630 2,592 1,630 Loans 30-59 days past due $ 50,453 $ 26,682 $ 41,434 $ 50,453 $ 41,434





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/19 09/30/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Past Due Detail cont'd (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Construction and land development $ 482 $ 351 $ 6 $ 482 $ 6 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,184 — 1,142 2,184 1,142 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied — 1,878 41 — 41 Multifamily real estate — 164 146 — 146 Commercial & Industrial 1,598 1,946 389 1,598 389 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 2,207 3,081 1,577 2,207 1,577 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 3,072 5,182 5,143 3,072 5,143 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 1,784 1,747 1,644 1,784 1,644 Auto 236 407 403 236 403 Consumer and all other 1,233 1,675 1,096 1,233 1,096 Loans 60-89 days past due $ 12,796 $ 16,431 $ 11,587 $ 12,796 $ 11,587 Troubled Debt Restructurings Performing $ 15,686 $ 15,156 $ 19,201 $ 15,686 $ 19,201 Nonperforming 3,810 3,582 7,397 3,810 7,397 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 19,496 $ 18,738 $ 26,598 $ 19,496 $ 26,598 Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) Net interest income (FTE) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 135,130 $ 136,601 $ 109,089 $ 537,872 $ 426,691 FTE adjustment 2,657 2,804 2,335 11,121 8,193 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 137,787 $ 139,405 $ 111,424 $ 548,993 $ 434,884 Average earning assets 15,418,605 15,191,792 11,961,234 14,881,142 11,620,893 Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.57 % 3.62 % 3.61 % 3.67 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.55 % 3.64 % 3.70 % 3.69 % 3.74 % Tangible Assets Ending assets (GAAP) $ 17,562,990 $ 17,441,035 $ 13,765,599 $ 17,562,990 $ 13,765,599 Less: Ending goodwill 935,560 929,815 727,168 935,560 727,168 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 73,669 78,241 48,685 73,669 48,685 Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,553,761 $ 16,432,979 $ 12,989,746 $ 16,553,761 $ 12,989,746 Tangible Common Equity (2) Ending equity (GAAP) $ 2,513,102 $ 2,525,031 $ 1,924,581 $ 2,513,102 $ 1,924,581 Less: Ending goodwill 935,560 929,815 727,168 935,560 727,168 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 73,669 78,241 48,685 73,669 48,685 Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,503,873 $ 1,516,975 $ 1,148,728 $ 1,503,873 $ 1,148,728 Average equity (GAAP) $ 2,515,303 $ 2,528,435 $ 1,899,249 $ 2,451,435 $ 1,863,216 Less: Average goodwill 930,457 930,525 727,544 912,521 725,597 Less: Average amortizable intangibles 75,845 80,510 49,917 79,405 51,347 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,509,001 $ 1,517,400 $ 1,121,788 $ 1,459,509 $ 1,086,272 Operating Measures (4) Net income (GAAP) $ 55,836 $ 53,238 $ 44,085 $ 193,528 $ 146,248 Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs, net of tax 1,422 2,819 2,163 27,395 32,065 Net operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 57,258 $ 56,057 $ 46,248 $ 220,923 $ 178,313 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 94,318 $ 111,687 $ 74,533 $ 418,340 $ 337,767 Less: Merger Related Costs 896 2,435 2,314 27,824 39,728 Less: Rebranding Costs 902 1,133 — 6,455 — Less: Amortization of intangible assets 4,603 4,764 2,954 18,521 12,839 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 87,917 $ 103,355 $ 69,265 $ 365,540 $ 285,200 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 137,787 $ 139,405 $ 111,424 $ 548,993 $ 434,884 Noninterest income (GAAP) 29,193 48,106 23,487 132,815 104,241 Efficiency ratio 57.40 % 60.47 % 56.22 % 62.37 % 63.62 % Operating efficiency ratio (FTE)(6) 52.65 % 55.12 % 51.34 % 53.61 % 52.90 %





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/19 09/30/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating ROTCE (2)(3) Operating Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 57,258 $ 56,057 $ 46,248 $ 220,923 $ 178,313 Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 3,636 3,764 2,334 14,632 10,143 Net Income before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 60,894 $ 59,821 $ 48,582 $ 235,555 $ 188,456 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,509,001 $ 1,517,400 $ 1,121,788 $ 1,459,509 $ 1,086,272 Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.01 % 15.64 % 17.18 % 16.14 % 17.35 % Mortgage Origination Volume Refinance Volume $ 50,555 $ 62,230 $ — $ 152,624 $ 35,599 Construction Volume 14,571 3,915 — 18,846 13,867 Purchase Volume 63,836 78,113 — 258,282 43,082 Total Mortgage loan originations $ 128,962 $ 144,258 $ — $ 429,752 $ 92,548 % of originations that are refinances 39.2 % 43.1 % 0.00 % 35.5 % 38.5 % Wealth Assets under management ("AUM") $ 5,650,757 $ 5,451,796 $ 3,379,340 $ 5,650,757 $ 3,379,340 Other Data End of period full-time employees 1,989 1,946 1,609 1,989 1,609 Number of full-service branches 149 149 140 149 140 Number of full automatic transaction machines ("ATMs") 169 169 188 169 188

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Net interest income (FTE), which is used in computing net interest margin (FTE) and operating efficiency ratio (FTE), provides valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components.

(2) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses.

(3) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally.

In periods prior to December 31, 2018, the Company has not added amortization of intangibles, tax effected to operating net income (non-GAAP) when calculating operating ROTCE. The Company has adjusted its presentation for all periods in this release.

(4) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Operating measures exclude merger and rebranding-related costs unrelated to the Company’s normal operations. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as they exclude certain costs resulting from acquisition activity and allow investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.

(5) All ratios at December 31, 2019 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9‑C. All other periods are presented as filed.

(6) The operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes the amortization of intangible assets and merger-related costs. This measure is similar to the measure utilized by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure utilized for incentive compensation. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as it excludes certain costs resulting from acquisition activity allowing for greater comparability with others in the industry and allowing investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.

In prior periods, the Company has not excluded the amortization of intangibles from noninterest expense when calculating the operating efficiency ratio (FTE). The Company has adjusted its presentation for all periods in this release to exclude the amortization of intangibles from noninterest expense.



ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 163,050 $ 218,584 $ 166,927 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 234,810 370,673 94,056 Federal funds sold 38,172 2,663 216 Total cash and cash equivalents 436,032 591,920 261,199 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,945,445 1,918,859 1,774,821 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value 555,144 556,579 492,272 Restricted stock, at cost 130,848 132,310 124,602 Loans held for sale, at fair value 55,405 72,208 — Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs 12,610,936 12,306,997 9,716,207 Less allowance for loan losses 42,294 43,820 41,045 Total loans held for investment, net 12,568,642 12,263,177 9,675,162 Premises and equipment, net 161,073 168,122 146,967 Goodwill 935,560 929,815 727,168 Amortizable intangibles, net 73,669 78,241 48,685 Bank owned life insurance 322,917 320,779 263,034 Other assets 377,587 408,162 250,210 Assets of discontinued operations 668 863 1,479 Total assets $ 17,562,990 $ 17,441,035 $ 13,765,599 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,970,139 $ 3,155,174 $ 2,094,607 Interest-bearing deposits 10,334,842 9,889,538 7,876,353 Total deposits 13,304,981 13,044,712 9,970,960 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 66,053 67,260 39,197 Other short-term borrowings 370,200 344,600 1,048,600 Long-term borrowings 1,077,495 1,137,321 668,481 Other liabilities 230,519 321,348 112,093 Liabilities of discontinued operations 640 763 1,687 Total liabilities 15,049,888 14,916,004 11,841,018 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $1.33 par value, shares authorized of 200,000,000 at both December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, and 100,000,000 at December 31, 2018, respectively; shares issued and outstanding of 80,001,185 at December 31, 2019, 81,147,896 at September 30, 2019, and 65,977,149 at December 31, 2018. 105,827 107,330 87,250 Additional paid-in capital 1,790,305 1,831,667 1,380,259 Retained earnings 581,395 545,665 467,345 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 35,575 40,369 (10,273 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,513,102 2,525,031 1,924,581 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,562,990 $ 17,441,035 $ 13,765,599

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 152,513 $ 156,651 $ 121,846 $ 612,115 $ 469,856 Interest on deposits in other banks 1,686 1,030 309 3,733 2,125 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 12,378 12,625 11,623 51,437 36,851 Nontaxable 7,634 8,039 6,858 32,047 19,956 Total interest and dividend income 174,211 178,345 140,636 699,332 528,788 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 30,884 30,849 19,149 114,972 59,336 Interest on short-term borrowings 1,166 2,200 5,663 15,479 18,458 Interest on long-term borrowings 7,031 8,695 6,735 31,009 24,303 Total interest expense 39,081 41,744 31,547 161,460 102,097 Net interest income 135,130 136,601 109,089 537,872 426,691 Provision for credit losses 2,900 9,100 4,725 21,092 13,736 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 132,230 127,501 104,364 516,780 412,955 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 7,871 7,675 6,873 30,202 25,439 Other service charges and fees 1,544 1,513 1,467 6,423 5,603 Interchange fees, net 1,854 2,108 4,640 14,619 18,803 Fiduciary and asset management fees 6,531 6,082 4,643 23,365 16,150 Mortgage banking income, net 2,689 3,374 — 10,303 — Gains (losses) on securities transactions, net 369 7,104 161 7,675 383 Bank owned life insurance income 2,119 2,062 2,072 8,311 7,198 Loan-related interest rate swap fees, net 3,470 5,480 1,376 14,126 3,554 Gain on Shore Premier sale — — — — 19,966 Other operating income 2,746 12,708 2,255 17,791 7,145 Total noninterest income 29,193 48,106 23,487 132,815 104,241 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and benefits 47,233 49,718 38,581 195,349 159,378 Occupancy expenses 7,366 7,493 6,590 29,793 25,368 Furniture and equipment expenses 3,559 3,719 2,967 14,216 11,991 Printing, postage, and supplies 1,293 1,268 1,125 5,056 4,650 Technology and data processing 6,483 5,787 4,675 23,686 18,397 Professional services 3,636 2,681 2,183 11,905 10,283 Marketing and advertising expense 3,675 2,600 2,211 11,566 10,043 FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance 1,254 381 1,214 6,874 6,644 Other taxes 3,970 3,971 2,882 15,749 11,542 Loan-related expenses 2,793 2,566 2,109 10,043 7,206 OREO and credit-related expenses 1,547 1,005 1,026 4,708 4,131 Amortization of intangible assets 4,603 4,764 2,954 18,521 12,839 Training and other personnel costs 2,136 1,618 1,104 6,376 4,259 Merger-related costs 896 2,435 2,314 27,824 39,728 Rebranding expense 902 1,133 — 6,455 — Loss on debt extinguishment — 16,397 — 16,397 — Other expenses 2,972 4,151 2,598 13,822 11,308 Total noninterest expenses 94,318 111,687 74,533 418,340 337,767 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 67,105 63,920 53,318 231,255 179,429 Income tax expense 11,227 10,724 9,041 37,557 30,016 Income from continuing operations $ 55,878 $ 53,196 $ 44,277 $ 193,698 $ 149,413 Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from operations of discontinued mortgage

segment $ (56 ) $ 56 $ (509 ) $ (230 ) $ (4,280 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (14 ) 14 (317 ) (60 ) (1,115 ) Income (loss) on discontinued operations (42 ) 42 (192 ) (170 ) (3,165 ) Net income 55,836 53,238 44,085 193,528 146,248 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.65 $ 0.67 $ 2.41 $ 2.22 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.65 $ 0.67 $ 2.41 $ 2.22

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)



For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense (1) Yield /

Rate (1)(2) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense (1) Yield /

Rate (1)(2) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,666,082 $ 12,378 2.95 % $ 1,670,270 $ 12,625 3.00 % Tax-exempt 942,860 9,663 4.07 % 990,000 10,181 4.08 % Total securities 2,608,942 22,041 3.35 % 2,660,270 22,806 3.40 % Loans, net (3) (4) 12,327,692 152,345 4.90 % 12,240,254 156,471 5.07 % Other earning assets 481,971 2,482 2.04 % 291,268 1,872 2.55 % Total earning assets 15,418,605 $ 176,868 4.55 % 15,191,792 $ 181,149 4.73 % Allowance for loan losses (44,739 ) (46,229 ) Total non-earning assets 2,063,686 2,057,765 Total assets $ 17,437,552 $ 17,203,328 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing deposits: Transaction and money market accounts $ 6,683,093 $ 16,042 0.95 % $ 6,290,112 $ 16,389 1.03 % Regular savings 735,527 190 0.10 % 743,938 266 0.14 % Time deposits (5) 2,847,366 14,652 2.04 % 2,769,574 14,194 2.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,265,986 30,884 1.19 % 9,803,624 30,849 1.25 % Other borrowings (6) 1,369,035 8,197 2.38 % 1,623,681 10,895 2.66 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,635,021 39,081 1.33 % 11,427,305 $ 41,744 1.45 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 3,036,969 3,008,587 Other liabilities 250,259 239,001 Total liabilities 14,922,249 14,674,893 Stockholders' equity 2,515,303 2,528,435 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,437,552 $ 17,203,328 Net interest income $ 137,787 $ 139,405 Interest rate spread 3.22 % 3.28 % Cost of funds 1.00 % 1.09 % Net interest margin 3.55 % 3.64 %

(1) Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%.

(2) Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding.

(4) Interest income on loans includes $6.6 million and $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

(5) Interest expense on time deposits includes $148,000 and $179,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

(6) Interest expense on borrowings includes $123,000 and $97,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, in amortization of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

